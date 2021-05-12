This series is the first that Benioff and Weiss have developed since inking their deal with Netflix.

The Chair, Netflix’s upcoming dramedy starring Sandra Oh, has officially been given a release date. The six-episode series is executive produced by Game of Thrones showrunners and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and will premiere on August 27.

Oh stars as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newly minted chair of her prestigious university’s English department. She is joined by her colleagues who are played by Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, with David Morse as their Dean. Everly Carganilla also stars.

This series is the first that Benioff and Weiss have developed since inking their $200 overall deal with Netflix. They have a number of other projects currently in development, including adaptations of Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem and Richard Powers’ The Overstory. The pair directed Leslie Jones’ stand-up special for Netflix last year.

They’ll be joined as executive producers by Game of Thrones collaborator Bernie Caulfield, as well as Oh, Amanda Peet and Daniel Gray Longino. This marks the first collaboration between Benioff and wife Peet. Peet is also serving as the writer and showrunner. Longino, who has directed episodes of PEN15 and Portlandia, will direct all six episodes.

The release date announcement comes with a clipping from the “Pembroke Daily,” the fictional university’s student newspaper, heralding Kim’s appointment as department chair. That clipping highlights some of the unique challenges Kim will face, highlighting both that she’s the first female and POC in her position, and that enrollment is apparently down to critical levels at the university.

I’m always a sucker for these kinds of in-universe announcements, but the tone it strikes really does look like a good fit for Oh’s comedic chops. At the very least, it will give her fans something to look forward to as we wait for the final season of Killing Eve to drop next year.

The Chair premieres on Netflix on August 27. Check out the official synopsis and clipping below:

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

