Fans of the Rocky franchise, especially the Michael B. Jordan-led Creed films, know that mixing high-octane fighting scenes with a personal underdog story makes for a truly compelling and inspiring watch. The Netflix series The Cage follows the same formula but in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Created by French filmmaker Franck Gastambide, who also stars as MMA coach Boss, The Cage follows Taylor (Melvin Boomer), an aspiring MMA fighter who dreams of going pro.

Gastambide went to great lengths to make The Cage a grounded portrayal of the MMA world by casting real fighters in some roles, resulting in exciting and intense fight sequences. The show also uses Taylor's rich character to show an honest portrayal of the physical and mental toll of being a fighter. The pressures Taylor faces in and out of the ring tell an inspiring story in the show's 5 episodes, making it a great watch for fans of gripping sports dramas.

What Is 'The Cage' About?

In The Cage, Taylor is a young fighter with big aspirations of being an MMA champion. After struggling to gain respect from gym owner Boss and other seasoned fighters, he decides to step away from training and get a job to help support his mom, Isabelle (Camille de Sablet). On his last day at the gym, he challenges infamous bad boy fighter Ibrahim Ibara (Bosh) in a sparring match. Taylor does the impossible, almost knocking Ibrahim out, and the video of the fight goes viral. Taylor is thrown into the spotlight and back in the ring with a whole new level of attention and respect.

The Cage is more than just a straightforward inspirational sports story. Throughout the series, Taylor attempts to work his way up in the MMA world while dealing with outside pressures from his family and friends. Boomer plays Taylor with an intense determination, making him a great character to root for, both in and out of the cage. He learns quickly though that determination can only get you so far in the ring, as he goes through the physical and emotional ups and downs of being a fighter.

'The Cage' Benefits From Realistic Training & Fight Scenes Thanks to Real MMA Fighters

For viewers who are suckers for a great training montage, The Cage is right up your alley. If you got goosebumps watching Adonis Creed run the streets of Philly, Taylor shadowboxing in front of the Eiffel Tower will give you the same feeling. The Cage is filled with visceral and intense fight choreography scenes that look authentic, thanks to a number of experienced MMA fighters who worked on the show.

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is considered one of the best fighters in the sport's history. Playing himself in The Cage, he offers to train Taylor, who looks up to him as an idol. St-Pierre retired from fighting and became an actor, starring in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and What If...?. Edwige Ahonto, another professional fighter, stars as Elena, Taylor's love interest in the show, who brings a kindness and intensity to the role. American fighter Jon Jones also makes an appearance at a crucial moment for Taylor.

The most compelling fights are between Taylor and his season-long rival, Ibrahim. Bosh is actually a Paris-based rapper turned actor, who previously collaborated with Gastambide in the 2020 French series Validé. Bosh plays Ibrahim with a menacing presence, making him the perfect villain opposite Taylor. Gastambide, who also was the director of all 5 episodes, worked with another frequent collaborator, cinematographer Antoine Marteau, who created a realistic and gritty look to the show, helping set the tone for The Cage and putting it in the same category as the Creed franchise.

'The Cage' Explores the Physical and Mental Toll of MMA Fighting

Like the Creed films, The Cage follows Taylor’s life outside the ring and the toll his fighting takes on him. Taylor struggles to keep a support system around him that believes in him as the pressures that come with fame and success bleed into his relationships. He faces jealousy and betrayal from those closest to him, leading to some of the more shocking moments in the series. Taylor also has a complicated relationship with his Mom, who sees Taylor's fighting as a purely financial win, while some of his friends are jealous of Taylor's meteoric rise.

His mentor and coach, Boss, does his best to teach Taylor the lessons he needs to learn as an up-and-coming fighter, and as a maturing young man. The Cage also doesn't shy away from the more intense, personal side of MMA fighting. It's explained to Taylor that when a fighter gets knocked out, they can experience symptoms of PTSD and struggle to get back into the ring, which is shown in a very compelling visual way. The series also does a great job of shining a light on the external pressures being put on fighters by the media and commentators.

The Cage is a thrilling, action-packed series with compelling fight sequences and even better character arcs. The complex interpersonal dynamics and Taylor’s resiliency make The Cage a great watch, not only for fans of MMA but for viewers who love any sports drama. Though there hasn't been an official announcement from Netflix, Episode 5 ends on a massive cliffhanger that sets The Cage up for a compelling Season 2.

Season 1 of The Cage is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

