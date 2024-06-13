This Article Contains Spoilers For The Challenge: All Stars 4, Episode 11

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, The Challenge: All Stars 4 most recent casualty, Ryan Kehoe, has announced that he has had surgery following his exit from the show. For most of the season, Ryan has been participating with a broken collarbone, although he chose deliberately not to tell producers for fear that they would likely remove him from the show. In Episode 11, "Live Free or Die Starred", Ryan continued his plan of sneaking to the final without competing for a star, only to be pipped to the post alongside Adam Larson after Derek Chavez won the last male star. The last female star went to Laurel Stucky, with Averey Tressler sent home and Flora Alekseyeva quitting before the purge.

Ryan's actions were reckless, but keeping quiet did nearly turn into a place in the final. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan admitted how the injury occurred, with a freak accident taking place on Day 5. Ryan said:

"What they didn't show is that I had shattered my clavicle on day 5 at the very beginning of the season on a water slide in the house on our day off. It was a freak accident because Tina put dish soap on the water slide. I was being told or suggested to get an X-ray, and I said no. I refused because I knew that they would send me home."

'The Challenge: All Stars 4' Twists And Turns

With high-octane tasks and devilish drama aplenty, The Challenge: All Stars 4 is proving to be another classic of the well-loved format. Debuting back in April, each week has seen twists and turns in abundance as twenty-five individuals battle for $300,000. Cast members on this season include memorable faces from the likes of The Real World, Road Rules, The Challenge, and Are You the One?, with it being almost impossible to predict just what might happen next. That certainly includes the shock news of the injury to Ryan, with his choice to not go in against Jay seeming strange at first, with this announcement providing answers. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan added:

"I pushed through with this injury the entire season, so that opportunity I would've had to go against Jay, I know it looks like to viewers, 'Why didn't he go in?' But I thought they were going to do something huge because it was the last male elimination — I'm thinking like Hall Brawl or Pole Wrestle — and I didn't want to further that injury. I was like, 'Be a little responsible with your body,' but yeah, it's kind of lame that I didn't go in after seeing what the elimination was."

Ryan Kehoe has announced that he has needed surgery on a broken collarbone since leaving The Challenge: All Stars 4. You can catch up on all of this season's episodes on Paramount+.

