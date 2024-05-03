The Big Picture The Challenge: All Stars offers beloved veterans a chance to return to the original format after the series' early days.

Many favorite competitors like Coral Smith and Mike "The Miz" have yet to receive invitations to compete.

Through five seasons, returning competitors have thrilled fans, but legends like Landon Lueck and Sarah Rice could add more excitement.

The Challenge: All Stars has granted viewers the chance to go back to the flagship program's early days and watch some of their favorites return to play the game that has dominated the airwaves since 1998. Thanks to The Challenge: All Stars, early-season veterans have been afforded the opportunity to come back. Yet there are a handful of names that have yet to partake in the epic battle. From fan-favorite besties like The Real World: Back to New York alum Coral Smith and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin to Sarah Rice, one of the most robbed players, literally, it's time for their invites to go out to fight it out in TJ Lavin's epic game.

Throughout the various iterations of The Challenge, and all its various names, the show has welcomed alumni from their original namesake programs, The Real World and Road Rules. Originally beginning as a riff off of Road Rules where six Real Worlders tried their hand at the adventure of a lifetime in an RV, it soon turned into one of reality television's most beloved competition shows. As the show continued to grow, many individuals came for a season, others remained until they finally were a Challenge champion. Regardless, being a part of The Challenge family has altered lives and made bigger names for the reality stars. And longtime fans would love to see some of their favorites back once again! Through five seasons of The Challenge: All Stars, a plethora of individuals reunited for their chance to win. Some played year after year, some experienced The Challenge just once. No matter what, fans are thrilled to see them once again. Mirroring the casting pool that has already had their chance, these are some of the names that we know the fans would love to see!

20 Ellen Cho

1 Season

Image via MTV

After a roller-coaster journey on Road Rules: The Quest, Ellen Cho went straight to Montego Bay, Jamaica to participate in Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes. As one of the formative seasons to shape The Challenge today, Ellen attempted to play a fair and honest game. Performing quite well, Ellen made it to the final challenge where the gender battle benefited the men's team quite drastically. Despite only a single season appearance, Ellen proved she was a great competitor. With many one-and-done veterans returning to The Challenge: All Stars, Ellen would be a perfect fit and wonderful surprise to reappear.

19 Genesis Moss

2 Seasons

Image via MTV

Internet sleuths may be aware that Genesis Moss was actually flown out for The Challenge: All Stars 4 as an alternate, but was ultimately sent back home as her presence wasn't needed. The slight tease that Genesis could have been back makes fans want to see her even more! Having appeared in both The Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Sexes and Battle of the Sexes II, Genesis always had a smile on her face. Continuing the legacy of LGBTQ+ individuals in The Real World, she was a wonderful addition to The Challenge family. As one of the few players to be voted out and then come back when another player quits, Genesis was always willing to go. Despite being eliminated first during her second appearance, Genesis is a legend of the original franchise that would certainly keep things refreshing.

18 Danny Roberts

1 Season

Image via Paramount+

The Real World: New Orleans has consistently remained one of the most beloved seasons of The Real World. With incredible characters and important plot lines, Danny Roberts became one of the biggest figures to come out of MTV. Sharing his life as an openly gay man dating a member of the military during the Don't Ask/Don't Tell era, Danny's time on television only extended to MTV with The Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. As a Challenge champion alongside the rest of The Real World team plus his The Real World: New Orleans partner Kelley Limp, Danny took his earnings and ran. But the moment that The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans premiered on Paramount+, Danny and his fellow cast mates proved that the fans were dying to see more of them. Danny was able to share his perspective on the trials and tribulations he experienced following filming and explain to his former roommates how their perspectives in the past don't quite mesh today. Danny has always had a laid back personality, but in the current era of The Challenge, his return might ignite a fire that fans would love to see!

17 Jamie Murray

3 Seasons

Image via Paramount+

Every single time Jamie Murray appeared on The Challenge, he has won! Originally appearing on The Real World: New Orleans, Jamie came to the competition series as another laid back personality who happened to not only have a competitive edge, but was actually good at the game! Jamie always had his eye on the prize, eager to help his team win. Despite having two challenges under his belt, he was placed on the Rookies team during The Gauntlet 2. Regardless, as a Challenge champ, Jamie coming back would allow him to maintain his perfect record.

16 Shane Landrum

8 Seasons

Image via MTV

Since his first appearance on The Challenge during Battle of the Sexes, Shane Landrum became a fan-favorite player. The Road Rules: Campus Crawl star was outspoken, loved to stir the pot, and played a smart political game. Having a bit of a break from the show between Fresh Meat and Invasion of the Champions, Shane tried to bring the old school mentality to the new school game. Since returning, he gained the nickname Shady Shane for his shifty alliance moves, but Shane's main plan was to win. Shane has yet to win a season. Should he get a chance to play The Challenge: All Stars, aligning with some of his comrades from the past might allow him to finally experience the sweet smell of victory!

15 Kina Dean

3 Seasons

Image via MTV

Kina Dean was outspoken during her time on Road Rules: X-Treme, but with her season having such extreme challenges, she eased into the world of The Challenge. Having won The Gauntlet 2 alongside her fellow rookies, Kina's attitude and leadership helped secure her place as a great gamer. With The Duel being a primarily solo game, Kina had strong alliances that kept her safe, but her target was still large enough that when she was called out into the Duel, she immediately faltered. With many of her friends already playing an iteration of The Challenge: All Stars, Kina would ease into the world should she want to play again. Kina has always been one to watch.

14 Melissa Howard

1 Season

Image via Paramount+

The Real World: New Orleans is one of the few seasons that saw all of its original cast members appear on at least one season of The Challenge. For Melissa Howard, she came in quite hot when she arrived in Jamaica for Battle of the Sexes. Why? Her former roommate Julie Stoffer. Having tremendous beef involving post-show appearances, the two didn't get along and Melissa ensured that Julie was the first to leave the game. The stress of the game seemed to be too much for Melissa following her only run in the game. Or perhaps being eliminated right before the end was heartbreaking enough. Once she returned for The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, fans were granted the opportunity to see the woman they fell in love with. Forced to coexist with Julie and her antics during the filming, Melissa proved she was and will always be the voice of reason. Perhaps she would be too mature to play a game with some of these immature individuals, but if she would grace the screen once again, fans would rejoice.

13 Johanna Botta

4 Seasons

Image via MTV

Fans bestowed The Real World: Austin as their favorite season during The Real World Awards Bash in 2008. Part of the reason was its sensational cast. With a season filled with love, Johanna Botta was one of the two pairs that made their Challenge debut during Fresh Meat. Romantically linked to legend of the game Wes Bergmann, Johanna's rookie status knocked her out third. But when she returned as part of the Rookie team in The Gauntlet III, her alliance with the men on the Veterans team helped her remain in the game. Unfortunately for the Veterans, friendships got in the way of the game, causing their ultimate loss. Johanna's legacy has always been tied to Wes, whether it be as his other half or dating his arch enemies. Enough time had passed that seeing Johanna again would be a blessing. She would likely be an underdog that could sneak her way to TJ's final.

12 Robin Hibbard

9 Seasons

Image via MTV

Robin Hibbard was one of the primary faces during the Golden Age of The Challenge. With nine seasons under her belt, The Real World: San Diego star was able to make it to three finals, but never net a win. Throughout her first few seasons, Robin was heavily engaged in the drama, whether it occurred within the game or the lingering effects of her actions off the show. Her ex is Mark Long, the Godfather of The Challenge. Getting to see them reunite after all these years would be excellent television. One of her legacies on The Challenge was competing while she was pregnant. Like many mothers who have come back for a stint on The Challenge: All Stars, perhaps this business trip for a cash prize might be a worthwhile vacation away from the kids!

11 Dan Renzi

3 Seasons

Image via MTV

From the early days of The Real World, Dan Renzi has always provided excellent television. Originally from The Real World: Miami, he was an unabashedly viper-tongued gay man who loved watching the drama simmer in front of him. Having won Extreme Challenge, he came into Battle of the Sexes as an underdog, but held his own, gaining a second chance following Puck Rainey's quitting. But his shining moment was during The Inferno II, where he was part of the Bad Asses. With so many big-mouthed personalities on his team, Dan somehow managed to look mild. Dan Renzi has always been a fan favorite player, who would be more than excited to see him come back as a representative of the first generation of the show.

10 Landon Lueck

4 Seasons

Image via MTV

How Landon Lueck has yet to come back for The Challenge: All Stars is beyond me. Not only a kind and likable person, Landon is one of the most dominating performers The Challenge has ever seen. Winning three out of his four seasons, the Real World: Philadelphia star became the third contestant to win back-to-back seasons. Landon's legacy may not be marred in controversy as he was very much a straight-forward player, rarely engaging in any drama. Should he make his triumphant return, he will be one to watch out for. Landon is a brilliant team player. It's time for him to battle it out against other legends of the game.

9 Jenn Grijalva

6 Seasons

Image via MTV

Coming straight from her time on The Real World: Denver, Jenn Grijalva was a no-nonsense player who proved to be a formidable competitor. She made many of her rivals scared to ever go against her. Having run four finals in her career, Jenn is one of the best to never win. During her time on Cutthroat, Jenn ended up in the finale alongside teammate Emily Schromm. The remaining players on the Blue Team held their own, proving just how strong women can be in this game. Since her retirement from the show, she is happily married, with a beautiful family, and staying quite fit. It's almost like she's been getting ready should the call come through!

8 Eric Nies

3 Seasons

Image via Paramount+

He won the first ever iteration of The Challenge. He hosted a season alongside his first season Road Rules counterpart Mark Long. He played two more times, winning once. And yet, Eric Nies is still regarded as one of the defining faces of the game. Following his time on the very first season of The Real World: New York, Eric found stardom, extending his fifteen minutes of fame. His long-reaching appeal has allowed Eric to be one of the defining figures of reality television. Due to a positive COVID test, Eric was not able to appear in person alongside his former roommates during The Real World Homecoming: New York, but he did return to lead a spiritual experience during the Los Angeles cast' Homecoming. It's possible Eric might be too zen to play this cutthroat game, but a reunion between him and Mark Long is what fans deserve!

7 Susie Meister

4 Seasons

Image via MTV

How Susie Meister became a divisive character during her time on The Challenge has left people still scratching their heads. Don't let her innocent demeanor fool you, Susie is one of the greatest players to play. While some may regard physical prowess as the best way to play, Susie's social and political game had always been brilliantly on point. Thanks to her scheming and dealing, Susie, originally from Road Rules: Down Under, reached the final in every single appearance she made. With two wins under her belt, Susie has achieved legend status. While she may not be keen to play again, she has been a student of the game. She is the co-host of the Brain Candy Podcast alongside fellow Challenger Sarah Rice. With the reunion of the OG Mean Girls on The Challenge: All Stars 4, bringing Susie and Sarah together to play seems like the most logical solution. Don't underestimate Susie Meister. She means business!

6 Devyn Simone

2 Seasons

Image via MTV

On paper, no one ever thought that Devyn Simone would ever make it to a final. But to reach two?! That takes talent! Accused by some players and fans of doing nothing, Devyn may not have been seen as a threat, but she still got a place the eliminated players wished they'd been! Even since her time on The Challenge, Devyn, originally from The Real World: Brooklyn, has maintained a relationship with the program as a host of various after shows and podcasts. Devyn is one of the most vibrant personalities who is enigmatic as a player, but exceptional on screen. An appearance on The Challenge: All Stars might be a chance to tell off the naysayers. But the Devyn fans would be overjoyed to see her back in action.

5 Evelyn Smith

7 Seasons

Image via MTV

Evelyn Smith came to The Challenge as a firecracker. She left as one of the best individuals to ever compete. She proved time after time that she was a no-nonsense competitor who's only reason to play was to win. And she did! Three times! Evelyn was often used as a scapegoat by some of her male rivals, until they realized that they actually needed her if they had any hopes of winning The Island. Timing will be everything in order to get Evelyn to appear on The Challenge: All Stars as she has achieved a major degree and career following her tenure on the show. Should she return, she'd probably win. Let's be honest. Evelyn is that good.

4 Emily Schromm

4 Seasons

Image via MTV

Emily Schromm is another incredible competitor in Challenge history thanks to her strong track record. With four appearances on either the flagship program or its Champs vs Stars spin off, she has two titles to her name. She came onto the show as a seasoned athlete with a competitive spirit and a drive to win. Emily's main goal was to perform well, but was often roped into drama thanks to the partners she was tied to. Should the former The Real World: DC star return to the show, her cast mates would be worried that she'll sneak up and win it all. She's a pro!

3 Sarah Rice

9 Seasons

Image via MTV

When it comes to the most shocking moments in the history of The Challenge, Sarah Rice's heartbreaking and unwarranted final appearance on the show will for sure rank at number one. The former The Real World: Brooklyn housemate came to The Challenge as an upbeat, vibrant personality eager to have fun and play. And in the process, Sarah showed herself and the rest of her competitors that she was quite good at the game. Sarah's journey on the flagship program can simply be defined as whiplash. Between running the final as a team of two to being paired with some of the worst partners simply because of their antics that cost Sarah her place in the game, Sarah has been through it all. But nothing will ever compare to the sinister move at the end of Rivals III where, when offered a chance to split the prize or take it all, her partner and ultimate villain Johnny Bananas decides to take it all, leaving Sarah, the woman who helped carry him to the end, with absolutely nothing. Sarah has been vocal that her experience on The Challenge is why she retired from the game, noting the effects of psychological damage reality television and the lack of aftercare can cause. But damn, if there was ever someone who deserved redemption, it's Sarah Rice. Let's start the petition to convince her to play one last time!

2 Coral Smith

6 Seasons

Image via MTV

Coral Smith is by far one of the most beloved players to ever come from The Challenge. As a recurring staple of the flagship series, when Coral was missing from the cast, the fans were upset. But Coral's placement in the pantheon of The Challenge may never have been what it is had she not been the replacement partner for Mike "The Miz" Mizanin in Battle of the Seasons. During their original season, The Real World: Back to New York, roommates were almost always at odds. But something happened in that Challenge house that made them the best duo the show has known. Coral played the game with authority. The other players feared her, especially when she would team up with some of the games' biggest villains. But if her friends crossed her, be ready to face the wrath of Coral Smith. It's been a decade and a half since Coral has graced our screens. It's time for a comeback!

1 Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

5 Seasons

Image via MTV

The chances of The Miz ever returning to The Challenge is just as likely as pigs flying. And it's not necessarily because of a lack of desire, the man is busy! As one of the most successful alumni since their time on the show, The Miz, the moniker of the WWE superstar, was literally born on The Challenge. With two wins and a plethora of hookups, The Miz became the face of the show quite quickly. His unlikely pairing with his The Real World: Back to New York roommate Coral Smith made them the odd couple that dominated the show as viewers witnessed their rocky relationship as their time on the show progressed. The Miz hasn't parted ways from the show that made him a star just yet. He's served as a host for a handful of reunions and the Champs vs Stars spin-off. He's appeared on a variety of other reality shows, including the thirtieth season of Dancing with the Stars. In order for this legend to return, the timing has to be just right. Even if he were to last just a single episode, the chance to see him compete on The Challenge: All Stars one last time would simply be a dream come true!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Paramount+.

