With a reality show like The Challenge, it seems more likely to meet someone who could be a rival than to meet someone who could be a romantic partner. The show has shown many players with very toxic personalities. Still, it has also allowed the players to meet different people they may have never met in the outside world had they not been on the show.

With almost 40 seasons under its belt, many players have stepped into the show, creating a lot of physical tension that has sparked into relationships. Even though most of the relationships on the show have gone their separate ways, they made a mark in reality television history. These relationships were the most iconic in Challenge history, from Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall to C.T. Tamburello and Diem Brown.

11 Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall

'The Challenge' Births Two Children

In the earlier days of The Challenge, a couple had been together all the time since their run on The Gauntlet III. That couple was Brad Fiorenza and Tori Hall. The two lovebirds met during this season, and they became a force not to be reckoned with. One of their most iconic runs on the show was when they competed in Cutthroat as a team, and this proved to be an actual test of their recent marriage. It seemed like they were a power couple since Brad was the one who was better at the physical aspect of the game, and Tori was great at politicking. Even though the marriage didn't last, it was nice for viewers to see them compete together and go through with a marriage and having two kids.

10 Abram Boise and Cara Maria Sorbello

A Power Couple

During her second appearance on The Challenge, Cara Maria Sorbello probably didn't think she would meet someone matching her energy. Enter veteran Abram Boise; he was a staple player on the show and one of the O.G.s. She was a fan favorite, and when she met Cara Maria, there were instant sparks. These "pair of weirdos" were a match made in heaven. Still, they could not continue their relationship because of Abram's explosive personality and Cara Maria's slip-up during another season. Still, they left their mark as a Challenge power couple.

9 Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett

Two Years of Love

The King of The Challenge had a stable relationship while on the show. Johnny Bananas has been on the show for many years and has seen many girls come and go throughout his life. What many of those girls had in common was that they all fell for the Banana's charm, but Morgan Willett is one of the girls who made the most impact on him during the War of the Worlds. Johhny and Morgan met during that season, and they had an instant spark no one could deny. Even though viewers didn't get much time to see them work as a team since they were eliminated early in the season, they continued their relationship and dated for two years.

7 Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd

A 'Teen Mom' Love Affair

Renowned house hook-up king Cory Wharton met Cheyenne Floyd during The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. He saw her, and they both had an instant attraction to each other that no one could deny. They never had a relationship shown on camera; viewers mostly saw them flirting and thought they would make a good couple. What no one was expecting was that in 2017, Cheyenne announced she was expecting a baby girl, and it was later revealed that Cory was the father.

Even though their relationship didn't continue, they are the perfect example of healthy co-parenting, and it is shown in Teen Mom O.G., where Cory and Cheyenne are a part of the cast. They have been able to continue their lives with other partners, but they have a lot of respect for each other and always keep their daughter's feelings in mind.

6 Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal

One of the most iconic moments in Challenge history is during the War of the Worlds 2. After winning an excellent elimination, Jordan Wiseley made the most significant move and proposed to his then-girlfriend Tori Deal. The pair met each other during Vendettas, and no one could deny they were very similar and a match made in heaven. Not only were both of them great at the competition, but they were each other's partners during the final of two different seasons, and they were the perfect example of a couple working well together during a competition. It seemed like fairytales and rainbows for them, but their relationship ended in 2020.

5 Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono

When it comes to relationships that have been through the most during the show, one of the first ones viewers may think of is the relationship between Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono. The two met during Battle of the Exes II, and they were one of the most beautiful couples; Sarah Rice said in a confessional, "They were the Barbie and Ken of the house." This was a unique season for them to meet because they were living with their exes and being paired with them.

After the show, they dated for a year and then separated because Zach had cheated on her, but they continued to be on and off for six years until they officially tied the knot in 2020. They were a very toxic couple at the beginning, but as they got older, they realized they were meant to be together, and they now have three children together.

4 Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello

A Second Shot at Love For Cara

A relationship that no one saw coming was the one between Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello. They met during Final Reckoning in 2018, and Cara was fresh from her on-and-off relationship with Kyle Christie. To make him jealous, she decided to use Paulie, but what they didn't expect was actually to fall for each other. During Paulie's rookie season, he was in a relationship so that nothing could happen with Cara, but after filming ended, he kept in touch with her, and they started dating. They have been dating since and even decided to take a break from the show since it could be seen they were changing due to it. After being off for two years, they returned to the show more refreshed, and their relationship was better than ever.

3 Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez Jr.

Competition Brings Out Love

For the last seasons, viewers have been introduced to a new class of rookies coming to The Challenge. These rookies seemed to be on the show only to hook up with different players, but when Horacio Gutierrez Jr. was introduced in Ride or Dies, he showed he was in it for the competition and had his head in the game. Even though veteran Laurel Stucky had her eye on him, he didn't pay much attention to her and focused respectfully on the competition. Still, something about Nurys Mateo changed his mind during this season, and they created an instant connection that no one could deny.

Nurys was also introduced in Ride or Dies, and Jordan Wiseley liked her, but their relationship went nowhere. With Horacio, viewers could see a change in Nurys, and she showed how good she was at the competition while also getting the heart of one of the best rookies in the year. They are still dating, and they have quickly become fan favorites.

2 Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez

An Unlikely Love Affair

A couple that no one saw coming was Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez. Nany has been a staple player for The Challenge for many years, and she has seen her fair share of heartbreak throughout her time on the show, but no one has made her feel like Kaycee Clark does. They met during Total Madness, and there was an instant attraction that no one could deny, but nothing could move forward since Kaycee was in a relationship. It wasn't until 2021 that they could make a relationship work; from then on, they have been inseparable.

A wonderful moment between the two was during an elimination on Spies, Lies, and Allies in which they had to go on the elimination round against each other. It was a wonderful moment since viewers could see their love for each other, but they both wanted to make it to the end. In the end, Kaycee beat Nany and won the season, but this made their relationship even more vital now that they are engaged.

1 C.T. Tamburello and Diem Brown

Love Exemplified

When thinking about iconic relationships in The Challenge and reality television history, one of the most memorable and iconic ones was the one between C.T. Tamburello and Diem Brown. The two met during The Duel, and they hit it off right away; C.T. was the bad boy with a bad temper and enjoyed getting in fights, and Diem was the sweet girl who was not only lovely but also a fantastic competitor. Before going into her first Challenge show, Diem revealed she had been battling with ovarian cancer and had gone through rounds of chemotherapy before the show, to which she was wearing wigs to hide the fact she had no hair. C.T. encouraged her and made sure to make her feel beautiful every day. It didn't matter if she was wearing wigs, but he was the one to help her overcome her fear of not feeling beautiful.

They had an on-and-off relationship for many years and even got to participate as partners for two seasons and almost win one of them. It was C.T. and Diem against the world, but they ultimately decided to be friends instead. Diem's last time on the show was while she was participating with C.T. again, but her cancer had come back, and she unfortunately passed away in 2014. Diem may not be here anymore, but she has a prominent place in C.T.'s heart, and she was the one who helped him become a better person. To this day, she is still the love of his life.

