Another A-list actor has been added to the ever-growing lineup set to hit the courtroom of Amazon Studios’ film, The Burial. Deadline announced today that The Queen’s Gambit and The Night Of star, Bill Camp will join the feature’s cast. The news of Camp’s addition comes following a big reveal that Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, and Mamoudou Athie are also starring in the movie.

The Burial will adapt its story from a New Yorker article by the same name written by Jonathan Harr. Based on a real case that took place in the late 90s, the film will follow the tale of a funeral homeowner who declares bankruptcy. With no hope in sight, the man decides to sue one of his competitors over a handshake deal gone awry. With the help of his over-the-top attorney (Foxx), the man will stop at nothing to get what he sees as his.

With a script from playwright Doug Wright (Quills), the film will be under the direction of Maggie Betts (Novitiate). The production team consists of Bobby Shriver Inc.’s Bobby Shriver, Double Nickel Entertainement’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray, along with Foxx and his partner, Datari Turner.

RELATED: Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Courtroom Drama 'The Burial'

Emmy, Tony, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, Camp, will be an excellent addition to the drama feature. Along with his critically acclaimed roles in the aforementioned Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit, as well as HBO’s, The Night Of, the actor has found massive success on the stages of Broadway during 2016’s revival of the iconic Arthur Miller play, The Crucible. Currently, Camp is the voice behind your favorite true-crime TV series, HLN’s Forensic Files II and is set to appear in another spooky, but the fictional movie, Salem’s Lot, which will be an adaptation of the 1975 bestseller by terror aficionado, Stephen King.

Along with his recent and upcoming work, the actor has a slew of other credits to his name including appearances in shows such as American Rust, The Outsider, and The Leftovers. On the silver screen, Camp has nabbed parts in a multitude of features including Passing, Dark Waters, Joker, Native Son, Vice, The Land of Steady Habits, Molly’s Game, The Only Living Boy in New York, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Crown Heights, 12 Years a Slave, and many more.

With the never-ending amount of titles held by Camp, his skills will be an appreciated incorporation to an already stacked lineup of talent. As more names roll in for the new feature, we can expect to hear extra plot details and other information surrounding the production, including first looks and release date. As always, stay tuned to Collider for updates as they become available.

What’s Next for the Cast of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’? Your move.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email