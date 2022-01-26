Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for The Burning Sea, a Norwegian disaster movie set on a collapsed oil rig spilling gas on the ocean. While most disaster movies deal with an uncontrollable force of nature, The Burning Sea shows a wholly man-made catastrophe, as our collective greed for oil is the direct cause of a potentially apocalyptic situation.

The trailer presents us with the background of The Burning Sea’s disaster, as a crack caused by excessive offshore drilling in Norway's neighboring North Sea opens on the ocean floor beneath an oil rig. Once the oil rig collapses, a team of researchers is sent to rescue the crew and contain a gas leak, only to be faced with the terrors of a literal burning sea. To make matters more urgent, the ocean crack threatens to expand and swallow everything in its way, turning oil exploration into a potential cataclysm that could destroy humanity.

The Burning Sea’s trailer also underlines personal stakes amidst the chaos. The rescue team of the oil rig includes submarine operator Sofia (Kristine Kujath Thorp), who, when she arrives at the damaged oil rig to search for the missing crew and assess the cause of the damage, soon gets directly involved with the disastrous gas leak, as her companion Stian (Henrik Bjelland) becomes trapped in the depths of the sea. That’s indeed the perfect formula for a good disaster movie, as we look both at the bigger picture of a devastating event and at how it can affect the lives of characters we start to care about.

The Burning Sea is directed by John Andreas Andersen, who previously helmed The Quake, another disaster movie with an ecological theme. Andersen directs from a script by Lars Gudmestad and Harald Rosenløw-Eeg, who also co-wrote the screenplays for The Quake and The Wave. The Burning Sea’s cast also includes Rolf Kristian Larsen, Anders Baasmo, Bjørn Floberg, and Anneke von der Lippe. The film is produced by Martin Sundland, Catrin Gundersen, and Therese Bøhn.

The Burning Sea will be available on theaters, digital, and on demand on February 25. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s The Burning Sea official synopsis:

In 1969, the Norwegian government announces their discovery of one of the world’s largest oil fields in the neighboring North Sea, launching a prosperous period of offshore drilling. 50 years later, the environmental consequences begin to manifest – a crack has opened on the ocean floor, causing a rig to collapse. A team of researchers, including submarine operator Sofia, rushes in to search for the missing and assess the cause of the damage, but what they discover is that this is just the start of a possible apocalyptic catastrophe. As rigs are evacuated, Sofia's loving companion Stian becomes trapped in the depths of the sea, and Sofia must dive in to rescue him. The Burning Sea is the latest disaster epic from the team behind The Wave and The Quake.

