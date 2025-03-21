Fans of the Backstreet Boys may know everything about Nick Carter, but his family is another story. A two-part documentary revealing the consequences of fame on two brothers, The Carters is a never-before-seen look into the tumultuous careers of Nick, as well as his younger sibling, the late pop sensation Aaron Carter. Despite the seven-year age difference, the two Carters share an inclination towards the entertainment industry. In 1993, the 13-year-old Nick joined the Backstreet Boys. By 1999, the group solidified itself as the biggest boy band in history, having broken the record for most albums sold in one year (11 million copies of “Millennium” in 1999). Aaron’s just as talented as his older brother. With his smooth voice and spunky energy, the then nine-year-old became the opening act for Nick’s group.

Unfortunately, every high has a letdown. Such is the case with most Hollywood tweens, these prepubescent pop stars experienced too much, too fast. With Nick’s 2000 solo career faltering, the only thing worth talking about the pop star back then was his many club escapades and high-strung flings. Sadly, Aaron had it worse. His subsequent releases barely made any airwaves compared to what he had achieved before he even turned 13. In an attempt to resurrect any last bits of his career, he ditched the music scene for reality show appearances, erratic behavior, and substance abuse. In November 2022, Aaron unexpectedly passed away.

The Carters isn’t meant to be a sensational tell-all. As narrated by Aaron’s twin sister, Angel Conrad, the documentary is meant to show the dangerous yet often overlooked price tag of being famous. The promise of a record label contract conceals how the industry acts like an exploitative machine — one that Nick, Aaron, and the rest of his family fell victim to. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Carters.

Currently, The Carters has yet to reveal its release date. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will 'The Carters' Be Broadcasted or Streaming Online?

The Carters will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Those not on the streaming platform can check out the table below for pricing reference.

Is There A Trailer for 'The Carters'?

Just like the release date, the official trailer for The Carters has yet to be released. Keep an eye out for updates!

What Is 'The Carters' About?

Check out the official synopsis for The Carters:

“THE CARTERS follows bona fide American teen heartthrobs, Nick and Aaron, who seemed to have it all, but behind their remarkable gifts was a family dealing with mental health struggles, drug addiction, and heartbreaking neglect. Their story is told by Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, who unpacks the complicated family dynamics that led to the untimely deaths of three of the original five Carter kids as well as their father. The often enchanting but ultimately painful story of these engaging siblings begins in childhood as home movies reveal Nick and Aaron’s undeniable and precocious talent. But fame and fortune were accompanied by rivalries, jealousies, and exploitation from those they relied on most, their parents. It is a sad and eye-opening tale shared by Angel and close family friends who also live in the spotlight including Melissa Joan Hart and Scout Willis. The film features exclusive interviews with those closest to the family, some who have never spoken out before.”

Who Stars in 'The Carters'?

The Carters primarily told from the perspective of Angel Conrad (previously Carter). Throughout her childhood, Angel suffered from the same trauma experienced by the rest of her siblings. Having lived in a problematic environment surrounded by violence, drug abuse, and emotional abuse, Angel has made it her mission to help others break out of generational dysfunction. As a mental health advocate, Angel champions the Kids Mental Health Foundation, hoping to provide a safe space for young individuals and adults to foster open conversations and build healthier familial relationships.

Previously, Angel shared her intentions for developing The Carters and what the documentary means to her.

“This documentary is a labor of love for my family,” said Angel. “By sharing our true story - one shaped by loss, resilience, and healing - I hope to honor our journey and transform our past into a message of hope and purpose for others facing similar challenges.”

Apart from Nick’s issues and Aaron’s passing, the rest of the Carter family has had their share of personal struggles. Leslie Carter, the third of the Carter siblings, tried to follow her brothers’ singing footsteps. Unfortunately, her didn’t take off and Leslie dealt with depression. In 2012, Leslie passed away at the age of 25. Nick’s younger sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, recently passed away in 2023 at 41. The Carter siblings also didn’t have the smoothest relationship with their parents, particularly with their mother Jane Spaulding (previously Carter). Around 2004, Jane, who served as Aaron’s manager, was accused of stealing $100,000 from the pop star, prompting him to consider legal emancipation.

