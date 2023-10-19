The Burial is a film based on a true story that’s currently streaming on Amazon. The story is based on a story written by Jonathan Harr in the New Yorker in 1991. The Burial tells the story of Jerry O’Keefe, a funeral homeowner in Mississippi who owns multiple funeral homes. Jerry decides he wants to retire after decades in the business, and he strikes a handshake deal with a funeral home chain president to buy his funeral homes. But when months go by without the contracts being signed or the deal going through Jerry gets frustrated. He needs the money to retire, and he wants to be free of the responsibility of the day-to-day running of the homes. He’s worried that the chain is trying to stall the deal until the funeral homes are worth less so they can offer him less money to buy them.

So, Jerry calls a flashy, high-powered attorney, Willie E. Gary, to help him sue the funeral home chain and force them to close the deal so that he can retire. The Burial is largely a courtroom dramedy about the actual lawsuit and the lawyers on both sides who are fighting for their clients while also fighting a growing bond with one another as they are both Black lawyers in a largely Black county who are representing the interests of white men. The Burial has some Hollywood heavy-hitters like Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx in the cast. Check out the full cast down below.

RELATED: The Burial': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About Jamie Foxx's New Movie

Tommy Lee Jones As Jerry O'Keefe

Image via Prime Video / Skip Bolen

Jerry O’Keefe is the owner of several funeral homes that are starting to falter after decades of success. Instead of working on building the funeral homes up Jerry wants out. His handshake agreement with the president of the Florida-based Loewen group doesn’t pan out exactly the way he intended, and he ends up going to court to try and force the sale to go through before his funeral homes lose all their value.

Tommy Lee Jones, known for his stoicism and iconic voice, plays Jerry O’Keefe. Jones is a four-time Oscar nominee and Oscar winner for his role in The Fugitive. He’s also one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood, with a career that spans decades. His most popular films include Men In Black, Natural Born Killers, JFK, No Country For Old Men, and The Fugitive.

Pamela Reed As Annette O'Keefe

Image via Prime Video

Annette O’Keefe is Jerry’s wife, played by Pamela Reed. She has no idea how much financial trouble her husband’s business is in but throughout the course of the film she discovers that her husband isn’t the man she thought she knew.

Pamela Reed has appeared in many films and TV shows throughout her career, but she’s most known for her roles in the films Kindergarten Cop and Bean. She’s also had roles in popular TV shows Jericho, Parks and Recreation, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Jamie Foxx As Willie E. Gary

Image via Amazon Studios

Another Hollywood power player, Jamie Foxx, stars as Willie E. Gary. Gary is the Black lawyer hired by O’Keefe to represent him in court against the Loewen group and its president. Willie E. Gary was the original subject of the New Yorker piece that inspired the film. His flashy personality and courtroom savvy made him the perfect lawyer to represent O’Keefe in a case that was unusual because of the racial overtones, the location, and the high stakes for O’Keefe.

Jamie Foxx is well-known by audiences and has been acting since 1992. Some of his high-profile roles were in Django: Unchained, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Baby Driver, and as musical legend Ray Charles in Ray.

Jurnee Smollett As Mame Downes

Image via Amazon Studios

Jurnee Smollett plays Mame Downs, the lawyer that is representing the Loewen group and its president in the lawsuit filed by O’Keefe. The real Mame Downes had a law degree from Harvard and was a tough adversary for Willie E. Gary. Even though some aspects of their relationship were dramatized in the film, the two lawyers respected each other despite their very different approaches in the courtroom.

Jurnee Smollett is a prolific TV actress who has been working since childhood. She’s appeared in classic sitcoms like Full House and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper and projects like Parenthood, Friday Night Lights, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and Lovecraft Country.

Amanda Warren as Gloria Gary

Image via HBO Max

Gloria Gary is the wife of Willie E. Gary. She’s as dramatic and full of life as her husband, and her support and influence can be seen in his legal strategies and courtroom behavior. Amanda Warren has appeared in popular TV shows like The Good Wife, Law & Order, and Gossip Girl. She’s also had roles in The Purge TV series, The Leftovers, and Madame Secretary.

Alan Ruck as Mike Allred

Image Via HBO

Mike Allred is Jerry O’Keefe’s confidant, friend, and business attorney. Alan Ruck, who recently won a lot of acclaim for his role as Connor Roy in the HBO drama Succession, leans into his comedy roots for this role. Even though Ruck can deliver some devastating dramatic turns, he is also a great comedic actor who won hearts and laughs as Cameron, the best friend of Ferris Bueller in the 80’s classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Ruck is known for his roles in movies like Speed, Twister, and Young Guns.

Bill Camp As Raymond Loewen

Image via HBO

Raymond Loewen is the president of the Loewen Group, a multi-million-dollar chain of funeral homes. After striking a gentleman’s agreement with Jerry O’Keefe he stalls the deal to see if he can get a financial edge from letting Jerry’s businesses suffer.

Bill Camp is a familiar face to many viewers. He’s been in popular films and TV shows like the Academy-Award winners 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, Vice, and Lincoln.

Mamoudou Athie As Hal Dockins

Hal Dockins is the lawyer who introduces Willie E. Gary to O’Keefe and facilitates the two working together after O’Keefe realizes he needs a Black lawyer to represent him since the case is being heard in a primarily Black county. Mamoudou Athie is known for roles in The Get Down, The Detour, and Sorry For Your Loss.

The Burial is streaming now on Prime Video.