They're back! Some of the biggest rivals in the history of the franchise are about to pair up in hopes of winning a giant cash prize. The Challenge All Stars returns for its fifth iteration with a fan-favorite theme: rivals. Pairs that formed during the spin-off, as well as the flagship series, are sent out to Vietnam to face off in TJ Lavin's extreme challenges.

Since 2021, The Challenge: All Stars has welcomed back some of the franchises' biggest names to reignite the fire inside, playing the game that made them. Originally streaming exclusively on Paramount+, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will be making the big jump over to MTV, home of The Challenge. Which pair will settle their score in order to win it all?

What Is 'The Challenge: All Stars?'

Image via MTV

The spinoff to the long-running MTV series, The Challenge: All Stars, welcomes the return of the franchise's biggest and brightest "old school" cast members to compete in the game that made them. With nostalgia at the forefront, host TJ Lavin brings viewers on a journey through the past as friends are reunited, rivalries are tested, and new legends are made. Since 2021, the winners have included Yes Duffy (The Challenge: All Stars 1), Jonna Mannion and MJ Garrett (The Challenge: All Stars 2), Jonna Manion and Wes Bergmann (The Challenge: All Stars 3), and Laurel Stucky (The Challenge: All Stars 4).

When is 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Debuting?

Image via MTV

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere on Wednesday, January 29 at 8:00 pm on MTV.

Where Can I Watch 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals?'

Image via MTV

You can catch The Challenge All Stars: Rivals exclusively on MTV every Wednesday. The adventure begins on Wednesday, January 29.

Is 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Streaming?

Image via MTV

At the moment, the new season will not be available to stream unless you have a cable provider. Those with a cable provider or a streaming service with MTV will have the opportunity to watch The Challenge All Stars: Rivals on demand the day after episodes air. As of now, The Challenge: All Stars Seasons 1 through 4 are available to stream on Paramout+. Paramount+ subscriptions begin at $7.99 for Paramount+ Essential with ads or $12.99 for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME with no ads.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals?'

Yes there is! With narration by TJ Lavin, the cast learns about the twisted theme of the season. 13 pairs of All Stars rivals are about to battle it out on MTV. Will they make it work with their worst enemy? To play into the theme, the trailer features a parody of Tina Turner's "The Best" by changing the lyrics to "You're simply the worst." Needless to say, this season is going to be fun! As Lavin states, no other season has so much tension, so much baggage, and so much joy.

What Is 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' About?

Image via MTV

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals takes the same action of the spinoff series on Paramount+ and moves it over to MTV, home of the flagship series. With thirteen pairs, the cast of 26 have rivalries that have been built up over the seasons. Some have been brewing for decades. This season, it's not about working with your allies. This season, they must work with their worst enemy.

Who Stars on 'The Challenge All Stars: Rivals?'

Image via MTV

The thirteen pairs have a history that is about to be reignited on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. The competing pairs are Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Amber Borzotra and Faysal Shafaat, Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley and Corey Lay, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Devin Walker and Leroy Garrett, Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn, Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, and Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkiran.

What Other Reality Competition Shows Can You Stream Now?

'House of Villains'

Image via E!

The most notorious reality television villains unite in villain mansion as they compete for a cash prize of $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain. Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains has been the source of intense drama, cartoonish antics, and a celebration of one of the most beloved archetypes in the genre. Each week, the players are tested physically, mentally, and emotionally as they engage in the Batte Royale where the winner becomes the Suprvillain of the Week. They must nominate two other players for the Hit List. Those players must win the Redemption Challenge in hopes of staying in the game. With alliances, scheming, backstabbing, and manipulation, House of Villains is everything you expect it to be, and more. Alumni from The Challenge have included Johnny Bananas (Season 1) and Wes Bergmann (Season 2).

House of Villains Release Date October 12, 2023

Tiffany Pollard

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio

See All Cast & Crew Villains from some of television's most popular reality shows will be put in competition, where each week one will be eliminated until only one winner remains. Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

The Goat

Image via Amazon Studios

In this game, the battle to be named the greatest reality star of all time is put to the test. Hosted by Daniel Tosh, The Goat follows an array of reality TV alumni as they are put to the test to earn the title of The Greatest Reality Show Contestant of All Time and a cash prize of $200,000. With stars ranging from The Real Housewives of New York City, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Vanderpump Rules, The Goat is an all-out melee of fun and games as week after week, the contestants hop to be named The Goat. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestant Da'Vonne Rogers and The Challenge: All Stars alumni Teck Holmes appeared on Season 1.