Between his two excellent Mads Mikkelsen-led dramas, The Hunt (2012) and Another Round (2020), Thomas Vinterberg has established himself as one of the finest filmmaking talents to come out of the Scandinavian region. His films exemplify the best of Danish artistic and cultural sensibilities, with their melancholic tones, dealing with deeply intense personal themes, yet not without slivers of hope and humor throughout.

While The Hunt and Another Round are excellent examples of his style, arguably his finest film, The Celebration (or Festen in Danish), came in his sophomore outing as a director. The 1998 film is an intensely morbid yet unrelentingly captivating film that earned him (and the Dogme 95 movement it stylistically follows) critical acclaim throughout the filmmaking world.

What Is 'The Celebration' About?

Image via Nimbus Film

The Celebration follows a Danish family reuniting to celebrate Helge, the father of the family, at his successful manor hotel. The audience follows and finds out more about the adult children of the family, Christian, Michael, and Helene, with the typical drama and idiosyncrasies that tend to appear at family events like this. The entire party takes a dark turn, however, when Christian delivers a speech for his father. While recounting a seemingly innocuous childhood story, Christian calmly accuses his father of years of sexual abuse towards him and his twin sister (who has recently taken her own life) throughout their childhoods, all while keeping in the style of the toast he had started giving.

This incident is so unexpected that the room seemingly does not know how to react, with some nervous laughter from those unable to tell if it’s a joke or not, and the party ultimately deciding to move on and try to forget the entire thing happened. Helge confronts Christian, trying to convince him that what he is saying is absurd and false, but as the night continues to spiral, the accusations and tension won’t go away. Different members of the party either antagonize Christian for what they deem to be hateful and inappropriate remarks or struggle to come to terms with the new reality of their family. All of this leads to a remarkably tense, hard-to-watch yet gripping story that exposes the nature of these people’s characters in a shockingly unwavering way.

How the Dogme 95 Style Works for 'The Celebration'

Image via Nimbus Film

The Celebration is the inaugural film in the Dogme 95 movement, a type of manifesto that Vinterberg, along with his friend and associate Lars von Trier, formed as a way of revitalizing creativity in filmmaking. The list of rules, or “Vow of Chastity,” contains such terms as "the camera must be hand-held," "the sound must never be produced apart from the images or vice versa," "shooting must be done on location," and "the film must not contain superficial action (Murder, weapons, etc. must not occur)." Essentially, it intends to pull back all the frills and style of movie-making that can distract from a real story or, even worse, possibly cover up a poorly thought-out story with weak characters. It instead hopes to expose something more real and lead to more creative work from the filmmakers. This style, while possibly hindering later films that followed its principles, fits The Celebration absolutely perfectly.

This simple style makes the entire film feel like a home movie, helped by the very natural and realistic acting from everyone in the cast. For a film that is all about intense awkwardness and decades-spanning accusations leading to uncomfortable confrontations at a family gathering, the film makes you feel like you are watching an actual real-life event that was taped on an old camcorder, which makes it all the more effective.

As intended, it also provides more opportunities for the director to get creative, such as a dream sequence that takes place later in the film that still has to adhere to the Dogme rules despite the surreal nature of it. Another testament to Vinterberg’s creativity with this film is his ability to incorporate dark humor despite the incredibly morbid subject matter. The Dogme 95-aided realism helps with this as well, as the bewildered reaction from the other party-goers in the wake of Christian’s bombshell is realistic and therefore darkly amusing at times, as they try to continue with the polite festivities one would expect from this type of occasion, while traumatic revelations and family-destroying conflicts are in full force in other parts of the hotel.

Dogme 95 became one of the most influential film movements of recent years, providing a modern addition to the great movements of film history like Italian neorealism and the French New Wave. Not only has Lars von Trier further used it in films such as The Idiots and Dancer in the Dark, but it has been utilized and paid tribute to by filmmakers across the world. While Vinterberg’s later films do not adhere to the Dogme rules of production, the subtle and realistic style of both The Hunt and Another Round are clearly influenced by the simplicity that was found to be incredibly effective in the best Dogme films.

The Aftermath of 'The Celebration'

The Celebration was critically acclaimed upon its release, winning the 1998 Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize, and it is generally regarded as one of the greatest Danish films of all time. It’s low-key style also lent itself to stage adaptations in multiple different languages, and its success has allowed for Thomas Vinterberg’s career to go to new heights. While his more mainstream, English-language films such as Far from the Madding Crowd have been generally well-received, his biggest successes have been in his return to Danish cinema with The Hunt and Another Round, both of which star Mads Mikkelsen. The Hunt also had success at Cannes and at the Academy Awards, as did Another Round, which won Vinterberg his first nomination for Best Director and an Oscar for Best International Feature Film. His next project will be a large-scale Danish TV series about a near future in which rising sea levels have a dystopian impact on Danish society, titled “Families Like Ours.”

Ultimately, the success of The Celebration as a piece of storytelling comes from all of its components falling together perfectly. Vinterberg’s confident writing and directing come across excellently through the cast in their very realistic performances, and the Dogme 95 production style lends the film a feeling of authenticity that makes its uncomfortable story infinitely more effective than if it had been done in a more conventional manner. All of this combines to produce truly one of the most unique and memorable films, not just from Denmark but from any country, that a viewer who can stomach its upsetting premise is likely to come across.

The Celebration Release Date June 19, 1998 Cast Henning Moritzen , Ulrich Thomsen , Thomas Bo Larsen , Paprika Steen , Birthe Neumann , Trine Dyrholm , Helle Dolleris , Therese Glahn , Klaus Bondam , Bjarne Henriksen , Gbatokai Dakinah , Lasse Lunderskov , Lars Brygmann , Lene Laub Oksen , Linda Laursen , John Boas , Erna Boas , Bent Henningsen , Poul Kajbæk , Vibeke Dalset , Janne Thomsen , Anette Jakobsen , Poul Petersen , Gulli Sejrsen , Vibeke Kaiser Runtime 105 minutes Writers Mogens Rukov Producers Birgitte Hald Expand

