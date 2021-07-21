Coming off the high of Killing Eve, Golden Globe-winner Sandra Oh is going back to college. Netflix has released the first full trailer for their upcoming comedy series The Chair, starring Oh as a college English professor suddenly forced into being chair of her department. Set at the fictional Pembroke University, The Chair follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she faces a unique set of challenges, being not only the first woman to chair a department of the university but also being one of the few people of color on its staff.

Playing over the trailer is “Oh!”, a new track by viral teen punk band The Linda Lindas, the follow-up to their blistering viral hit, “Racist, Sexist Boy”. The song highlights the messy comedy that is Ji-Yoon’s life, as a scandal forces her predecessor out of the role of chair and substitutes her in his place.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Killing Eve' Ending With Season 4, but Story Could Continue With Possible Spinoffs

Not only is Ji-Yoon coping with appeasing her fellow board members and professors (played by Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban, among others), but she is also balancing raising her child (Everly Carganilla) and dealing with her feelings for the professor whose scandal was responsible for her instatement as chair (Jay Duplass). The trailer also highlights the lives of a number of Pembroke’s students, including one who seems as interested in Duplass’s Professor Dobson as much as Ji-Yoon is, much to his chagrin. Additionally, Netflix has released key art for the series, showcasing Oh in full academic regalia, leaning against a sign labeling her as the “[expletive] in charge."

The Chair also stars Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Ron Crawford. Daniel Gray Longino directs all six episodes of the series, with screenplays co-written by Amanda Peet (who also serves as showrunner) and Annie Wyman. Oh, Longino, and Peet are executive producers, alongside David Benioff, Bernadette Caulfield, and D.B. Weiss.

All six episodes of The Chair will be available on Netflix on August 20. Check out the trailer and key art below:

KEEP READING: 'The Chair' Fights Back in First Scene, New Images from Sandra Oh's Netflix Series

Share Share Tweet Email

Fantasia Film Festival 2021 Third Wave Unveils 30+ New Titles, Announces Takashi Miike’s Latest As Closing Night Film Plus, about three dozen more titles to put on your watch-list for this year’s fest!

Read Next

Maggie Boccella (43 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a TV/Movie News Writer at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not writing, she is the host of BOш15: A David Bowie Podcast, and dabbles in painting, photography and fiction writing. More From Maggie Boccella