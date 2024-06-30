The history of The Challenge is long and eventful, with the past 39 seasons brimming with fights, tough tasks, and glorious moments of joy. Originally beginning life as Road Rules in 1998, The Challenge has fought its way to the top of MTV's billing, becoming one of the network's best-ever shows and TV's longest-running reality competition series. A format that laid down the blueprint for many successors, The Challenge follows a group of confident hopefuls as they compete in a series of extreme tasks to, firstly, avoid elimination and, secondly, win an eye-watering cash prize. Throughout the years, the show has made famous the names of ordinary people, as well as played host to some of the characters from reality TV's best-loved shows, including the likes of Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore.

With numerous spin-offs and alternate versions providing a refreshing twist on the aged format, it seems as if every year the well must soon run dry for ideas. Well, with that in mind, and with a major anniversary on the horizon, executives have decided to give fans what they've always dreamed of in the form of the biggest episode ever. With the promise of the very best contestants from the show's four eras going head-to-head, the possibilities seem endless for an upcoming series that looks to push The Challenge further than ever before. With franchise immortality and jaw-dropping riches on the line, it feels as if anything could happen. With that in mind, and with the entire cast now announced, here is a look at everything we know about The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras so far.

5 When is 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Coming Out?

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will officially premiere on Wednesday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

4 Where Can You Watch 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras'?

As is expected, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will be available on MTV, joining the long list of brilliant shows the network has hosted in recent years. You can catch up with all episodes in The Challenge's illustrious back catalog right now on Paramount+.

3 Is There a Trailer For 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras'?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. However, MTV has announced they will give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season in The Challenge 40: Battle for of the Eras: Countdown Begins, which premieres on Wednesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Not only that but new episodes of The Challenge podcast will be released every Thursday, so you never have to miss even a slither of gossip from the biggest season yet.

2 Who is in the Cast For 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras'?

As promised, the best of all four eras of The Challenge will face off in the upcoming milestone season. Initially competing against their own in the Era's Invitational, the very best of each category will then go through to a showdown against each other, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. All of this chaotic drama will be helped along by the return of T.J. Lavin to hosting duties, with the former BMX rider and X Games gold medalist having over two dozen seasons in his back pocket. The official cast list for The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras reads:

Era 1 (Seasons 1-10):

Tina Barta (8 Challenges), Katie Cooley (11 Challenges, 1 win), Aneesa Fereira (17 Challenges), Brad Fiorenza (13 Challenges, 1 Win), Derrick Kosinski (13 Challenges, 3 Wins), Mark Long (8 Challenges, 2 Wins), Rachel Robinson (8 Challenges, 2 Wins), CT Tamburello (19 Challenges, 5 Wins), Darrell Taylor (14 Challenges, 4 Wins) and Jodi Weatherton (5 Challenges, 2 Wins).

Era 2 (Seasons 11-20):

Derek Chavez (5 Challenges), Nehemiah Clark (7 Challenges, 1 win), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (23 Challenges, 7 Wins), KellyAnne Judd (7 Challenges), Ryan Kehoe (7 Challenges), Aviv Melmed (1 Challenges, 1 Win), Brandon Nelson (6 Challenges), Emily Schromm (3 Challenges, 1 Win), Cara Maria Sorbello (15 Challenges, 2 Wins) and Laurel Stucky (8 Challenges, 2 Wins).

Era 3 (Seasons 21-30):

Tori Deal (9 Challenges, 1 Win), Amanda Garcia (7 Challenges), Leroy Garrett (13 Challenges), Jonna Mannion (10 Challenges, 2 Wins), Nia Moore (4 Challenges), Tony Raines (7 Challenges), Averey Tressler (3 Challenges), Devin Walker (7 Challenges, 1 Win), Cory Wharton (10 Challenges) and Jordan Wiseley (9 Challenges, 4 Wins).

Era 4 (Seasons 31-39):

Paulie Calafiore (4 Challenges), Theo Campbell (3 Challenges), Kaycee Clark (5 Challenges, 1 Win), Michele Fitzgerald (4 Challenges), Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. (2 Challenges), Olivia Kaiser (2 Challenges), Josh Martinez (6 Challenges), Nurys Mateo (2 Challenges), Jenny West (2 Challenges, 1 win) and Kyland Young (2 Challenges).

1 What Will 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Be About?

As always, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will bring an eye-popping set of extreme tasks to the show's many contestants, promising to push them to their limits with an astonishing cash prize up for grabs. The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras will see contestants competing for a share of a life-changing $1 million, as well as those all-important bragging rights, something that will be especially tempting for a celebratory season such as this. The official synopsis for The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras reads: