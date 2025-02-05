Keke Palmer just got some new neighbors in The 'Burbs. Jack Whitehall, Paula Pell, Julia Duffy, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar have all joined the cast of the Peacock series, which will reimagine the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy. Variety reports that Cross producer Nzingha Stewart has joined the project as an executive producer, and will direct the pilot episode.

The series will center around Palmer and Whitehall as a young couple who reluctantly relocate to the husband's childhood home in suburbia. However, a new neighbor in their cozy cul-de-sac unearths some long-buried secrets, threatening to shatter the neighborhood's silence forever. Whitehall is a popular British comedian and actor who starred in Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. Pell is a comedy writer and actor who recently starred as an aging girl-band member in Girls5eva. Duffy starred as Stephanie Vanderkellen on the 1980s sitcom Newhart, earning her seven Emmy nominations; she recently starred in Apple TV+'s Palm Royale. Proksch is best known for playing energy vampire Colin Robinson on FX's What We Do in the Shadows, which ended late last year. Talwalkar starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and the first season of the rebooted Night Court. The series is in development, and has not yet set a release date.