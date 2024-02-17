The Big Picture The Butterfly Effect originally had a much darker ending, where the protagonist strangles himself as a child to end the curse.

The studio changed the ending to a more ambiguous and optimistic one to make it more palatable for audiences.

The film's success introduced nuanced time travel concepts to mainstream audiences and paved the way for multiverse movies.

Time travel is by no means an easy topic to explore on screen, as viewers are keen to point out any inherently illogical plot points that make the entire narrative improbable. While cheeky time loop movies like Groundhog Day are able to get away with ignoring the origins of their time travel devices, more high-minded science fiction projects must go in depth in order to differentiate themselves. While it certainly fleshed out its complicated time travel mythology, the 2004 science fiction horror film The Butterfly Effect is guilty of not entirely committing to its dark tone. However, The Butterfly Effect considered using four different endings before a more optimistic conclusion was given to the theatrical cut.

The Butterfly Effect Evan Treborn suffers blackouts during significant events of his life. As he grows up, he finds a way to remember these lost memories and a supernatural way to alter his life by reading his journal. Release Date January 22, 2004 Director Eric Bress , J. Mackye Gruber Cast Ashton Kutcher , Melora Walters , Amy Smart Elden Henson , William Lee Scott , John Patrick Amedori Runtime 113

How Does 'The Butterfly Effect' End?

The Butterfly Effect follows college student Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher) as he attempts to pinpoint the origin of his seemingly inexplicable blackouts that give him flashes of strange, traumatic memories throughout his childhood. After doing extensive research into time anomalies, Evan discovers that he has the ability to travel back to moments from his past when he “blacked out” and change things for the benefit of his family and friends. The Butterfly Effect shows the consequences of altering the past, as Evan’s actions in the past lead his future in a dark direction. The film utilizes supernatural horror elements to make Evan’s nightmares literally come to life.

Throughout the story, Evan begins trying to save his childhood friend, Kayleigh Miller (Amy Smart). Evan, Kayleigh, and her brother, Tommy (William Lee Scott), suffered severe physical and psychological abuse at the hands of their father, George Miller (Eric Stoltz), a pornographic filmmaker. Although Evan is initially successful in putting an end to George’s abuse, The Butterfly Effect does not allow its couple to have a happy ending. Despite all of his best efforts, Evan finds that whatever alternate reality he creates leads Kayleigh to an unfortunate future. While he may be able to provide her with momentary instances of happiness, she seems destined to face a tragic future.

1:40 Related ‘Return of the Jedi’ Originally Had a Much Darker Alternate Ending Not only would it have changed the beloved franchise, but everything that followed would have been different.

In the original theatrical cut, The Butterfly Effect ends with Evan removing himself from Kayleigh's life altogether. After determining that his presence is bound to lead her down a darker path, Evan travels back to the moment that they met in their childhood and purposefully makes Kayleigh upset. This inspires her and Tommy to move to an entirely different neighborhood with their mother, and thus escape their father’s abuse altogether. Evan later confirms that they have had no impact on each other’s lives when he travels back to his college dorm room and finds that his roommate, Lenny (Elden Henson), has no memory of Kayleigh. The final sequence involves Kayleigh and Evan walking past each other in New York City eight years later, but failing to recognize each other.

'The Butterfly Effect' Director’s Cut Had a Much Darker Ending

While the theatrical cut’s ending is certainly a downer, The Butterfly Effect’s director's cut had an even darker ending. Evan is admitted to a psychiatric facility as a result of the brain damage that his experiments have had, and becomes aware that he will soon lose his ability to travel through time. In order to ensure that the “multi-dimensional curse” that he has seemingly inherited is put to an end, Evan travels back to the moment of his birth by watching a home video made by his family. In a bizarrely horrific sequence, Evan strangles himself as a child using his own umbilical cord. This completely erases him from the timeline and puts an end to the curse; a shot of Kayleigh and Tommy playing as children suggests that their lives were happier as a result of Evan’s self-sacrifice.

While The Butterfly Effect was already a fairly nihilistic film that drew concerns over its dark tone, New Line Cinema grew concerned that Evan’s self-sacrifice would be too bleak of an ending for audiences to stomach. Directors Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber agreed to shoot a new ending that left Evan and Kayleighs' fate as a couple more ambiguous; this allowed audiences to agree to draw their own conclusions on whether they even continued their relationship. The studio was also concerned that the violent murder of a child in the final frames would take the film in a direction far too grim for general audiences, potentially threatening the film’s financial success.

While the director’s cut restored the original ending, The Butterfly Effect’s filmmakers were not happy about having to change the ending. Bress said that he was “quite upset” by the studio’s request, as he had been “mentally attached to the baby ending.” Similarly, Bress felt that the new ending presented a jarring tonal shift that removed the film’s ethical dilemma. However, the studio’s notes may have paid off, as The Butterfly Effect was a box office success that became one of the biggest films of Kutcher’s career.

'The Butterfly Effect' Had Four Different Endings

Close

Although both versions are included on the home video release of the film, The Butterfly Effect shot a total of four different endings, each of which had its issues. One ending continues the trajectory of the theatrical cut by having Evan and Kayleigh introduce themselves to each other and agreeing to meet for coffee; this saccharine conclusion was discarded altogether. However, another ending that involved Evan following Kayleigh after crossing her on the street was eventually utilized in the film’s official novelization.

Despite receiving relatively tepid reviews at the time of its release, The Butterfly Effect’s commercial success predated the rise of the “multiverse movie” within the last few years. Although it's a tonal mess with some truly outrageous plot twists, The Butterfly Effect was successful in introducing nuanced time travel concepts to a mainstream audience. While two sequels were released direct-to-DVD in the subsequent decade, neither featured Smart or Kutcher in major roles. Considering that the franchise never committed to a firm ending, audiences may choose to believe which of the four radically different “what if” scenarios they feel offers the best conclusion.

The Butterfly Effect is available to rent on Prime Video.

Rent on Prime Video