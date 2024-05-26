The Big Picture Kam's strategic dominance in The Challenge: All Stars 4 house is undeniable, with Leroy by her side as the power couple.

Cara Maria stands up to Kam's manipulation but fails to gather support, leading to a fierce showdown.

Women like Cara and Nicole could overthrow Kam's control with unity, but their past conflicts cloud their judgment.

Kam Williams wants a star. But not any star. No, ma'am. She wants Cara Maria Sorbello's star. By leading the herd to do her bidding, Kam has gotten her way; Kam's hold on the herd prevailed. Kam and Leroy Garrett have been running the house since day one and no one has truly tried to stop them. Perhaps their personal story is getting to them, but with no pushback, Kam and Leroy have continued to be the power couple in the house. Herd mentality is ruining anyone's chances of victory in the end. Unless a miracle happens, Kam and Leroy are going to be in TJ Lavin's final of The Challenge: All Stars 4, and everyone else is fighting for the few remaining spaces. With Cara Maria being the only one willing to stand up to Kam, one dissenter against the rest is not going to be good enough.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 has been a whirlwind season. With 25 Challenge veterans flown to South Africa to compete for $300,000, established relationships have dominated the season. And with how this season is formatted, those bonds are crucial. If you win the daily challenge, you and your star, if you have it, are safe from elimination. If you are in the bottom, you're at risk of going home in elimination. But if you're in the middle group, your star is at risk of being stolen by the winner of the elimination challenge, however, you have the power to decide who from the bottom group is up for elimination. It's the place to be this season! Everyone is fighting for power, and determining who is spared from elimination is where the power is.

It's Kam Williams' Way or the Highway on 'The Challenge: All Stars 4'

Since she first came to The Challenge on The Challenge: Vendettas, Kam Williams has established herself as a force to reckon with. Kam is a competitor. She has a great desire to win and be the best of the best. With six seasons already under her belt, her seventh time around seems to be going exactly how she planned. The Are You the One? 5 alum has seen three final challenges, but has yet to net a win. On The Challenge: All Stars 4, Kam has lined up all her ducks in a row and given them marching orders. With her partner Leroy as her lieutenant, the power couple has yet to fail; their plan is working swimmingly.

In the daily challenge, Kam rallied the troops to not only put her in the bottom group in hopes of being sent to elimination, but she also convinced the herd to force Cara Maria into elimination as well. But Cara Maria Sorbello was not going to go down easily. She stifled the plans. With Cara saving herself from losing and being in the bottom group, Kam and co. had to figure out how to activate Plan B to ensure Cara landed in the middle group, so her star was still at risk of being stolen. Cara tried to ensure her safety in the final round of the challenge, but the herd turned on her, causing Cara to get dirty with Nicole Zanatta. Why Nicole? Because Cara's loss meant Nicole would be the next target during a female elimination. With Kam's plan in place, Avery Tressler, the female winner of the daily challenge, had the chance to make a power move, blowing up the plan and taking Kam's spot in the elimination. But alas, she flopped. Kam ended up winning the elimination over Tina Barta and officially stole Cara's star.

By strategically losing, Kam ensured a win by positioning both herself and Leroy in the middle group. This placement gave them a crucial voice within the group, allowing Kam to maintain control and effectively execute her plan. At this point in the competition, Leroy is already a star holder. He has punched his ticket to the finale. He wants to see Kam there, so he was willing to sacrifice his standing in the game for her. Kam has her hand in every basket. Her mind games are working. Why no one has picked up on her manipulation of the herd mentality is baffling. At some point, if she keeps up this dominance, they will be sacrificed on the chopping block next time.

The Women of 'The Challenge' House Are Blinded by the Past

Established relationships have been crucial to The Challenge: All Stars 4. Since being welcomed into The Challenge family on Fresh Meat II, Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel Stucky have been not only some of the biggest female players in the game's history, but the biggest rivals the game has ever known. To say they've had a roller-coaster of a relationship is a massive understatement. Their connection in the game has been tested by the factors tossed at them, but their lives outside of the game have bogged them down as well. So why not throw in another factor into their drama? Laurel's ex-girlfriend, Nicole.

With Cara in the middle group, she threw out a Hail Mary, reminding Nicole that she was her personal meat shield. Cara essentially tells Nicole, that if she loses her star to Kam, she'd rather steal Nicole's star than reclaim her own from Kam. It’s a major strategic threat that falls on deaf ears. Instead, when Cara’s pitch doesn’t work, a blow-up between the ladies occurs. Laurel, who has been trying to rekindle her romance with Nicole, decided to get in the middle of a fight that didn’t involve her. It was ugly. Even Nicole got personally attacked with stray insults by Cara in the process. Because of Laurel and Nicole’s toxic relationship coming into this season, it’s been overriding a smart political game from both women. They should have listened to what Cara had to say rather than play Kam’s game. At this point in the game, Laurel seems willing to throw away her chance at victory in hopes of winning the heart of a woman who is not right for her.

The most frustrating thing to watch from afar is how three incredibly powerful women in The Challenge's history, Cara, Nicole, and Laurel, could easily take over the house and dethrone Kam. If they put aside their history and past differences aside to unite, they could use their strengths to win. They could agree to bring one another to TJ's final and let the best woman win out in the end. Instead, they are letting the past cloud their judgment, losing their chance at victory as it quickly fades. With Kam being insulated by the herd mentality, that only leaves two spots for some combination of Laurel, Cara, and Nicole. And that's assuming that they successfully eliminate the three other women still left in the game.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 really has been about the women. The men are there, but they've been background fodder this season. It should come as no surprise that Kam and Cara are the stars. Their history on The Challenge has led them to this point, and everyone letting them continue to step over them to get to the top deserves their fate. Watching Kam's ability to manipulate the herd mentality when it's solely benefiting her, while Cara's attempt to sway minds would help the group is eye-opening. Because of Cara's longstanding reputation being marred, no one trusts her. But her game sensibility should override that. Here's hoping someone will see the light before it's too late!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 streams new episodes on Wednesdays on Paramount+ in the U.S.

