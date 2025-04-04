One of the most critically acclaimed thrillers to hail from the BBC in the past few years, The Capture has taken audiences by storm and delivered pulse-racing, breathless thrills across two seasons to date. Following the desperate cliffhanger that left millions on edge just over two years ago, fans have been waiting patiently for news of what is to come next for Holliday Grainger's Rachel Carey and co. Well, that news has finally arrived. As announced via Radio Times, The Capture will be returning for a third season, and it seems this one is going to be the biggest of the lot.

Season 3 will see the ever-brilliant Grainger return to her lead role, one she is joined in by returning stars Indira Varma, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Ginny Holder, Ron Perlman, Nigel Lindsay, Tessa Wong, and Daisy Waterstone. However, the biggest cast news comes in a new arrival, with Grainger's fellow Strike star Killian Scott set to play "a pivotal role" in the upcoming season. They will all be joined by Toxic Town's Joe Dempsie, Andrew Buchan, Hugh Quarshie, and Amanda Drew.

Speaking on the show's renewal, star Grainger said, "I'm thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series 3. Ben Chanan's scripts are as electrifying as ever and I'm excited to be stepping back into 'Commander' Rachel Carey's world. (Spoiler alert!)" The series has gone from strength to strength so far, with the first season's Rotten Tomatoes critical score bettered by a second outing's perfect 100% to date. Overall, the show has a 96% rating on the review aggregator, albeit with an audience score of just 69%.

What is 'The Capture' Season 3 About?