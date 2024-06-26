The Big Picture The 40th season of The Challenge features teams from different eras, including Road Rules OGs.

Era One has strong male competitors like CT and Mark Long, shaping the legacy of the franchise.

Female competitors like Rachel Robinson and Katie Cooley make a strong comeback in Era One on the show.

The Challenge has become a staple franchise for MTV ever since it was introduced back in the day as Road Rules. Since then, it has brought forty seasons to fruition, and many reality TV stars have made their mark on the entertainment industry. Thanks to the show, viewers have met CT Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, and Cara Maria Sorbello, among others, who have been called the best competitors to enter the show. Being a part of The Challenge community has become an honor for many of the players, and being a part of its 40th season is a big statement of how big of an impact they have made on the franchise. During this season, the teams will be split up into four different eras showcasing the other changes the franchise has had.

Era Four will have contestants from Season 31-39, Era Three will have contestants from Season 21-30, Era Two will have Season 11-20 players, and rounding it out are the players from Era One who are the ones who started it all from Seasons 1-10. Many of the contestants on The Challenge have a long history with each other, and it'll be interesting to see how some will work on the same team without trying to sabotage each other until they need to.

With the players from Era One, it is quick to note that they have seen every single change that the franchise has gone through, and they also have some of the strongest competitors, since five-time Challenge winner CT Tamburello is in it as well as 3x champion Darell Taylor is in his team as well. Both of them have kept Era One alive while on the show, since they still compete in the main show, have managed to make it to different finals, and have won back-to-back. Nostalgia has become a big factor in many other shows, and seeing it finally reach The Challenge is a sweet moment, since many viewers have grown up watching it and experienced the wins with many of the contestants. Even though it may be nice to see the franchise flourish with new faces, it's always nice to look back at some great moments from the past.

The Challenge Features 24 strong competitors competing for the title as they face the ultimate willpower test with unusual forms and shocking twists. Release Date June 1, 1998 Cast T.J. Lavin , Cara Maria Sorbello , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Aneesa Ferreira Main Genre Reality Creator(s) Jonathan Murray , Mary-Ellis Bunim

Era One Is All About Nostalgia

Image from Paramount+

In the 90s, viewers only had one thing in mind: to be a part of The Real World on MTV. The show puts six people who had never met each other living in a house in a completely different city for long periods. What could happen with strangers living in the same house and seeing each other 24/7? From The Real World, it could be seen there was a possibility of expanding that world and having people from that show go on a competition show called Road Rules, in which cast members from The Real World compete against each other for money. Again, having people who just learned what it's like to be in a reality TV show with strong personalities compete against each other for money, what could go wrong? Nothing went badly because the show became an instant hit, and the network wanted to keep the momentum going with this new franchise they had created. Thanks to the success of Road Rules, the network was inspired to think about how they could make this franchise bigger, and thus, The Challenge was created.

Related Kenya Moore Loses 'RHOA' Peach Moore has been a staple on the show since Season 5 and is no stranger to crazy antics.

Now, the show is about to start its 40th season, and it is a big milestone for it. A show that used to be so small has now become a cultural phenomenon that has sparked interest from past Real World contestants and people from Big Brother and Survivor. But to be able to be excited about the 40th season brings viewers back to think about where it all started and who it started with. This new season and the creation of teams from different eras show viewers how much they have grown up with many contestants, especially with the Era One team. This Era will be a fan-favorite for many because it has many of the OGs of Road Rules, and they have seen firsthand how much the show has evolved. Many of the contestants on this team have not been on the flagship show for many years, and seeing some familiar faces brings back memories of how it all started. Mark Long and Rachel Robinson are two of the biggest names to make a comeback to the main show.

Era One Has The Strongest Men

Having been a five-time Challenge champion, CT Tamburello leads the Era One team as one of the strongest competitors to have been a part of the show. He is one of the few to have continued being on the franchise from the Road Rules era, along with Aneesa Ferreira. He has lived many lives while on the show and has grown from the guy who would get into fights with contestants to one who is seen as a legend, and everyone wants to be aligned with him.

Besides CT, Mark Long was one of the strongest male competitors to have appeared on the show. He hasn't been on the flagship show since he was eliminated by his friend Johnny Bananas on Battles of the Exes right before the final, which has now come out that he threw the elimination to let Bananas move to the final. Mark has been a big part of the franchise not only because he was a strong competitor, but because he is the one who started the movement of creating The Challenge: All-Stars to give an opportunity to past players who haven't been on the show for a while to come back and be able to win. It has been a long time since CT and Mark have had a chance to be in a team together, and seeing these two powerhouses together will bring in a great show that viewers will enjoy. This Era has them, and the team includes Brad Fiorenza, Derrick Kosinski, and Darrell Taylor. The three of them have also been on the main flagship show for a long time, but seeing this team of OGs will showcase if Road Rules people still have what it takes to be a champion.

Strongest Female Competitor

Image via Paramount+

When it comes to female competitors who have left their mark on The Challenge, Rachel Robinson is always the first one who comes to viewers' minds besides Cara Maria. After more than a decade away from the flagship show, Rachel made her debut back in The Challenge: All Stars 4, in which she showed that even though she hasn't been on the show for a while, she still has what it takes to beat everyone. It had been some time since viewers last saw her, and since her last appearance on her show left a sour taste in viewers' eyes because she was voted off early on Battle of the Exes II since she was partnered with her ex Aneesa Ferreira.

Aneesa has always been known as not one of the best competitors, but it seemed that if she had partnered with Rachel, it could have helped her win. She was wrong, as they were voted off early in the game. Still, Rachel was considered one of the best players, and viewers longed for her return. She spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her return to All Stars, saying, "One of the reasons why I wanted to come back is because I wanted to show and prove to myself that I am still at the top of my game. This is an important statement for women in their 40s because I was an amazing competitor in my 20s, but I firmly believe I'm actually a better competitor now." Rachel had slowly returned to this world as she became the main host for The Challenge Workout series on the show's YouTube channel. Her return makes viewers even more excited as it will give her a chance to prove if she is as strong as she is while competing against some of the strongest girls that have appeared on the show from the other teams.

Besides Rachel coming back, there is also someone who hasn't been on the flagship show for years, Katie Cooley. Katie was always seen as a weaker competitor because of her petite size, but don't underestimate her since even though she may be small, she knows how to get under people's skin, which is a skill needed on this show. Katie may not be remembered for many Challenge wins, but she is remembered for the many times she got hurt on the show, and hopefully, with her taking time away from the show, she will take care of herself while doing the challenges. Rounding out the female side for Era One are also Tina Barta, Aneesa Ferreira, and Jodi Weatherton.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres August 14 on MTV and will be available to stream on Paramount+

Watch on Paramount+