Nany Gonzalez and her fiancé, Kaycee Clark, called off their year-long engagement and fans are speculating about it online. Some think that The Challenge star cheated while on the show, instigating their break-up. Fans thought that Gonzalez had cheated on Clark with her fellow castmate, Melissa Reeves. One fan's comment on the situation had Gonzalez responding to the rumors, and she wasn't afraid of snapping at them.

During the announcement of their break-up, Gonzalez and Clark put out a statement on Gonzalez's account, writing “After a lot of reflection, Kaycee and I have decided to go our separate ways." She continued, “This definitely wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s what’s best for the both of us. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way – we’re both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time,” the Instagram post said.

Nany Gonzalez Fires Back

Image via MTV.

Then, a fan on Instagram commented that there was speculation that Gonzalez actually cheated with Reeves while on the show. But Gonzalez shared that comment with a note to those speculating about her relationship and what happened with her fiancé. The fan's comment said: "There's speculation she cheated while on All Stars. People thinking maybe with Melissa. Makes the most sense." Gonzalez then shared the comment to her Instagram story and responded to the fan, saying how sad it is that people are making up theories about her relationship. “Hey, so this is honestly so sad,” she wrote. “I know I don’t owe anyone any sort of explanation, but not only is [this] comment absolutely false, but it’s also very disappointing someone would stoop this low to make such a claim.”

She went on to talk about how she and Clark "still have so much love for each other,” but she did go on to say that she found it "so sad" to see how many of her fans were willing to “prey on the downfall of others.” She went on in her response to talk about how she will live her life, while others are spending their time speculating about her life and relationships. “I will continue to live my life, unapologetically, while you continue to speculate,” she wrote in the post. “Just don’t be such an a**hole. Thanks.” She ended the note with a heart emoji.

You can see Gonzalez on The Challenge.