The Big Picture The Buccaneers is a highly anticipated Apple TV+ series inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel and features a star-studded ensemble cast.

The series boasts a music-driven soundtrack, including songs from popular artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Maggie Rogers.

Set in the Gilded Age, the story follows two American sisters as they navigate high society in England, tackling themes of class, social mobility, and cultural clash. The show promises a refreshing disregard for tradition and explores more than just marriages and titles.

Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer what The Buccaneers, which is sure to be one of the most talked about new series of 2023, and is inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name. The buzzy show stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse alongside an ensemble cast including SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, and Barney Fishwick.

And that's not all. The soundtrack to the series is shaping up to be one of the most iconic of this generation. Olivia Rodrigo’s “all-american bitch” introduces “The Buccaneers” in this new trailer, and the music-driven series features an edgy, female-forward soundtrack that includes Miya Folick’s brand new single, “What We Wanna,” along with songs from Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Brandi Carlile, Warpaint, Lucius, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten and more.

The story is about two sisters named Nan (Frøseth) and Virginia St. George (Waterhouse). They go to England hoping to marry wealthy British men from the upper class. However, it's not easy for them. They have to learn how to fit into high society, deal with ruthless snobbery, and get involved in romantic complications during their journey. The novel explored themes of class, social mobility, and the clash of American and European cultures during the Gilded Age. It provided a critical look at the world of the American heiresses who sought entry into British high society and the challenges they faced in navigating this new and unfamiliar world.

Who are "The Buccaneers"?

"The Buccaneers" was left unfinished by Wharton at the time of her death in 1937. The novel was completed by Marion Mainwaring and published posthumously in 1938. The term "buccaneers" refers to these American women who, with their substantial dowries, sought to secure marriages into European nobility, often seen as a form of social climbing. These marriages were meant to elevate the status and prestige of American families in the eyes of the European aristocracy.

The Buccaneers will drop globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through December 13. You can catch the debut trailer for The Buccaneers down below.

Apple released the following synopsis for the series: