This season of The Challenge: All Stars has been dominated by the super-strong women. With Kam Williams, the dominant mastermind in the house, and Cara Maria Sorbello, the house punching bag, both eligible for elimination, the epic battle between the two rivals of the season was finally coming to fruition. Only, Laurel Stucky was in the winning group this week and finally had her chance to send herself into elimination to earn a star. And like The Challenge legend that she is, she did. Wait. Scratch that. She didn't. With only so many challenges left before TJ Lavin's final, the game has been shaken to its core.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has been a wild season with a new twisted format that has kept the players thinking many moves ahead. Players need to obtain one of TJ's stars in order to run his final, and there are only a few ways to earn one. And in turn, once you've earned it, you must keep it safe from being stolen. As the cast continues to shrink, the opportunity to earn a star is diminishing, as now the time has come to determine who you'd want to compete against in the final challenge. In the most recent episode, TJ threw a major twist their way as it was going to be another female elimination week. The women were on edge, but the herd mentality had one plan: eliminate Cara Maria.

The Women Are Dominating 'The Challenge: All Stars 4'

Unless your name is Leroy Garrett, the men in The Challenge: All Stars 4 house have essentially been wallpaper. This season has been all about the strong, powerful women. Alongside her king, Kam Williams has been the force behind the politics in the house. With Kam and Leroy building their family and saving for a wedding, their desire to win has been a dominating objective this season. Having the ability to double-dip and have the potential to have two spots in TJ Lavin's finale, both Kam and Leroy were seeking their first win on The Challenge. For Leroy, his track record this season has not been his strongest comparatively, but his placement was insulated. For Kam, some of the strongest women in the history of The Challenge were standing in her way.

With the battle for stars being the focal point of the season, having a star early was a bit of a detriment, as the star holders were an instant target. It's a major reason why Rachel Robinson was knocked out so early. To truly establish her dominance, Kam was eager to earn her star. It worked when she stole Cara's star. With Kam and Leroy securing the spots as star holders, they were on the defense to ensure no one came after them. Unfortunately, when Kam shockingly quit the daily challenge, she was thrust into the bottom group. Between postpartum troubles and a fear of the water, Kam just could not fulfill the task at hand. Somehow, someway, fate was on Kam's side and Cara was in the bottom group. But things were going to be even better for Kam! With Laurel winning the daily challenge, Kam believed she convinced Laurel to volunteer to switch places with Kam and take out Cara. In Kam's eyes, it was a win-win for both of them.

The plan, which Kam and the rest of the house believed Laurel agreed to, did not happen. She allowed the elimination to remain intact. Cara took on Kam in a water-based challenge, which was Kam's kryptonite, and beat her fair and square. Kam's head was not in the game, and it was partially because she was not mentally prepared to compete. She truly believed Laurel would go in the elimination instead of her. In a way, it was heartbreaking. On the other hand, Cara's grit and determination have carried her through the animosity she faced thus far this season. Kam and Cara are exceptional at the physical elements of this game. As strong as you are, staying focused is essential; Kam wasn't, while Cara was in it to win. The cast may be against her, but as a viewer, Cara is delivering — the biggest power move fell into Cara's lap.

Laurel Stucky Needs To Fix Her Major "Star" Mistake

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has been an interesting game for certain stars of the show. Coming off of a bit of a hiatus, Laurel Stucky was presented with a challenge beyond the challenge this time around. With her ex-girlfriend Nicole Zanatta present, Laurel is showing a different side to herself; she is still love-struck over her, and it seems to be clouding her judgment. Laurel has never been someone who has shied away from an opportunity to flex her skills. Yet when given a star on a silver platter, Laurel faltered.

Laurel better than anyone should know that nothing is certain on The Challenge. She gave an excuse while standing on her winner's platform that this was not the time, believing there would be more chances for her to earn a star. For all she knows, a purge could happen next or a challenge for all non-star holders could occur. The only way to punch a ticket to the final is to have a star and Laurel lost a certain chance. Was she scared to go against Cara? The two have worked together in the past. They have been pitted together in eliminations. She didn't give the house what they wanted. If she really wanted to stir the pot, she easily could have replaced Cara and went against Kam. By playing a very passive game, this is not the Laurel we're used to.

Laurel botched the agreed-upon plan and her chance to make a major move. She knows time is running out, and she has to fix this major mistake quickly. Looking a few steps ahead, Laurel might have been right that there could be another opportunity to win and put herself in an elimination challenge of her choice. Taking a glimpse at the remaining female players left, and there are some "lay ups." Laurel could most certainly defeat Flora Alekseyeva and Veronica Portillo in almost anything. Just looking at her size alone, she towers over Avery Tressler. If there are three stars available for the women to hold, and Nicole and Cara already securing two, yes, opting not to battle Kam or Cara might have been best. She just needs to keep an eye on the clock and remove herself from focusing on Nicole.

No matter the iteration of The Challenge, the eliminations can be crucial to the trajectory of the entire game. The Kam versus Cara elimination was by far the most crucial. The most powerful player has been defeated. The queen of the castle is out. The underdog prevailed. And a major move was not made. There are bound to be lingering effects that will determine how the rest of the season plays out. Perhaps with Kam out of the way, the focus could shift over to the men of the house so they can do something productive.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 streams new episodes every Wednesday on Paramount+ in the U.S.

