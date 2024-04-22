The Big Picture Kam and Leroy dominate as the most powerful couple, manipulating the game to ensure their survival.

Being a successful couple on The Challenge is rare, but Kam and Leroy defy the odds with their strong bond.

Previous Challenge couples have faced challenges due to their relationships, with few enduring successes, like Leroy and Kam.

Having a strong bond on The Challenge has often allowed for great success as having the numbers on your side is important for the reality competition series. But some bonds are stronger than others. It's one thing to be friends, but to be in a relationship? Nothing is stronger than love! And being co-parents to two beautiful children. Once again, The Challenge house is being controlled by the most powerful couple in recent memory, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams. To save themselves, they are influencing the players by ensuring their safety, convincing their allies to keep them out of elimination, and voting in others that would not deter their path to victory. With Leroy up for elimination, he was spared, and with Kam threatened by Ayanna Mackins, she ensured that Ayanna went into elimination against someone Kam perceived she'd lose to, Rachel Robinson. In the end, their plan worked, allowing their power in the game to rise. If the other challengers want to win the grand prize, they need to eliminate Kam and Leroy sooner rather than later.

The Challenge: All Stars is a spin-off of the flagship program that invites legends of the show to come back and play the game that helped extend their fifteen minutes of fame and launch their Challenge careers. Now in its fourth season, The Challenge: All Stars 4 has sent twenty-five challengers to Cape Town, South Africa, where longtime host TJ Lavin has tasked them to earn a star in order to compete in his final challenge. With past relationships and reputations pervading the Challenge house, this season has already tested the boundaries of social capital as the group dynamic has solidified who's running the show. Three episodes in, the real life lovers are in charge and, no matter where the place, it's their way or the highway.

Kam and Leroy Epitomize What It Means to Be a Power Couple

The story of Kam and Leroy begins when they first met during their first challenge together. Back in 2018, The Challenge: Vendettas, Kam and Leroy found themselves in a solo game where the cast were not only fighting for a potential $500,000 prize, but to settle the vendettas they had from previous seasons and shows. For Leroy, this marked his ninth season on The Challenge after his appearance on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011. For Kam, it was her triumphant debut after being a cast member in the fifth season of Are You the One? While the ultimate winner of the season was their fellow The Challenge: All Stars 4 castmate Cara Maria Sorbello, Leroy and Kam did have the opportunity to run TJ's final. Romance didn't spark immediately on The Challenge: Vendettas, they began to develop a bond that would continue to flourish on and off the show. They officially began dating a year later. Fans bore witness to the ups and downs of their relationship in three other seasons, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, and The Challenge: Double Agents. Once again, they both made it to the finals during the latter two challenges, but victory has never been in the cards. Thankfully, life outside the show has been kind to them, as they are the parents to two Kingston and Aria, who was born following the filming of this current season.

The push and pull of the Leroy and Kam relationship has been documented throughout their time together on The Challenge. The second time they played together, the relationship was a bit on the rocks as Leroy was nervous about hurting their strong friendship. During the War of the Worlds reunion, Leroy stated he regretted sleeping with Kam as it would affect their friendship. By The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, they were a full-blown pair. For Double Agents, Leroy and Kam did not pair up as a team, splitting their chances of winning into two teams. It was a not-so-secret alliance. This strategy worked well in a game of numbers because it meant that their Challenge partner, should they listen to the power couple, would boost their voting number from two to four. It was following this season that Leroy announced his retirement from The Challenge. But like many challenges, retirements only last so long. When Kam was asked to compete on The Challenge: All Stars 4, she requested her fiancé Leroy to join her. Kam, having recently given birth to their son Kingston, wanted to have Leroy with her and, again, partially to increase their chances at winning the grand prize. The show has displayed that even on her business trip, she is still finding time to pump for her child when the game is not underway.

The stakes of being a parent are very much at the forefront of both Leroy and Kam's minds. They are driven to win to be able to provide for their family. Their mentality may seem cutthroat to the competitors, but their reason to succeed is relevant. The Challenge: All Stars 4 is a solo game but Leroy and Kam are working the game together. With Leroy in the bottom group and at risk of elimination following the last challenge, Kam, who landed in the middle group, rallied the numbers to ensure that no one had Leroy's name in their mouth. But thankfully for Leroy, the old guard of Kefla Hare and late replacement Syrus Yarbrough, who came in when Tony Raines shockingly departed due to a family emergency, both volunteered to be sent into the elimination challenge. As for Kam, Ayanna had vocally been gunning to break up the power couple. Kam, in turn, wanted Ayanna out of the house, so she orchestrated a plan that sent Ayanna in against Rachel, who she knew would win thanks to her physical prowess. The irony of this match up was Ayanna had been using Rachel's "The Challenge Workout" to help her prepare and physically improve her life. In the end, Kam got her way, but some individuals did not vote for Rachel, risking the chance she would not have enough votes to be sent into the elimination. Those who didn't do what Killer Kam wanted, well, she will remember! Kam is a vengeful one!

Being a Couple on 'The Challenge' Has a Storied History

One major trend that most MTV shows have in common is the romantic connections that form while the cameras are rolling. Undoubtedly, there will be a minimum of one hook-up per season. Such is very much the case on The Challenge. When it comes to romances, showmances, and the like, being perceived as a pair can cause a plethora of complications. For some pairs, if they have the numbers on their side, being a couple is not necessarily a bad thing. If a couple is seen as a threat, you had better hope your partner in lust is really worth risking a win at the end. Leroy and Kam are defying the odds as a successful Challenge couple. But there are few who can say the same.

The first ever Challenge couple that formed was on the first ever iteration of the show when it was referred to as Road Rules: All Stars. Bringing in five alum from The Real World to journey through a Road Rules experience, The Real World: Boston star Sean Duffy and The Real World: San Francisco star Rachel Campos, met and subsequently fell in love. And they're still going strong with nine children. The pairs couple status didn't alter the trajectory of the season. The first time a couple really affected The Challenge was during Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Seasons. The 2002 season featured pairs of roommates from various seasons of The Real World and Road Rules as they battled by show. This season introduced the Inner Circle, and after the first Inner Circle, cross season pair Chadwick Pelletier from Road Rules: Down Under and Holly Brenston from Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour set the tone by voting out the team that came in fourth place. It ruffled a lot of feathers and put a target on their backs. The target was so large that when the second elimination occurred, Chadwick and Holly's foolish plan caused Chadwick to be voted out, as he and his partner, Piggy Thomas, placed in fourth. OG fans of The Challenge will remember this historic precedent and how Challenge couples are perceived.

The Challenge of Battling Couples

The show is notorious for hookups, but the next couple that impacted the game play were Mark Long, the godfather of The Challenge, and Robin Hibbard, originally of The Real World: San Diego. They began dating in Battle of the Sexes 2, but it was the off-season drama around Tonya Cooley that brought chaos to their next appearance. If it weren't for the rumors of Mark and Tonya's hookup, Beth Stolarczyk's belongings would never have ended up in the house pool during Inferno II. The Real World: Austin is highly regarded as one of the best seasons of the franchise. The cast was quite strong and ended up spawning two couples, Wes Bergmann and Johanna Botta, and Danny Jamieson and Melinda Stolp. As fan favorites, the quartet made their Challenge debut on Fresh Meat but immediately had a double target on their backs. As customary, rookies are the first casualties, but being two solid couples, their presence was not desired by the veterans. Danny and Melinda eventually parted ways off the show, but the relationship between Wes and Johanna dictated much drama after they broke up. During The Island, Johanna had moved onto bad boy Kenny Santucci, causing a jealous Wes to officially become an antagonist in the eyes of fans and fellow competitors. For Wes, the rest is history.

The track record of lasting couples on The Challenge is quite dismal. With many starting their relationship via a hookup on TV, it's hard to establish a genuine bond. But there have been a few that have had a storied history that spanned multiple seasons. The most beautiful and tragically heartbreaking relationship to ever come from The Challenge was between The Real World: Paris's CT Tamburello and Fresh Meat's Diem Brown. Their romance was ripe for a Hollywood movie. The rough and tough bad boy meets the sweet, vulnerable girl. The pair had their ups and downs, but they always looked out for each other. With many allies respecting them individually and as a pair, they did find success on The Challenge, but when the numbers were not on their side, or CT didn't get disqualified for fighting, they were targets when the time came. After meeting on The Gauntlet III, Brad Fiorenza from The Real World: San Diego and Tori Hall from Road Rules: Viewers Revenge were The Challenge's IT couple. They appeared together twice after, in The Duel II and Cutthroat. As a married couple, they looked after one another. The Duel II was a solo game, but for Cutthroat, the players engaged in a draft before the season officially began. They both ensured they were selected for the same team, which guaranteed doubling their earnings as their team did win the season. This would mark their last appearance as a couple on The Challenge as they divorced in 2017. To be known for one Challenge relationship is one thing, but to manage two infamous relationships takes talent. Cara Maria Sorbello has had multiple relationships, but two have played a part in how her game was played. Deemed as one of the most bizarre and wild pairings, Cara dated bad boy Abram Boise. His intensity put a target on her back, but did help establish Cara as a contender and legend of The Challenge. Meeting on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Cara and Big Brother alum Paulie Califiore established another unique relationship. They did make the finals of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 together, but sadly lost. Fortunately for them, they are still going strong and living in Montana.

No matter what happens this season, things are great in the world of Leroy and Kam. The pair are engaged, so certainly a victory on The Challenge: All Stars 4 would allow for some extra spending money for a wedding. If the pair continue to play the way they are, it should be easy to get to the end for their chance to win. They are the power couple of the house and no one seems too worried.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.

