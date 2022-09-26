November is for the crime junkies, and Peacock is gearing up to release new investigative drama, titled The Calling. The series plans to bring a familiar premise to the screen but with its own fresh twist. Ahead of the premiere, Peacock has provided a glimpse of the series with a number of first look images.

Though the series centers around a criminal investigation, the photos spotlight the ensemble cast and some of the different settings they'll be at throughout the series. The images tease a few big scenes that occur outside, as one photo suggests something major has happened as Karen Robinson's character gestures to keep a gathering crowd back. Similarly, a couple other images with several reinforcements in the background show that the stakes will be high, whether it's one episode or multiple episodes. Another photo suggests that Jeff Wilbusch's character takes a more empathetic approach in talking with witnesses.

Based on the book by Dror A. Mishani, The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, a detective with the NYPD who's "guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles." Because of this, he holds a strong belief in mankind, which he uses as a superpower of sorts to uncover the truth. However, when what should be a routine investigation goes wrong, Avraham begins to question his own humanity. Though it's still unclear exactly how Avraham's belief system will come into play, the description implies that it is a large part of his identity, and may also be a large driving force in the show overall.

Along with Robinson and Wilbusch, the series also stars Juliana Canfield and Michael Mosley. David E. Kelley acts as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. His involvement promises an exciting endeavor to come with The Calling, as he has also been involved with a number of other similar thrillers/dramas including Big Sky, Mr. Mercedes, Nine Perfect Strangers, and many more.

Additional team members include Kelley’s producing partner Matthew Tinker as executive producer alongside Jonathan Shapiro, Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv. Heather Brewster co-executive produces. Barry Levinson serves as director and executive producer. Viewers can expect a thrilling score to accompany the series, as music legend Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro are co-composers for the show. Keshet Studios and Universal Television are producing.

The Calling premieres on Peacock on Thursday, November 10. Check out the new images below:

