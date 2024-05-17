The Big Picture Even The Challenge veterans like Brad Fiorenza can struggle when not performing up to par as All Stars is a much different version.

Brad's lackluster performance on All Stars 4 highlights the importance of staying sharp and focused throughout the competition.

The intensity of The Challenge: All Stars 4 keeps rising, causing even seasoned competitors like Brad to falter.

Brad Fiorenza has been a perennial face on The Challenge since he came off of The Real World: San Diego. He has had a great run throughout his tenure; he even found love on the show. As one of the faces of the early run of the flagship program, Brad has always been seen as a formidable threat. Just a season earlier, Brad was in TJ Lavin's final. But the fire was missing this season and Brad performed possibly the worst he has ever fared on The Challenge. Brad is proof that no matter your status as a Challenger and your history on the show, not performing up to your full potential can ruin your chances of winning. There are no free passes on The Challenge — not even from your friends, who want to win themselves and see you as a liability. MTV's The Challenge: All Stars 4 is not for the weak.

The Challenge: All Stars is the spin-off fans have adored. Bringing in the biggest names in the history of the flagship program, the best of the best are reunited to do what they love: beat each other in grueling challenges for cold hard cash! Bringing in the spirit that has allowed the show to stand the test of time, The Challenge: All Stars 4 is creeping into best of the series territory. Though each season has introduced a different mix of individuals each season, when it comes to Brad Fiorenza, he's competed in three out of four seasons — and the fatigue is clear. What made this season so difficult for "The Beard"? It's time to find out.

The Challenge Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Features 24 strong competitors competing for the title as they face the ultimate willpower test with unusual forms and shocking twists. Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

Brad Has the Heart of a Challenger, but Where Was His Head?

At the age of 43, nearly two decades of Brad Fiorenza's life has been filled with reality television. While it's not a career like someone like Johnny Bananas, Brad has been present throughout many eras of the flagship show's history. Originally introduced to fans on The Real World: San Diego, his jump straight to The Challenge was easy, breezy. He made his debut on Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Sexes 2, making an impact immediately. On the flagship program, Brad has appeared 10 times, making the final four times. It wasn't until The Challenge: Cutthroat that Brad finally won his first season. He took some time away before returning for The Challenge: Vendettas and The Challenge: Final Reckoning, but he couldn't capture his previous winning success. Having such a place in The Challenge history, it was logical for him to be included in the mix in the second season of The Challenge: All Stars. And he just couldn't stay away, returning for back-to-back-to-back appearances. However, something this season wasn't clicking.

Brad came into The Challenge: All Stars 4 thinking that this was going to be an easy game. Having a solid rapport with numerous individuals this season, Brad was insulated politically. In any given season, Brad's ability to float and be a neutral entity all the way through has tended to work out in his favor in the past. When TJ revealed that the mechanics of this season were going to change, Brad's previous game plan would not necessarily work out this time around. He started the season off strong, winning the season's first challenge alongside Cara Maria Sorbello. From there, Brad was at risk of being voted into the Arena for elimination nearly every time after. Kefla Hare stole his star when it was in danger of being stolen and, sadly, Brad was never in a place to earn it back by his own volition. His political prowess and previous relationships in the house saved him. Knowing his social placement, it appeared his friends wouldn't dare say his name — until they realized his performance was a liability.

'The Challenge' Only Gets Harder With Age

Close

The Challenge is an incredibly intricate game because you must look at the past, present, and future within the game. Despite it being an individual game, there are group elements attached to it. The players don't know from day to day whether the next challenge will be a solo, duo, or group challenge. Therefore, who you may be working with on any given day is crucial. If the rest of the house sees you as a physical liability, unable to perform to your fullest potential, they will not want to be paired up with you in a challenge.

Sure, you might be easier to beat in TJ's final challenge, but again, knowing you might have to pair up at various stages in the finals could ruin your entire chance of winning. Brad's track record as a challenge competitor is quite strong, but his performance on The Challenge: All Stars 4 was abysmal. When strong players like Cara and Laurel Stucky call you out for your weak challenge performances, you know they'll risk their former bonds to remain in the game. That's what happened to Brad! It doesn't matter what he did in the past, it was all about how he was performing in the present. And his lack of performance affected his future in the game.

The flagship series began as all fun and games for a group of twentysomethings who went through a shared experience on reality television. The more the cash pot went up and the level of intensity rose, the more the fun and games turned into a cutthroat business trip. Brad was one to always make sure viewers and players alike were sure of that. Knowing how seriously he'd taken the game, many of Brad's allies this season questioned where his head was, because it certainly wasn't in the game. Long-time fans of The Challenge watched Brad fall in love with Tori Hall. Through their romance on camera, it bled over into the real world. After meeting on Real World/Road Rules: The Gauntlet III in 2008, they competed with one another on Real World/Road Rules: The Duel II in 2010, which happened to be the year they wed. From there, they returned together on The Challenge: Cutthroat, where they both walked away victorious, marking Brad's first win. Sadly, by 2015, they split and divorced a year later. The next time Brad returned to The Challenge, he was single and very ready to mingle. A side of Brad was reborn, and his focus had shifted.

Brad made it very clear that a major part of his goal this season was to win and be able to purchase a plot of land and help secure a future for his children. He wasn't the only one who had a goal to win, and when others have more of a fervor to win, you can fall into the background — which Brad certainly did. He made many simple blunders in the daily challenges throughout the season and cost some individuals better placements in the game because his focus was lacking. Perhaps he missed his family, perhaps his mojo had been lost since becoming single. The Brad fans used to know was not present this time around. Overall, the age of competitors this season skews older, but Brad was not as spirited as he used to be. He's still a physical beast, but that didn't benefit him. Brad's never called puzzles one of his fortes, so it's not irony that a puzzle game was the elimination that knocked him out. It's a shame to lose someone who's had an incredible history of making the show what it is. Perhaps it's time to retire and come back when he's at full strength.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 streams new episodes every Wednesday on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+