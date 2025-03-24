The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras brought back some of The Challenge's best contestants from the first to the latest seasons to determine which era will emerge victorious. The 40th season premiered on MTV to high ratings last year and was arguably deemed the reality show's best season yet. Now, the iconic 40th season of The Challenge will be available to a large audience. According to Variety, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras is set to debut on Paramount+ on April 23, 2025.

The Challenge brings together some familiar MTV faces, who all compete in a series of extreme challenges for a whopping cash prize. It started as a spin-off to The Real World and Road Rules back in 1998 and has become one of MTV's longest reality competition series. The show originally featured contestants who first appeared on the said shows and has since expanded into a bigger franchise, having included contestants who made their debut on The Challenge as well as alumni from other MTV shows.

After 39 seasons full of tough tasks and some television gold moments, the 40th season saw the return of fan-favorite The Challenge veterans. The 40th season appropriately featured a total of 40 contestants, including some of the show's strongest competitors and multiple challenge winners. They are divided into four teams, based solely on which season of the reality show they first appeared on.

Who’s in ‘The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras’?