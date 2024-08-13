The Challenge is one of MTV's biggest hits. Over the course of 39 seasons, an abundance of high-octane tasks, major fights, and moments of glory have made the series a fan-favorite and spawned many a spinoff. Now one of TV's longest-running reality competition series, The Challenge has turned ordinary people into legends and hosted some of reality television's best-loved characters, from shows such as Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore.

For its fortieth special season, the show was always going to have to throw everything it had at a major outing that could accurately pay homage to the past whilst looking forward to the series' future. In a stroke of genius, Battle of the Eras will see the very best of the show's 39 previous seasons go head-to-head in a showdown to see which era is definitely the best. So, with all that in mind, here is a breakdown on where you can watch The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras.

The Challenge Features 24 strong competitors competing for the title as they face the ultimate willpower test with unusual forms and shocking twists. Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

When is 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Coming Out?

Image via MTV

The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras officially premieres on Wednesday, August 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This isn't the only exciting competition debuting around this date, with RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars officially beginning on August 16 on Paramount+.

Is 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Airing on TV?

Image via MTV

Yes! The Challenge's special 40th anniversary will be live on MTV, with weekly episodes. Challenge 40 will join the long list of other brilliant shows on the network, with MTV hosting a summer of viewing tough to rival.

Is 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Streaming?

Image via MTV

The Challenge 40, for those who can't watch it live, will be available to stream on Paramount+. Currently, all episodes of previous seasons are also available to stream on Paramount+, available via the link below.

Stream on Paramount+

For those who don't have a subscription and need one to see this special season of challenges, a basic plan is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. For more information, check out the link below.

Paramount+ Plans and Prices

Watch 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Trailer

On July 16, the official trailer for The Challenge 40 was released and is available to watch above. From its first moments, the 'era versus era' theme of this season is made abundantly clear, with tensions already running high. Bragging rights are on the line, something very important to this bunch of ultra-competitors. Only the best of the best will succeed, with the sneak peeks shown in the trailer suggesting that this season is ready to push the top Challenge competitors to their limits. An official synopsis for the upcoming seasons reads, "The path to glory is far from easy, as they must first compete at the Era Invitational and eliminate the weakest links from within their own Challenge Era for only the best will earn a coveted spot on their team. With relentless, new challenges and twists, these seasoned Veterans are perpetually kept on their toes in the game they thought they had mastered." On top of that, new episodes of The Challenge podcast will be released every Thursday, so you never have to miss even a moment of gossip about the big anniversary.

On August 7, a special launch episode for the new season was released on MTV, with the network kindly posting the entire episode to YouTube the day after. You can watch the episode in full below:

Battle of the Eras sees the crème de la crème go toe-to-toe in a host of The Challenge's toughest tasks. So, with that in mind, only the best will be able to compete. Here's a look at everyone taking part:

Era: Contestants: Era 1 (Seasons 1-10) Tina Barta (8 Challenges), Katie Cooley (11 Challenges, 1 win), Aneesa Fereira (17 Challenges), Brad Fiorenza (13 Challenges, 1 Win), Derrick Kosinski (13 Challenges, 3 Wins), Mark Long (8 Challenges, 2 Wins), Rachel Robinson (8 Challenges, 2 Wins), CT Tamburello (19 Challenges, 5 Wins), Darrell Taylor (14 Challenges, 4 Wins) and Jodi Weatherton (5 Challenges, 2 Wins). Era 2 (Seasons 11-20) Derek Chavez (5 Challenges), Nehemiah Clark (7 Challenges, 1 win), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (23 Challenges, 7 Wins), KellyAnne Judd (7 Challenges), Ryan Kehoe (7 Challenges), Aviv Melmed (1 Challenges, 1 Win), Brandon Nelson (6 Challenges), Emily Schromm (3 Challenges, 1 Win), Cara Maria Sorbello (15 Challenges, 2 Wins) and Laurel Stucky (8 Challenges, 2 Wins). Era 3 (Seasons 21-30) Tori Deal (9 Challenges, 1 Win), Amanda Garcia (7 Challenges), Leroy Garrett (13 Challenges), Jonna Mannion (10 Challenges, 2 Wins), Nia Moore (4 Challenges), Tony Raines (7 Challenges), Averey Tressler (3 Challenges), Devin Walker (7 Challenges, 1 Win), Cory Wharton (10 Challenges) and Jordan Wiseley (9 Challenges, 4 Wins). Era 4 (Seasons 31-39) Paulie Calafiore (4 Challenges), Theo Campbell (3 Challenges), Kaycee Clark (5 Challenges, 1 Win), Michele Fitzgerald (4 Challenges), Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. (2 Challenges), Olivia Kaiser (2 Challenges), Josh Martinez (6 Challenges), Nurys Mateo (2 Challenges), Jenny West (2 Challenges, 1 win) and Kyland Young (2 Challenges).

What is 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Episode Schedule?

Image from Paramount+

Sadly, not all the information regarding episodes is available, although The Challenge is at its best when certain secrets are kept. Currently, it is not known how many episodes there will be in the upcoming season, but there will likely be around 18-20. For those who want a look at the episode schedule based on current knowledge, here is a predicted breakdown of what to expect: