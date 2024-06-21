The Big Picture Contestants had to earn stars to race

When the cast of The Challenge: All Stars 4 first announced the All Stars competing, it seemed like it would be an exciting and promising season. Between the reunion of the OG Mean Girls, a group of strong female competitors, and faces that have been away for decades, the drama and politics of the season were ripe for this cast. All season long, it was a battle for stars. Earning a star not only allowed the finalists to enter TJ Lavin's final, but it also caused a wrinkle in the game. And even dissolved longstanding friendships in the process.

In the two-part final episodes, the final eight begin their final challenge in a series of extreme parlor games. Everything about it seemed mild and tame compared to previous seasons of The Challenge, both The Challenge: All Stars and the flagship program. But then came a twist. Each person who was eliminated at a checkpoint had the opportunity to gift their star to another competitor to earn an advantage in the final stage of the final. The gifting concept was used during the regular season if a star holder won an elimination. They could steal a star and gift that second star to an ally. Well, this concept came back to haunt some of the finalists and tremendously aided in the victory of this season's winner, Laurel Stucky. But how did we get here? Between the rinky-dink final challenge and the lack of supporting storytelling, The Challenge: All Stars 4 ended as a dud.

'The Challenge: All Stars 4' Deserved a Better Ending

Over the years, The Challenge has gotten harder and harder. The final challenges used to be equivalent to what a daily challenge is now. Easy! Many alums of The Challenge spend months and years training for their chance to compete. So, when TJ Lavin led the finalists through his final challenge, many viewers were desperately waiting for the other shoe to drop. When is it going to get hard? Where is the overnight torture? Where are the animal parts to consume? Where are the miles and miles of hiking in the roughest terrain known to man? Instead, what The Challenge: All Stars 4 displayed was carnival games with a slightly sadistic twist.

Perhaps to engage a cast of early season stars of a certain age, they were forced to drop the bar and make it a tad easier. Or maybe the location of South Africa prevented the extreme challenges to be crafted. To be fair, the show has been filmed in South Africa many times before and those seasons had some extreme elements involved! In this final, it was played in stages where individuals who placed last at certain checkpoints were eliminated. That's all well and good, but were the stakes high enough? Maybe our expectations as viewers made us believe the final eight would endure a battle most fans could never complete. Or maybe it was all about the stars they made along the way.

You Had To Earn a Star To Race

The Challenge: All Stars 4 focused on those pesky stars from start to finish. When TJ welcomed the cast to The Challenge: All Stars 4, he made it very clear that you had to earn a star in order to race in the final challenge. It's not necessarily a new mechanic to the game. Before it was skulls, now it's just a different item from the art department. But what the stars did inside The Challenge house caused a social game that took precedence over the physical games. It was all about either preventing certain individuals from being up for elimination and earning their star, or it was about stealing a star from a star holder and knocking out some of the strongest competitors in the process. With the format of having the middle group of challengers to decide who would be up for elimination each week, it became clear that having a stronger social game was more crucial than being a physical threat. For ten episodes, it was a brilliant mechanic that caused a lot of drama. But then, how they came into action in the final two episodes, it felt like a long con.

The final challenge was broken up into two days. On the first day, the eight star holders compete in a series of challenges in order to earn an advantage or be at risk of elimination. First, they were strapped to the roof of a race car where they shot paintball guns at targets. Then they were tasked to maneuver a ring through a wire loop star where they were shocked if they touched the structure. And it was in that challenge where Derek Chavez was eliminated and learned he could gift his star to any competitor. He chose Laurel. OK? Sure! Then there was a challenge where the remaining competitors had to eat ten spicy peppers hanging on a string. Next, it was spit a red liquid from a cup into a tube. Oh, and the cup is attached to a dangling structure they had to maneuver toward their mouth. Next was completing one of three tasks in the fastest amount of time. But only two individuals could tackle each challenge.

This challenge saw the elimination of Nicole Zanatta and Veronica Portillo, who gifted their stars to Laurel. Nicole, that makes sense. Veronica? Well, it was becoming clear that these gifts were partially for Laurel but mostly against Cara. And then it was day two when those gifted stars completely altered the outcome. In the star track challenge, the final four had to complete five laps where five checkpoints that had to be completed lived. For each star a player possessed, they could use one to skip a checkpoint once a lap. That meant Laurel, who owned four stars, could skip four checkpoints. And there you have it. Laurel barely beat Cara, who only had one star. But these were the rules of the game. Relationships and connections completely impacted the final challenge. It truly felt like a tale of two seasons.

The Story of the Final Was Unsupported

The Challenge: All Stars 4 was all about the underdog story of Cara Maria Sorbello and the house being against her. For Laurel, she was just there. She coasted her way to the end. Yet, Laurel's friendships with the eliminated finalists who gifted her their stars led to her ultimate victory. Laurel won fair and square, but it's disappointing as a viewer to spend an entire season and not have proof of the friendships she had been building behind the scenes. We know her relationship with her ex, Nicole Zanatta, would lead to this moment, but where was the evidence of her close ties with Derek Chavez and Veronica Portillo? Better yet, where was the evidence of their complete disdain for Cara?

Cara's narrative all season long was the power struggle between herself and Kam Williams. Well, that battle has been over for a couple of weeks now. And yet Cara's ascent to the final was the focus of the season. Even with the house still wanting to see her gone, she prevailed. For Laurel, her narrative was not wanting to risk her safety in the game. She didn't make any major political moves that rocked the house. She fought with Cara, but fans of the series know that's old hat. Their rivalry has been present since they appeared together on Real World/Road Rules: Fresh Meat II. It's been a roller coaster for these two. But this season didn't truly support their story. They did have a screaming match at one point, but that was because Nicole, Laurel's main focus all season, was involved. Even with the end showing another one-on-one battle between the two, the edit showed this sparingly during the actual lead up.

There is an entire contingent of reality television watchers who "read the edit." They watch a series and focus on every line, camera shot, and scene included, in hopes of discovering the outcome in the end. What The Challenge: All Stars 4 showcased through the edit was a woman was most certainly going to win this season. The stars of the season were the women. Between Kam, Cara, and Nicole, their presence was the most prevalent. Leroy Garrett's story was a strong part of the season because of his relationship with Kam and their desire to win to pay for a wedding and grow their family. The rest of the twenty or so cast members might as well have been wallpaper. They were merely supporting players in this play. Reality television isn't scripted, but storytelling is still crucial. There must be a payoff in the end. Watching Cara lose out to Laurel because of a late-game twist was anti-climatic. Cara didn't lose on her own volition. Or maybe she did. But she's never been super beloved on The Challenge. Nor has Laurel. So why was this story about the other players causing Cara to lose by giving Laurel an advantage? At the end of the day, it is what it is. It's a reality television show. It's not going to make or break the series. Another season is already on the books! It's just disappointing that a promising cast was let down by the mechanics of the game.

