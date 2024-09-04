The Boroughs will be the next mystery by the Duffer Brothers, and the cast of the upcoming series has just recruited a massive amount of talent. According to Deadline, several stars have joined the cast of the project, including Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Denis O'Hare and Alfre Woodard. The performers will step into the shoes of individuals who will have to face a mysterious force that will clearly not belong on Earth.

The premise of The Boroughs is set to follow Sam (Alfred Molina), Renee (Geena Davis), Judy (Alfre Woodard), Wally (Denis O'Hare), Art (Clarke Peters) and Jack (Bill Pullman). The group lives in a retirement community, where they are set to spend the rest of their lives in a safe environment. But everything will change once they realize that a mysterious dark force has infiltrated the place where they live, sending them on an unpredictable quest to stay alive.

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews were responsible for creating The Boroughs for Netflix, after working with the streaming platform during the development of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The Duffer Brothers joined the project through their Upside Down production company. The duo is also currently working on a wide variety of projects for Netflix, after almost a decade of bringing fascinating stories to life thanks to the streaming platform's reach.

The Duffer Brothers Return to Hawkins

The Boroughs is shaping up to be yet another smash hit for Netflix, but the studio is working on another Upside Down production that will take over the internet by storm once it premieres next year. The final season of Stranger Things will follow Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she fights against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once again, considering how the villain was clearly trapped somewhere by the time the credits rolled on the last installment of the series.

Just like the young people of Hawkins had to stand and fight against unknown forces of evil, the main characters of The Boroughs will have to do whatever it takes in order to survive the attack. The talented cast of the upcoming series has been very busy in recent years, with Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the same time, Alfre Woodard starred in both Summer Camp and Salem's Lot this year, as the legendary artist prepares to head towards The Boroughs.

A release date for The Boroughs hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.