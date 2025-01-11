When we say "The Californians" you probably think of that Saturday Night Live sketch with the obnoxious blondes parodying soap operas. For years, that sketch has lived on through social media and been the subject of many quotables thanks to its shiny roster of celebrities at the forefront of such a comedy. But that's not what we're talking about here. In fact, The Californians was a TV Western well before its SNL fame.

In the late 1950s, when television Westerns were at their absolute peak, NBC put together a half-hour drama set during the California Gold Rush of the early 1850s — a period not as often explored in standard cowboy affairs. The show was The Californians, and it centered on a large cast of characters who banded together to protect their new-found home in the aptly-named Golden State. If you haven't heard of it, it's time to give this one a go.

'The Californians' Was a Different Approach to Western Law and Order

Image via NBC

When the image of a classical television Western is conjured to mind, one instantly thinks of desert landscapes coupled with riders on horseback engaging in vicious shootouts with outlaws, Indians, or other unseemly opponents. These shows usually follow a single lawman or perhaps a gun-for-hire, either based in a small Old West town or traveling across the open country. Even shows that break this mold, such as Wagon Train, still follow a group of travelers heading west in search of a better life, often dealing with the same sort of man-to-man, man-to-nature conflicts that other programs do.

Whether your favorite TV horse opera is Gunsmoke, Bonanza, or Have Gun — Will Travel, there's something to love about each of them. But The Californians wasn't your typical Western program. It stood apart from the very beginning. In the series opener, "The Vigilantes Begin," we're met with not only open prairies or snow-capped mountains, but a coastline full of ships and newcomers hoping to strike it rich in the gold business. San Francisco, 1851, is a strange picture to open a Western on. But the plot quickly takes shape as Dion Patrick (Adam Kennedy) arrives in town after his gold fever has pushed him as far West as he could go.

Unfortunately, Patrick's dreams of a peaceful California are quickly unraveled when he realizes that the city is run by con men, criminals, and other white-collar figures. After being taken in by the kindly storekeepers Jack (Sean McClory) and Martha McGivern (Nan Leslie), Patrick decides that the only way to bring justice to San Francisco is to fight back.

The Californians first premiered on September 24, 1957, and it caused quite a stir when it did. Unlike the rest of the Western shows on the Big Three at the time — which all fancied badged lawmen or morally upright gunslingers — The Californians' heroes were all vigilantes. From the very first episode, Dion Patrick unites the people of San Francisco, sparking a revolution in the form of good, old-fashioned vigilantism. With the vigilance committee backing him, Patrick restores law and order. In a half-hour, the program changed the Western game, but not everyone was happy about it.

According to Total Television: The Comprehensive Guide to Programming from 1948 to the Present by Alex McNeil, "pressure from the show's sponsors, who were uneasy about glorifying vigilantes, caused the producers to drop Adam Kennedy and to introduce a new star." Although Dion Patrick was the clear series lead of The Californians, the twenty-second episode "Sorley Boy" marked the character's final appearance, and he was never even mentioned again.

'The Californians' Switched Up Its Cast (and Premise) Midway Through Season 1