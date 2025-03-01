When The Challenge: All Stars debuted in 2021, it ushered in a new platform for older legends of The Challenge to showcase their abilities without committing to the flagship series' longer filming schedule and higher physicality. Cast members not seen since the early 2000s finally appeared on reality TV again and rejuvenated the franchise. Instead of focusing on drinking and promiscuity, The Challenge: All Stars focuses on more mature subjects such as parenthood and reconciliation with past demons.

Now in Season 5, The Challenge: All Stars Rivals has strayed from previous formats with disastrous results. Players are paired with their biggest rival from the past as they compete for a star that allows them to run the final. After the daily challenge, the house votes one pair into elimination. The winning pair either selects another pair or themselves to face off in the elimination where the winner steals a star from another pair. Unfortunately, a discrepancy in physical ability within pairs, lack of consequences for poor performance, and popularity contest-style voting have viewers questioning the legitimacy of this season's format.

Imbalanced Pairs Make for Unfair Competition in 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals'