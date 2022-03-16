As if you needed more of a reason to stay out of your spooky basement, a trailer has been dropped for the Brendan Muldowney written and directed, pulse pounding horror flick, The Cellar. Set to arrive on Shudder and in theaters on April 15, the teaser takes viewers on every kid’s biggest nightmare, but with an even more sinister twist.

The trailer tells the story of a family who are moving into a brand-new home. While the parents, Keira (Elisha Cuthbert) and Brian Woods (Eoin Macken) seem excited about their fresh start, the kids, Ellie (Abby Fitz) and Steven (Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady) are less than thrilled. Upon entering the house, bizarre things happen immediately when, while taking a peek in the cellar with the rest of the family, Ellie gets trapped. Unable to open the door from either side, everyone breathes a huge sigh of relief after the lock is unjammed and the teenager gets out. Much to her dismay, Ellie’s mother tells her that she and her brother Steven will be on their own for the rest of the night as Keira and Brian are going out. From an outsider’s perspective, this seems totally unfair, especially after the kid was just trapped in the creepy cellar!

Although she is less than thrilled, who can refuse their mother? The parents take off and the kids are left home alone … or are they? Mysterious things like lights flickering followed by a full-blown power outage happen which leads our young heroine to call her less than helpful mom who instructs her to simply go to the cellar and flip the breaker. Clearly Keira’s either in on something here or just really doesn’t care about what happens to her kid. Needless to say, things do not turn out well and when Ellie walks into the dark basement, she never comes back out. What happens next feels like a fever dream. We see numerals, different languages, and symbols all suggesting that the cellar may be a pathway to another dimension. Whatever the case is, we’ll take the bait and watch to get to the bottom of the mysterious cellar.

Keeping things eerie, a poster was released alongside the trailer. The image gives us more questions surrounding the demonic happenings in The Cellar as we see Keira posed front and center, holding a severed goat's head. Behind the head, a candle is lit, and in front of it the words, “An Ancient Evil Has Awoken” are written. From this, we’re thinking the film will toss a satanic edge into the ring alongside the dimension hopping. Check out the full trailer below and see what you can piece together surrounding The Cellar.

