The Big Picture Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars pushes competitors to their limits with a test of their minds, bodies, and patience.

Contestants must untangle themselves while hanging off a speeding semi-truck in an intense challenge.

Featuring veterans like Brad Fiorenza and Jasmine Reynaud, these all-stars are competing for a $300,000 prize.

The stakes have never been higher than they are in this Collider exclusive clip for the next episode of The Challenge: All Stars. Now in its fourth season, the games are only getting more out of control, with this one being a test of mind and body with a heavy dose of patience tossed in for added effect. The teaser shows the teams going head-to-head as they’re — literally — tied together by a giant piece of rope and hung off the side of a speeding semi-truck with the driver inside putting the pedal to the metal. While they’re being tossed around like rag dolls, the teammates need to contort their bodies to untangle them from the collective knot they’ve been tied into while solving a puzzle.

The sneak peek features commentary from The Real World: San Diego alum, Brad Fiorenza, who is returning for his thirteenth Challenge, having taken home the win once in the past. Viewers will also hear from The Real World: Cancun star Jasmine Reynaud, who is less than thrilled that she’s getting so up close and personal with her gaming partners. Reynaud returns this season for her seventh Challenge. With zero wins under her belt, is this finally her time to take home the cash?

Who’s On This Season Of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’?

Combining a slew of familiar faces from seasons of The Real World, Road Rules, The Challenge, and Are You the One? Fiorenza and Reynaud are joined on Season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars by Ace Amerson (The Real World: Paris), Adam Larson (Road Rules: The Quest), Averey Tressler (The Real World: Portland), Ayanna Mackins (Road Rules: Semester at Sea), Brandon Nelson (Fresh Meat II), Cara Maria Sorbello (Fresh Meat II), Derek Chavez (The Real World: Cancun), Flora Alekseyeun (The Real World: Miami), Janelle Casanave (The Real World: Key West), Jay Mitchell (The Real World: Ex-Plosion), Kam Williams (Are You the One?), Kefla Hare (Road Rules: Down Under), Laurel Stucky (Fresh Meat II), Leroy Garrett (The Real World: Las Vegas - 2011), Nicole Zanatta (The Real World: Skeletons), Rachel Robinson (The Real World: Campus Crawl), Ryan Kehoe (Fresh Meat), Steve Meinke (Road Rules: The Quest), Syrus Yarbrough (The Real World: Boston), Tina Barta (Road Rules: South Pacific), Tony Raines (The Real World: Skeletons), Tyrie Ballard-Brown (The Real World: Denver), and Veronica Portillo (The Real World: Semester at Sea).

With $300,000 on the line, these all-stars are bringing their A-game to the competition ground day in and day out, and you can get caught up on the first three episodes of The Challenge: All Stars as they’re streaming on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive preview of the next episode below.

The Challenge Features 24 strong competitors competing for the title as they face the ultimate willpower test with unusual forms and shocking twists. Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

Watch On Paramount+