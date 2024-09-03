When it comes to horror, it's up to debate what the best decade was for the genre. Alfred Hitchcock reinvented the suspenseful thriller in the 60s with films like Psycho and The Birds, the slasher took theaters by bloody storm with franchises like Friday the 13th and Halloween and “Elevated Horror” scared moviegoers in the 2010s with modern classics like The Witch and It Follows. However, none of that would've been possible without the revolutionary silent era of the 1920s where gothic horror had its spooky origins on screen. Now, one of that decade's most haunting masterpieces, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Kino Lorber this Halloween.

Director Robert Wiene’s 1920 descent into madness will be coming to 4K, via a 4K/Blu-ray combo pack on October 22, 2024. The restoration work was done by the F. W. Murnau Foundation. Dr. Caligari’s special features include an Audio commentary by composer Jeff Beal, “Caligari: How Horror Came to the Cinema” and “Restoration Demonstration”. This release features a new orchestral musical score done by Beal and the Studio for Film Music at the University of Music Freiburg. Kino Lorber has been supporting horror on physical media for over a decade now, with them originally releasing Dr. Caligari on Blu-ray all the way back in 2014. Given the film’s age, it is one of the oldest classics to come to the 4K format yet. The boutique label released another silent era horror classic on Blu-ray back in the 2010s, 1922’s Nosferatu. Given new interest in that franchise due to Robert Eggers' upcoming remake, maybe Kino will give that version of Dracula the 4K treatment in the near future too.

The Doctor Will Kill You Now

One of the first examples of the “Mad Doctor” trope on the big screen, Dr. Caligari follows the titled villain as he proceeds to hypnotize people to do his evil bidding. That mainly centered around killing people for their own amusement. Even though this German expressionist film is over 100 years old, every horror film since its release has owed something to this gothic nightmare. The demented fun house-like sets made you question everything, the thick atmosphere felt like it had its hands around the neck of every viewer and the crazed doctor would be the temple for many of our famous movie monsters going forward. Dr. Caligari didn't need sound or jump scares to induce fearful terror into its audience. It's still scary to this day thanks to its chilling simplicity, trippy visuals and its memorable characters.

Where’s ‘Dr. Caligari’ Streaming?

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is currently streaming on a handful of free platforms, like Tubi. However, you can pre-order Dr. Caligari’s 4K from Kino Lorber on Amazon for $29.99 USD.