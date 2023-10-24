The Big Picture William Friedkin's final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, marks the end of an illustrious career for the legendary director. Kiefer Sutherland expressed his admiration for Friedkin and called him his favorite American director.

Sutherland's decision to join the film was driven by his desire to collaborate with Friedkin rather than the specific play adaptation. He praised Friedkin's mastery of the thriller and drama genres, which he showcased in films like The Exorcist and The French Connection.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial features a star-studded cast, including Jason Clarke, Jake Lacy, Lance Reddick, and Monica Raymund. Friedkin had high praise for Sutherland, considering him one of the best actors in America and an excellent addition to his ensemble.

The curtain has officially drawn on the career of the great William Friedkin following the release of his final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. His last turn behind the camera starred Kiefer Sutherland as a naval captain who was deposed from his position as the head of the Caine as they believed his behavior endangered everyone on board. For both actor and director, it was a team-up they could only dream of. Collider is excited to share an exclusive featurette, available with the purchase of the film, that sees Sutherland expressing his love for the late director and what it meant to be in one of his films.

In the footage, Sutherland describes his choice to join the project as more about joining forces with Friedkin than performing Herman Wouk's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. "He's been my favorite American director, well, you know, since I can remember," the 24 star said. Specifically, he praised Friedkin's understanding of the thriller and drama genres, something the Oscar winner mastered between his landmark films The Exorcist and The French Connection and continued to work in throughout his career. Playing the mentally unstable Lt. Commander Queeg was merely the cherry on top for Sutherland who finally got to fulfill a dream of his. One final shot from the featurette goes behind the scenes as Sutherland shakes Friedkin's hand and shares a kind word with him.

Friedkin tragically passed away at the age of 87 back in August, but he made his feelings about Sutherland very clear when bringing him aboard The Caine Mutiny. Speaking to Deadline at the time, he had the highest praise for the actor, noting how he was one of his top targets to add to his star-studded cast. "I think he is one of the best actors in America, one of the very best," Friedkin said. "I saw every episode of his show 24. I thought he was just great but that he could do a lot more, and this gives him an opportunity to stretch."

Who Else Joins Sutherland in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'?

Image via Showtime

For his final film, Friedkin had no shortage of A-listers packing the courtroom of The Caine Mutiny. Fresh off of his Oppenheimer appearance, Jason Clarke starred opposite Sutherland as Lt. Greenwald, an attorney who reluctantly defends Jake Lacy's Lt. Maryk, the officer responsible for stripping command from Queeg aboard the Caine. It slowly becomes apparent to Greenwald that Maryk's actions weren't mutinous, but heroic to save his crewmates during a violent storm. Presiding over the case is the late Lance Reddick as Cpt. Blakely while Monica Raymund plays the lead prosecutor against Maryk, Lt. Commander Challee. Rounding out the cast are a few other big names including Jay Duplass, Lews Pullman, and Tom Riley.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is available to stream now on Paramount+ with Showtime, and is available to purchase on Digital now. Check out our review of Friedkin's final film here and watch the exclusive featurette with Sutherland below.