The Big Picture Apple TV+ has renewed period drama The Buccaneers for a second season, keeping fans relieved and intrigued.

Season 2 plot details are unknown, but it will likely continue to follow Edith Wharton's unfinished novel and explore unresolved storylines.

The show's mix of modern music and period setting will likely continue in Season 2, pleasing returning viewers and adding to the show's unique style.

Less than 10 days after the Season 1 finale aired, Apple TV+ reports that there are more episodes ahead for its period drama, The Buccaneers. Making its case that the world can always use another young adult-packed period piece oozing with sexual tension and scandal, The Buccaneers is already giving Bridgerton a run for its money. The renewal news will undoubtedly come as a sigh of relief for fans after Season 1 left several plots dangling on a cliffhanger. While a call sheet hasn’t been solidified, audiences can expect to see the familiar leading faces of Kristine Frøseth (Sharp Stick), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Alisha Boe (When You Finish Saving The World), Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost), and Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club) reprising their roles as the titular group of friends.

The premiere season of The Buccaneers introduced audiences to the five besties from the United States who traveled to London during the 1870s on a mission of mischief and marriage. Bringing their American attitudes abroad, the young ladies certainly make a name for themselves, breathing new life into the city, and making friends and enemies along the way. On their journey for love and status, the girls flirt to their hearts’ desire, searching for the perfect suitor to wed.

What Will Season 2 of 'The Buccaneers' Be About?

As of right now, no specific plot details for the show’s sophomore installment have been released, but we can presume that it will follow in the footsteps of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, just as the introductory batch of episodes did. Because Wharton passed away before she was able to finish penning her story, The Buccaneers’ showrunner, Katherine Jakeways, has plenty of directions to go in. For one, there’s the question of who Nan St. George’s (Frøseth) birth mother is and what lies ahead for her now that she’s wed to the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers). And then there’s the adorable budding relationship between Honoria Marable (Mia Threapleton) and Mabel Elmsworth (Totah) which officially took flight at the end of the first season. We love seeing a good dose of queer representation and are eager to watch how it continues to unfold.

The show also took a page from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, mixing modern music with its centuries-old setting. Artists that were heard during the first season included Taylor Swift, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bikini Kill, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Angel Olsen, and more, meaning that Season 2 will likely up the ante to impress returning viewers.

Who Else Will Be in Season 2 of 'The Buccaneers'?

Of course, everything is uncertain right now as, beyond its renewal, no further details have been released. However, we can guess that, along with the leading ladies, the second season will also see the return of Josh Dylan (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Matthew Broome (Scandaltown), and Barney Fishwick (Living). There will also likely be some new players added to the fold, stirring up the drama for the group of gals and guys.

You can catch up with The Buccaneers as Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+ in the U.S. Check out a trailer for the first season above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.

