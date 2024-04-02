The Big Picture The Challenge: All Stars 4 will feature familiar faces with drive and determination competing for a grand prize of $300,000 in Cape Town.

Host TJ Lavin introduces a new twist where Challengers must win a star to run the final, impacting strategy and eliminations.

Previous alliances, personal connections, and past drama will play a significant role in the competition, creating intense moments and rivalries.

The Challenge: All Stars is returning to Paramount+ for its fourth season with a star-studded group of Challengers, dating all the way back from the single-digit seasons! In the official trailer for The Challenge: All Stars 4, the legends of the past are ready to do battle and win the grand prize, proving they'll do anything to win the reality competition series. But will previous alliances and past drama interfere with their ultimate goal? That will be the challenge! No matter what, this season is going to be legendary.

Debuting on April 10 with back-to-back episodes, The Challenge: All Stars is back and bigger than ever. Featuring a cast of old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers, and ex-lovers, the Challengers are gearing up for a grand prize of $300,000. Taking the action to Cape Town, South Africa, the cast is filled with familiar faces and players from over the years. The fabulous mix of players will prove that the drive and determination to win is still part of their blood. This season, host TJ Lavin will implement a new twist, similar to the flagship franchise, where in order to run the final, they will need to win a star. And those stars can be stolen. This will affect how the players tackle their strategy and will certainly impact how eliminations are played. This wrinkle has caused a plethora of problems for players on The Challenge, which has been nothing but sweet must-see-TV moments for the fans.

Who's Who on 'The Challenge: All Stars 4'

Ace Amerson (The Real World: Paris)- 5 Challenges

(The Real World: Paris)- 5 Challenges Adam Larson (Road Rules: The Quest)- 3 Challenges, 1 Win

(Road Rules: The Quest)- 3 Challenges, 1 Win Averey Tressler (The Real World: Portland)- 2 Challenges

(The Real World: Portland)- 2 Challenges Ayanna Mackins (Road Rules: Semester at Sea)- 4 Challenges

(Road Rules: Semester at Sea)- 4 Challenges Brad Fiorenza (The Real World: San Diego)- 12 Challenges, 1 Win

(The Real World: San Diego)- 12 Challenges, 1 Win Brandon Nelson (Fresh Meat II)- 5 Challenges

(Fresh Meat II)- 5 Challenges Cara Maria Sorbello (Fresh Meat II)- 14 Challenges, 2 Wins

(Fresh Meat II)- 14 Challenges, 2 Wins Derek Chavez (The Real World: Cancun)- 4 Challenges

(The Real World: Cancun)- 4 Challenges Flora Alekseyeun (The Real World: Miami)- 1 Challenge

(The Real World: Miami)- 1 Challenge Janelle Casanave (The Real World: Key West)- 3 Challenges, 1 Win

(The Real World: Key West)- 3 Challenges, 1 Win Jasmine Reynaud (The Real World: Cancun)- 6 Challenges

(The Real World: Cancun)- 6 Challenges Jay Mitchell (The Real World: Ex-Plosion)- 1 Challenge

(The Real World: Ex-Plosion)- 1 Challenge Kam Williams (Are You the One? 5)- 5 Challenges

(Are You the One? 5)- 5 Challenges Kefla Hare (Road Rules: Down Under)- 1 Challenge, 1 Win

(Road Rules: Down Under)- 1 Challenge, 1 Win Laurel Stucky (Fresh Meat II)- 7 Challenges, 1 Win

(Fresh Meat II)- 7 Challenges, 1 Win Leroy Garrett (The Real World: Las Vegas- 2011)- 12 Challenges

(The Real World: Las Vegas- 2011)- 12 Challenges Nicole Zanatta (The Real World: Skeletons)- 3 Challenges

(The Real World: Skeletons)- 3 Challenges Rachel Robinson (The Real World: Campus Crawl)- 7 Challenges, 2 Wins

(The Real World: Campus Crawl)- 7 Challenges, 2 Wins Ryan Kehoe (Fresh Meat)- 6 Challenges

(Fresh Meat)- 6 Challenges Steve Meinke (Road Rules: The Quest)- 2 Challenges

(Road Rules: The Quest)- 2 Challenges Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston)- 7 Challenges, 1 Win

(The Real World: Boston)- 7 Challenges, 1 Win Tina Barta (Road Rules: South Pacific)- 7 Challenges

(Road Rules: South Pacific)- 7 Challenges Tony Raines (The Real World: Skeletons)- 6 Challenges

(The Real World: Skeletons)- 6 Challenges Tyrie Ballard-Brown (The Real World: Denver)- 6 Challenges)

(The Real World: Denver)- 6 Challenges) Veronica Portillo (The Real World: Semester at Sea)- 13 Challenges, 3 Wins

Let's go through some fun statistics about this cast. From this group, only nine of the cast, Adam Larson, Brad Fiorenza, Cara Maria Sobrello, Janelle Casanave, Keflla Hare, Laurel Stucky, Rachel Robinson, Syrus Yarbrough, and Veronica Portillo, have a challenge win under their belt. Meanwhile, three players, Flora Alekseyeun, Jay Mitchell, and Kefla Hare, are coming back to the world of The Challenge after only a single appearance before the show. Kefla appeared in the second season of The Challenge when it was called Real World vs Road Rules.

To say that the game has tremendously evolved since the OG days is an understatement. While many of this season's contestants have competed in previous seasons of The Challenge against one another, a handful have appeared in their original franchise. They include Adam Larson and Steve Meinke on Road Rules: The Quest, Ayanna Mackins and Veronica Portillo on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, Brandon Nelson, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Laurel Stucky on Fresh Meat II, and Nicole Zanatta and Tony Raines from The Real World: Skeletons. Will we see these old bonds form or will it all be about the connections from The Challenge that take center stage? Based on the official trailer, it's most definitely going to be the latter!

Past Alliances Will Come Into Play on 'The Challenge: All Stars 4'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As mentioned, with The Challenge having such a history, personal connections are bound to come into play when The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres. And the trailer seems to indicate as much. We will see a couple enter the game together. It's The Challenge sweethearts Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams. Kam, now a mom, has been called "Killer Kam" for her intense gameplay and her ferocity as a challenger. Whenever Kam and Leroy have previously competed in seasons alongside one another, they have been the king and queen, but it has also placed a giant target on their backs. And that will certainly be the case in South Africa. If they have the numbers on their side, they might be able to shield themselves from danger, otherwise, why wouldn't anyone want to eliminate an automatic alliance?

For fans of the early seasons of the franchise, one of the first major alliances is about to be reunited. While some deemed them mean girls, Rachel Robinson, Tina Barta, and Veronica Portillo were the queens of the house, running the game, often to their detriment. When they appeared as a trio in The Gauntlet and Battle of the Sexes 2, or together as two in other seasons, their connection was always strong. It was Rachel Robinson who is most infamous for her line, "This game is ugly, the Inner Circle is ugly." And it's a quote that has remained consistent with the fans of the show. Even with the queens of mean being shown having a connection coming in, The Challenge has changed and if they are perceived to have an alliance, their time on the program may be quick. In the trailer, Veronica mentions that she's "excited to be with them, but this is still a game." Is it possible that a grown-up, mature Veronica, who has experienced the flagship program most recently, will be the first to take a shot at her former alliance? She's got to win first. And that talent belongs to Rachel.

Laurel Stucky will be the center of so much drama this season. First, through the never-ending spat with Cara Maria Sorbello, and with her previous relationship with Nicole Zanatta. Since their time together on Fresh Meat II, Cara and Laurel have had a mostly tenuous relationship that often resulting in screaming. Both women have dominated in their run on the show, so while they had attempted to work together in the past, even as a team on The Challenge: Rivals, they could never see eye to eye. Their rivalry is sure to be another battle to be crowned queen of The Challenge. But if the trailer is any foreshadowing, Laurel's biggest roadblock will be her ex, Nicole. Though it seems that it may be Laurel who will be playing Nicole's heart. Nicole, another dominating female Challenger, has been distracted by love in the past, and it seems possible to see history repeat itself.

The Challenge: All Stars is bound to be filled with nostalgia, drama, and excitement from the jump. Will a new Challenge champion emerge? Will previous experience win out? As with previous seasons of The Challenge: All Stars, the show will keep the fans happy and beg for a fifth iteration. Paramount+, if you're listening, we're ready!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, April 10th. New episodes air every Wednesday.

