The Chair Company is getting a seat at the table. Variety reports that Tim Robinson's new conspiracy comedy series has been picked up by HBO.

Robinson discussed the series with Collider's Steve Weintraub at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, where Robinson was promoting his new comedy, Friendship. At the time, Robinson was unsure if HBO would bite on the pilot, which had already been filmed, and discussed the concept of the series:

I don't know. We just finished it. I would just describe it as very simple. [Laughs] The logline is: an embarrassing incident happens to a guy at work, and he uncovers a conspiracy theory that he follows, based on that embarrassing incident.

Robin was optimistic about how far he could take the premise, however, if it was ordered to series:

With this one in particular, when we started working on it, we realized how far it could go and how big it could become. You don’t think of the idea and say, “Okay, this could be one season, this could be two seasons, or this could be three seasons.” It's just as you work on it, then it builds into whatever it's gonna be.

It's the second recent comedy pickup from HBO; an untitled comedy created by and starring Bottoms' Rachel Sennott was also recently ordered to series.

Who Else Is Working on 'The Chair Company'?

The series was co-created by Robinson and longtime collaborator Zach Kanin, who also worked with Robinson on Saturday Night Live Detroiters, and I Think You Should Leave. In addition to creating the series and executive producing, Robinson will also star; co-starring with him are Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital), Sophia Lillis (It), Will Price (Goosebumps), Joseph Tudisco (The Post), and Lou Diamond Phillips (Stand and Deliver); Bell, Lillis, Price, and Tudisco will be regulars, and Phillips will recur. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman executive produce the series via HyperObject Industries; Igor Srubshchik also executive produces. Andrew DeYoung (The Decameron, Our Flag Means Death) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

In addition to The Chair Company, cringe comedy sensation Robinson has a busy schedule ahead of him. He also stars in Friendship with Paul Rudd, which was directed by Chair Company director DeYoung. As exclusively revealed to Collider, he is also working on a new season of I Think You Should Leave.

The Chair Company has been picked up to series by HBO; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.