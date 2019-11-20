‘The Call of the Wild’ Trailer Has Harrison Ford Befriending a Very Good Dog

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for The Call of the Wild. The adaptation of the beloved Jack London novel follows Buck, who is uprooted to the Alaskan Yukon during the 1890s and starts working on a mail delivery dog sled team.

This role seems so right for Harrison Ford. It’s grizzled yet fun and you almost wonder why more movies haven’t been trying to take advantage of Ford’s outdoorsy persona. Yes, his co-star (and arguably the movie’s lead) is a CGI dog, but who cares? Are you going to tell me that Ford being best buddies with a dog is a movie you don’t want to see? Don’t be ridiculous. We all want to see that movie. Buck’s a good dog (even if he is CGI).

Check out The Call of the Wild trailer below. The film opens February 21, 2020 and also stars Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Call of the Wild: