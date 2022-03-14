Alan Ruck is leaving behind his crunchy Succession character, Connor Roy, to lend his talents to a new drama, Amazon Studios’, The Burial. Deadline reports that the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor is the newest name on the film’s ever-growing call sheet. Alongside Ruck, a previously announced slate of A-list talent will also appear including Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren, and Jim Klock.

Pulling its story from the New Yorker article of the same name by Jonathan Harr, which was originally published in 1999, The Burial will follow the true story of a down on his luck funeral home owner who is trying to keep his local mom-and-pop business from the clutches of a corporate juggernaut who are hoping to run him out of town. To take the corporation on, the funeral home owner will need some top tier representation. That help comes to him in the form of a personal injury lawyer who is well known for his smooth and charming edge as well as his unorthodox take on the criminal justice system. Using his wit and courtroom based aptitude, the lawyer will give his opposition a run for their money through unveiling the corporation for what they truly are and the prejudices they hold.

Filmmaker, Maggie Betts (Novitiate) will be directing the piece which was penned for the screen by Doug Wright. Along with starring in the flick, Foxx will produce alongside his partner, Datari Turner with the rest of the production team made up of Bobby Shriver for Bobby Shriver Inc., Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn for Double Nickel Entertainment, and Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray under the Maven Pictures banner.

Although the character Ruck will be portraying hasn’t been revealed at this time, he is sure to excel no matter what the occasion. A SAG Award recipient alongside the rest of the cast in the award circuit smash hit, Succession, Ruck can also currently be seen in the Hulu series, The Dropout. The medical based scandal show follows the unbelievable true story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) as she lies and cheats her way to the top via her start-up, Theranos. A celebrated actor in all genres, Ruck has proved himself to be more than the comedic character of Cameron from the classic film, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Along with his role in the 1986 coming of age feature, Ruck has credits in a slew of film projects including Twister, Bad Boys, Star Trek: Generations, Speed, and countless others. On the television side, the actor’s talents took front and center for six seasons on ABC’s Spin City, and also held roles on Justified, The Exorcist, Masters of Sex, Scrubs and many more.

As the cast for The Burial grows, we are thrilled to see Ruck’s name added to the list.

With such a diverse background, it will be interesting to see just what type of character the actor will play. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding Amazon Studios’ newest feature.

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Courtroom Drama 'The Burial' The film, which is based on a true story, is directed by Maggie Betts.

