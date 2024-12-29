When The Challenge: All Stars was announced, the spin-off of the long-running MTV competition series was meant to be a series that would reunite some of the veterans who had been away for some time. It was a chance to see the original cast members return to the game that helped define their reality TV careers. It was supposed to be different from the main show. Now, with the casting reveal for Season 5, it seems as if the spin-off has lost the plot. It’s one thing to do a rivals series inspired by the rivalries formed since The Challenge: All Stars began. It’s another to integrate individuals who are still very much part of the flagship series’ current lineup to hop over to this program.

Now it begs the question, what is the difference between The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars? What truly defines an All Star? Especially now that it’s jumping over from Paramount+ to MTV. The whole point of The Challenge: All Stars was to focus on the players from The Real World and Road Rules days. There's a reason why a "We Want OGs" campaign was initially launched. The Challenge: All Stars felt like a separate program by being on the streaming service. Now, by inviting anyone who has ever appeared on a single season of the show from recent eras, it’s just a matter of how the challengers’ egos would feel with the coveted All Star moniker. It’s time to go back to the drawing board and figure out why The Challenge: All Stars was first created, so it doesn’t run its course.

What Was the Appeal of 'The Challenge: All Stars?'

Back in 1998, MTV launched Road Rules: All Stars as a way to invite former The Real World favorites to participate in their own Road Rules experience. From there, the trip was expanded into a competition between alum from The Real World and Road Rules. Over the past two decades, the show that ultimately became The Challenge has evolved. Themes were added, the title was changed, and players from new IPs were introduced into the family. Other spin-offs were created, such as The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: Champs vs Stars. By 2020, the Godfather of The Challenge, Mark Long, launched "We Want OGs," a viral campaign on social media, that ultimately led to a partnership between Long and Bunim/Murray to ideate The Challenge: All Stars.

The first four seasons were simply magical. Alum from the early seasons, alongside individuals who may have only appeared once or twice, got a chance to play the elevated game The Challenge evolved into. Yes, they were much older than the 20 somethings they used to be, but they were all in about embarking on this challenge for their personal redemption and, of course, the fans. The Challenge: All Stars felt like a different game because it was driven by nostalgia. Sure, some individuals have been a present force for decades, but they also helped to build the flagship program.

Spot The Difference

Close

On this most recent season of the flagship program, The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras became a celebration of the show. It had the aura of what The Challenge: All Stars was. But it was under the main show's umbrella. Now, The Challenge: All Stars season 5 is back and features more players away from the OG concept than not. Further, the cast is filled with about a third of individuals who didn't even start on The Real World or Road Rules. So, what's the point?

With rivals as the concept, the rival pairings do feature some rivalries formed within the confines of The Challenge: All Stars. The fallout between former Road Rules: The Quest castmates Adam Larson and Steve Meinke during The Challenge: All Stars 4 was hard to watch, but this relationship is perfect for this iteration of the game. The newfound rivalry between old-school Beth Stolarczyk and new-school Jonna Mannion during The Challenge: All Stars 2 is what this season should be about. KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode's feud during The Challenge: All Stars 4 is right for this theme. They are part of THIS universe. If you want to pull from the past, fine. Bring in unresolved rivalries as they will with the feud between The Real World: San Diego's Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn during The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons. Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo have appeared together multiple times, but seeing them forced as a team is an All-Star pairing. We don't need to see any rivalries that were formed from recent seasons of the flagship series. Save them for a potential The Challenge: Rivals 4!

Will the fans be watching The Challenge: All Stars 5? Will it actually be more difficult to view now that it's on MTV rather than Paramount+? Very much so. When it comes to MTV programming, viewers are used to non-stop seasons of The Challenge for nearly 52 weeks straight. In a way, it makes sense why they might want to bounce back and forth from The Challenge to The Challenge: All Stars. But as it stands now, the spot the difference game is easier than ever. The Challenge: All Stars is available to stream on Paramount+.

The Challenge: All Stars
Release Date April 1, 2021
Cast T.J. Lavin
Seasons 4

