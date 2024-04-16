The Big Picture Ayanna's chaotic nature has made her an instant target on The Challenge: All Stars, causing rifts and manipulating situations.

Ayanna Mackins has had a wild road throughout her tenure on The Challenge. She had a big mouth, and once again, it's got her in some hot water. By the second episode of The Challenge: All Stars 4, Ayanna was already becoming enemy number one. After manipulating the situation surrounding Janelle Casanave's request to go into elimination, Ayanna caused a major riff that ultimately caused Janelle to quit before the cast even headed to the elimination round. Even with some previous relationships in the house, Ayanna is in some deep trouble, making her an instant target due to her chaotic nature. If she keeps running her mouth, her run on the season might be cut short the moment she's up for a vote for elimination.

Running since 1998, The Challenge has been one of the longest running programs on MTV. As a spin-off itself of The Real World and Road Rules, The Challenge has spawned a handful of spin-offs of its own. One, The Challenge: USA, has introduced fans to new names crossing over from the CBS reality television IP. The other, The Challenge: All Stars, has reunited some of the biggest winners and legends from the flagship program for their chance to play the game that helped make them stars. Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge: All Stars borrows a series of elements and twists from previous seasons of The Challenge, causing many of the challengers to have to play a new game with the same name.

The Challenge: All Stars is a nostalgia trip that has united fan favorites dropped back in as if they have never left. Some players have come from more recent seasons. Others haven't been seen in literal decades. But one thing that hasn't changed, is the drama. One such returning Challenger that has had her name plastered next to drama in the dictionary is Ayanna Mackins. Now a proud mother, Ayanna has recently revealed her diagnosis with breast cancer. At the time of her cancer reveal, The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast had not been announced, but her current costar Rachel Robinson helped launch a GoFundMe to help Ayanna and her family. The fighter that Ayanna is now is reflected during her time on The Challenge: All Stars 4. In real life, her costars are coming to her rescue. But that may not be the same this season.

Ayanna Has Come in Hot on 'The Challenge: All Stars 4'

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has come in swinging with a stacked cast and a well-balanced group of individuals searching for redemption while others are coming back to play after decades away. Through a fun bit of editing, introducing the cast with a superlative, the cast is ready to play and fight for the grand prize. Filled with lovers in Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams, exes in Laurel Stucky and Nicole Zanatta, and BFFS, in Veronica Portillo, Tina Barta, and Rachel Robinson, The Challenge: All Stars 4 has inherent bonds and rivals that are set to use their relationships in the game. In a game of social politics, previous relationships and reputations are a key to success.

With the series bouncing between men and women eliminations in each episode, the second episode found the women at the center of the action. With a mission honoring Road Rules with an RV-inspired challenge, the bottom three women at risk of elimination included Tina, Janelle, and Jasmine Reynaud. Having a 66% chance of being sent for elimination, Janelle had decided to accept her fate and was asking to be sent into the elimination challenge. After speaking to Ayanna and Kam about her request, Ayanna was not too keen about her wish. Ayanna and Janelle had already had an iffy relationship stemming from their run on The Challenge: All Stars 2. But what was about to come was beyond stirring the pot. Janelle never asked who she wanted to go against, but Ayanna, in an attempt to be a political mastermind, wanted something in return.

Without knowing who Janelle wanted to compete against or whose start she wanted to try to steal, Ayanna manipulated Janelle's words and spread a lie that Janelle wanted to battle Jasmine. Spinning that into the house and accusing Janelle of lobbying against Jasmine, Ayanna's true colors began to shine like a neon sign. She acknowledged that it was manufactured and part of her crazy, but she claimed it was making a champion move. But where things get chaotic is when Ayanna tells some of the cast that she had no intention of voting for Jasmine. During the cast night out, everything came to a head, where the lies Ayanna spewed caused Janelle to have to defend herself on the spot. And of course, Ayanna is sitting off the side as the battle is brewing. She is happy to see her plotting working, smiling in confessional as "Rumors" by Lindsay Lohan plays as underscoring. Cut to the deliberation. Let's see where Ayanna's head is at.

In the first two episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 4, Ayanna had a pretty central role in the storytelling. Unfortunately for her, all things positive were twisted into something a bit diabolical. Before the deliberation began, Janelle once again tried to defend herself, but Ayanna was present to accuse her of gaslighting and using her tears for sympathy. Upon the middle group meeting to vote on which of the three women would face elimination, the consensus was to honor Janelle's wishes to face elimination. As for her opponent, that's where Ayanna became a central figure in the discussion. In a bit of hilarious editing, viewers were granted a montage of Ayanna going on a long-winded monologue about her relationships with Tina and Jasmine, who she rides with, and her desire for a quid-pro-quo, using apples as a prop. The room began to laugh as she still hadn't revealed her second vote for elimination, but was not fond of allegedly being cut off.

Ayanna's never-ending monologue, which stated she hoped would lead to one of the current star holders nominating themselves to compete, led to her decision to vote in her ally Jasmine, the woman who she accused Janelle wanting, for elimination. This was not taken too well by the very confused room, causing Leroy to walk out of the room in complete frustration and confusion. The psychological warfare Ayanna inflicted in the house caused Janelle to quit on the spot. According to social media posts, there may be a lot more to the story of Ayanna and Janelle, much of which was not aired or can be discussed. Jasmine alleged that Janelle was put through a lot and Ayanna may have had a sidekick to help stir the pot. Meanwhile, Janelle has stated that she is limited in what she can discuss. It is alleged that perhaps things beyond the game came up in a heated discussion that caused the massive riff between Ayanna and some of her fellow Challengers.

Ayanna Has a Checkered History on 'The Challenge'

As part of the eighth season of Road Rules, Ayanna and her cast took part in a unique spin of the program. Titled Road Rules: Semester at Sea, Ayanna, who appeared alongside her fellow The Challenge: All Stars 4 cast mate Veronica Portillo, lived on a cruise ship as they balanced the typical Road Rules shenanigans all while taking classes for school. The unique season allowed the cast of six to travel the world, from the Caribbean to Asia. But like all seasons of Road Rules, there was conflict among the cast. And Ayanna was a central figure in the conflict. Whether she was resentful of the closeness her other female cast mates made or accusing Veronica of plagiarism on paper, Ayanna had never been afraid to speak her mind. It's a power trait to have, and ripe for reality television.

As typical in The Real World and Road Rules era of The Challenge, many cast members were given the opportunity to extend their fifteen minutes of fame by being invited to compete on The Challenge, or whatever the official title was at the given time. Throughout her history on The Challenge, Ayanna has not given herself the best reputation. Ayanna, after her appearance on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, first joined The Challenge family in the fourth season, RealWorld/RoadRules Extreme Challenge. Still formatted as a Real World vs Road Rules type season, Ayanna was the sole representative of her original season. But the Ayanna viewers knew from Semester at Sea was back on Extreme Challenge. But her time on the season was short as she found herself removed from Extreme Challenge for physically assaulting teammate Christian Breivik off camera. Though some would say she was instigated, the rules are the rules.

Ayanna Has a Chance To Redeem Herself

The next time fans would see Ayanna back on their screens was during Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Sexes. In this season, cast members from The Real World and Road Rules blended together, as this season found the players divided by gender. In this era of The Challenge, the Inner Circle was the determining factor for who would be sent home. There would be no elimination rounds for individuals to save themselves, it was all about the decisions the top performers made. For the most part, Ayanna's biggest trait of the season was her competitive nature. While points weren't on her side, Ayanna's elimination was warranted.

But something during that experience sparked something in Ayanna that set her off when she would next appear in the sequel to Battle of the Sexes. By Battle of the Sexes 2, a major alliance that had dominated the series was the mean girls known as Veronica, Rachel, and Tina. Their dominance was tested throughout the season, and there were many casualties that felt their wrath along the way. During one of the most iconic moments of Battle of the Sexes 2, Ayanna went on a diatribe about sleeping in her uniform because she wanted to win. She was ready to go! Sadly, this would be the last time Ayanna would appear on the flagship program.

When Ayanna finally returned to the show on The Challenge: All Stars 2, she came in with a fresh perspective on life and a fire to win. Her grit and tenacity were a shining attribute that allowed her to get to the finals. Perhaps a detriment to the competitors who hadn't partaken in the new generation of The Challenge, running TJ's final is not for the faint of heart. Many times, players have had to quit in the middle of the final due to the brutal toughness and extreme physical strain they face. Sadly for Ayanna, she became a statistic and a casualty in TJ's final. She gassed out on the final challenge and quit alongside Tech Holmes. Fortunately for Ayanna, she has the chance to redeem herself on The Challenge: All Stars 4. As long as she can play the game and keep her cool.

At the moment, Ayanna is seen as a loose cannon and a threat because of her unpredictability. Should she continue to go against the grain, Ayanna will be an unreliable liability. She is an agent of chaos. And that is NOT someone you want to align with. Ayanna has yet to net a win during her tenure on The Challenge. With this season's extreme crop of competitors, this may not be the easiest path to victory. Ayanna needs one friend to sit her down and help her realize that the game of The Challenge is partially physical prowess paired with a smart political social game. As long as Ayanna read the room following Leroy's walk out, things could swing up for her. But if her pride gets the best of her, The Challenge: All Stars 4 will not be her victory lap.

