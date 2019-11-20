‘The Call of the Wild’ Trailer Has Harrison Ford Befriending a Very Good Dog

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for The Call of the Wild. The adaptation of the beloved Jack London novel follows Buck, who is uprooted to the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s and starts working on a mail delivery dog sled team.
This role seems so right for Harrison Ford. It’s grizzled yet fun and you almost wonder why more movies haven’t been trying to take advantage of Ford’s outdoorsy persona. Yes, his co-star (and arguably the movie’s lead) is a CGI dog, but who cares? Are you going to tell me that Ford being best buddies with a dog is a movie you don’t want to see? Don’t be ridiculous. We all want to see that movie. Buck’s a good dog (even if he is CGI).
Check out The Call of the Wild trailer below. The film opens February 21, 2020 and also stars Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Call of the Wild:
Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Fox’s THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.
As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters. Directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London, the film was produced by Erwin Stoff, with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer and Ryan Stafford as co-producer and visual effects producer. THE CALL OF THE WILD stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.