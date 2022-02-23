Drew Goddard’s directorial debut, the meta horror film The Cabin in the Woods, is getting a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook release from Lionsgate. The new set will be available to purchase for $27.99 on April 19, and can be pre-ordered here. Released in 2012, The Cabin in the Woods launched Goddard’s directorial career, quickly becoming a cult hit. It starred Chris Hemsworth alongside Kristen Connolly, Anna Hutchinson, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams, Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford.

Co-written by Joss Whedon, the film upended horror and sci-fi tropes, and offered strong social commentary while delivering on genre thrills. The film made over $65 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million, and opened to solid reviews that praised the high-concept premise and Goddard’s direction.

The filmmaker has since directed one more film, the similarly well-received genre mashup Bad Times at the El Royale, which also featured Hemsworth in a particularly memorable turn. But perhaps most impressively, he scored an Oscar nomination for writing Ridley Scott’s 2015 blockbuster The Martian. He also created the hit Netflix series Daredevil, which is switching streamers next month, and had written episodes of shows such as Lost, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Alias. Most recently, he was attached to help directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller crack the story for Hail Mary, an upcoming space thriller based on a novel by Andy Weir and set to star Ryan Gosling.

Goddard and Hemsworth aren’t the only The Cabin in the Woods alumni to break out after the film’s release; last year, Kranz made his debut as writer-director with the critically acclaimed drama Mass.

Here’s a list of the special features for the upcoming release:

1. Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Drew Goddard & Writer-Producer Joss Whedon

2. We Are Not Who We Are: Making The Cabin in the Woods

3. Primal Terror: Visual Effects

4. An Army of Nightmares: Makeup & Animatronic Effects

5. The Secret Secret Stash

6. Wondercon Q&A

7. Theatrical Trailer

Here are some more technical specs for the upcoming release:

4K Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 Widescreen

4K Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening

Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen

Blu-ray Audio: English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

You can get a better look at the cover art here, and read the official synopsis down below:

A rambunctious group of five college friends steals away for a weekend of debauchery in an isolated country cabin, only to be attacked by horrific supernatural creatures in a night of endless terror and bloodshed. Sound familiar? Just wait. As the teens begin to exhibit standard horror-movie behavior, a group of technicians in a control room are scrutinizing, and sometimes even controlling, every move the terrified kids make! With their efforts continually thwarted by an all-powerful “eye in the sky,” do they have any chance of escape?

