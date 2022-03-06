The 1970s were a historic decade in the development of American history, and Hollywood was also going through major changes. The New Wave of younger directors working with studio budgets led to a surge in experimental, ambitious films that tackled the current social climate. Films like The Parallax View and The Conversation addressed the anxieties that American felt in the wake of Watergate, and Apocalypse Now tackled the hot button issue of the Vietnam War. Moviegoers could expect films that challenged their viewpoints and epitomized what the chaotic decade looked like.

Many of these historic ‘70s political films still work as time capsules that are worth rediscovering as a “slice of life” window into a different generation. However, Michael Ritchie’s 1972 election film The Candidate is more than just a history lesson. It’s a grim warning about the nature of political campaigning that’s still relevant to this day, and its premonitions about the rise of celebrity candidacy is scarily predictive. Some older films feature politics that are out of touch, but fifty years after its initial theatrical release, The Candidate is suited perfectly for today.

One of the major reasons is Robert Redford’s performance as the titular “candidate” himself, Bill McKay. Redford has grown even more prominent in American film culture within the last five decades, having gone on to win an Academy Award for his directorial debut Ordinary People, co-found the Sundance Film Festival, and star in at least a dozen classic movies. Redford is now associated with the classical idealized American leading man, a voice of reason and honestly who the viewer can trust amidst the cynicism of Hollywood. Seeing him in this challenging, pessimistic film about the state of the country is more devastating considering all the good graces he’s associated with now.

Redford’s character McKay is seemingly tailor-made for the office. He’s young, charismatic, passionate, and great with a crowd; this was during Redford’s heartthrob era of Barefoot in the Park and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. McKay is also humble, and he realizes that he’s gifted with significant advantages because of his father, the former California governor John J. McKay (Melvyn Douglas). Instead of seeking personal glory, McKay decides to pursue the issues that he actually cares about.

However, he soon gets an offer that he couldn’t possibly pass up. The Democratic election specialist Marvin Lucas (Peter Boyle) is looking for a young nominee that could challenge the incumbent California Republican Senator Crocker Jarmon (Don Porter). Jarmon is popular among voters, and none of the leading Democratic contenders want to risk challenging him during the next election cycle. There’s little hope for a Democratic victory. Lucas convinces McKay that he wouldn’t be campaigning just for himself; the entire future of the Democratic Party in California is at stake.

Of course, this is a front and Lucas has no faith that McKay could actually win. All he needs is to not humiliate the party, so they can focus on other races. McKay doesn’t know this, but he’s intrigued by Lucas’s promise that he can say “whatever he wants” during the election cycle. He’s free to talk about the issues relevant to him, and McKay campaigns on a platform of environmental, economic, and social reform. He promises that the state’s infrastructure will be reimagined, race relations will improve, voting rights will expand, and bureaucratic influence will be diminished with the aim of a cleaner, more honest government.

To the shock of everyone, pure honesty is just what voters are looking for. McKay becomes surprisingly popular, and he’s thrust into the hot seat when he actually has to defend his platform. The cult of personality that The Candidate shows is painfully accurate to today’s political landscape. McKay utilizes campaigning tactics in new media in order to appeal to younger voters and becomes more of a charismatic celebrity figure than an actual candidate. The speed at which his latest activities spread throughout news coverage is eerily prescient of the social media era.

What’s more disturbing is that McKay’s actual message gets diminished as he continues. His promises are sensationalized, but as he gets closer to actually pulling off a victory Lucas and the Democratic leadership push him to be more moderate. Surely if he’s already the only option among those that are already energized, he could also stand to bring in those on the fence? He begins to focus less on maintaining his values and the issues he cares about. McKay gets swept up into being the most “electable” version of himself. He’s inexperienced, but realizes throughout the debate process that it doesn't matter to voters.

The Candidate is hardly the only movie about the dehumanization of the election process; films such as Bob Roberts, In the Loop, The Manchurian Candidate, Bulworth, Election, and countless others have explored electioneering in various ways. However, the cautionary tale of The Candidate is more challenging because McKay is actually a likable character. You want to believe in his intentions, and you’re forced to watch this idealistic man sacrifice himself to the process. Watching an idol like Redford grounded in reality is heartbreaking.

The film’s closing moments show the ramifications of the cycle. McKay pulls off his victory, and he’s immediately surrounded by celebration, press coverage, and congratulatory speeches. When he steals a moment alone in his new office, McKay is left silent. The realization that he doesn’t actually have the slightest idea how to accomplish his campaign promises sets in, and he asks Lucas “so what do we do now?” He’s interrupted once more by reporters; Lucas never gives him an answer, and the viewers are left to ask the same questions.

Furthermore, The Candidate shows that at the end of the cycle, McKay doesn’t even recognize the politician he’s become. It was both a warning about the direction that politics were heading and a heartbreaking conclusion to his character arc. The fact that things haven’t changed all that much in the five decades since The Candidate’s release is both impressive and disheartening.

