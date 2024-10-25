Earlier this year, Tarsem Singh’s long-unavailable The Fall received a 4K restoration and digital release. Now Singh’s directorial debut, the 2000 Jennifer Lopez thriller The Cell, will join it. Arrow Video will release The Cell on 4K Blu-ray on January 21, 2025.

The set will include both cuts of the film, the 107-minute theatrical cut and the 109-minute director’s cut, restored in 4K and approved by Singh. It will also include a bonus disc with a previously unseen version of the film with alternate aspect ratio and alternate grading created by director of photography Paul Laufer. The set is also loaded with special features, including four audio commentaries, all-new in-depth interviews with Singh and Laufer, visual essays discussing Singh’s work, behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s eye-popping special effects, and eight extended/deleted scenes with optional audio commentary from Singh. The set will retail for $35 USD and can be preordered on ArrowVideo.com.

What Is ‘The Cell’ About?

The Cell stars Lopez as Dr. Catherine Deane, a psychologist who uses experimental virtual reality technology to travel into her comatose patients’ mindscapes. FBI agent Peter Novak (Vince Vaughn) comes to her with a dilemma; serial killer Carl Stargher (Vincent D’Onofrio) is in a coma, leaving the authorities with no way of finding his last victim, who’s hidden away in an automated death trap. Deane is persuaded to use her technology to explore the twisted landscape of Stargher’s mind. Once she’s inside, she seeks to protect Starger’s inner child from the monster that lurks inside him as the clock ticks on his captive. Soon, reality and fantasy begin to blur, and Deane may be just as trapped as one of Stargher’s victims - and if she dies in Stargher’s mind, she dies for real. The film’s exploration of Stargher’s mind is a visual feast, as Singh drew upon modern artists like H.R. Giger and Odd Nerdrum for the film’s bizarre, painterly tableaus.

Directed by Singh and written by I Am Legend's Mark Protosevich, The Cell was a financial success, making $104 million USD on a $33 million budget, but critical reviews were mixed. The film did find a champion in the form of Roger Ebert, who gave the film four stars out of four and listed it as one of the best movies of 2000. The film was also nominated for a Best Makeup Oscar, but lost to How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The Cell will be released on 4K Blu-ray on January 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.