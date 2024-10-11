Ever wondered what the outcome could be like if Netflix and the UFC crossed? Well, that's already happened, and the result is a new French series that gives us a front-row seat to brutal MMA matches with an ambitious underdog at the center. With The Cage, (La Cage in French), Netflix is telling an inspiring underdog story that will attempt to portray how great UFC/MMA stars emerge. The streamer has just released a trailer for the series, and it features high-octane fight scenes with a touching story reminiscent of the boxing film series, Creed and Rocky.

Created by French filmmaker Franck Gastambide, who also directs some episodes, The Cage follows protagonist Taylor (Melvin Boomer) a young fighter who dreams of going pro but is unable to draw the visibility he needs to achieve his dreams. However, his luck changes following an unexpected fight that lands him a shot at a big time and eventually matches him versus a brutal rival in the cage. Netflix describes the series as an "entertaining and aspirational hero’s journey of an outsider in the sensational world of MMA."

The trailer quickly apprises us of who Taylor is as we hear him detail his ambition in a conversation. Taylor appears to have come from a disadvantaged background as he shares how he'll never be able to get a good degree or job. With his future bleak against anything else, Taylor's only alternative is the MMA, and he's determined to make the necessary sacrifices to land in the top division. As the trailer progresses, we see that his ambition is borne out of desperation to pay off his parent's debts. But making money from fighting doesn't come easy as he's informed that the only way is to become a star. First up on his obstacle course is Ibrahim Ibra, described as the most dangerous fighter on the French circuit.

'The Cage' Will Feature Real-Life UFC Champions

Stepping in to help guide Taylor to victory are two coaches played by real-life UFC champions, Jon Jones, and Georges St-Pier. The trailer features both their characters in grueling training sessions with Taylor. Additionally, former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane also plays a role in the series as previewed in the trailer. This won't be St-Pier's first stab at acting as Marvel fans will remember him as Batroc in his face-off against Captain America.

The Cage will likely feature even more UFC stars as the series aims to capture reality as closely as possible with scenes filmed at the recently concluded live UFC Paris event. Borrowing a page from Creed and Rocky, The Cage will occasionally take a break from the action to focus on Taylor's romance with his girlfriend, who, from the trailer, is understandably worried about the dangers of his ambition.

The Cage Season 1 premieres on Netflix on November 8th, 2024. The series should not be confused with the Kuwaitian rom-com series of the same name currently streaming on the platform.

