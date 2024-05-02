The Big Picture The Challenge has produced critical players who have impacted the franchise with their gameplay and personalities.

Players like Tori Deal, Nurys Mateo, and Horacio Gutierrez Jr. have impressed with their skills and alliances.

Veterans like Johnny Bananas and C.T Tamburello continue to make waves by mastering the game and creating fear among rookies.

The Challenge has become one of history's best competition reality shows and is about to celebrate its milestone 40th season. Throughout its run, many people have had the chance to compete on the show and become staple characters for the franchise. These people have made a mark on the show, whether it was by being one of the best competitors or by also being liked because of their personalities or loved/hated because of their cocky personality. Regardless, the people who have had the opportunity to be on the show have become critical players for the franchise and will go down in history as the best of the best.

One of the essential factors to being one of the best is not only by the number of times you have participated in the show, but also by knowing how to have a significant political game and even when there are good times to start stirring the pot with everyone. Some players who have become legends are great at competitions, but they play a silent game where they will let everything crash and burn around them to make it to a final. Veterans are the ones who will always run the show, but in recent seasons, some rookies have made themselves known that they can go one-on-one against some of the best. These are the ten best The Challenge contestants, from Johnny Bananas to Cara Maria Sorbello.

10 Tori Deal

Audiences met Tori Deal during the show's 30th season, and she immediately made her presence known as someone who could become a legend. During her rookie season, it was clear many of the girls were scared to compete against her because of how strong she was, and it was odd for a rookie to be so promising at the game so early on. The veterans needed to keep an eye on her. While on this season, Tori came in with her boyfriend Derrick Henry, whom she met from their original show Are You The One? She came into a unique situation when she entered a relationship and became increasingly popular as the game continued. Ultimately, she ended her relationship with Derrick and went on to date Jordan Wiseley, even getting engaged to him during a season of The Challenge. Not only did she establish herself as a legend by having a great rookie season, but she knew which crowd to ally herself with, and it helped her game evolve and finally be crowned a Challenge winner during the show's 38th season.

9 Nurys Mateo

When audiences met Nurys Mateo during The Challenge: Ride or Dies, she seemed like a typical contestant who was coming in as the pretty girl everyone wanted to surround herself with. She came in with her ride-or-die being Nelson Thomas, which may not have been helpful for her game during that season, but she made alliances with Jordan Wiseley during the height of his breakup with Tori. Nurys may not have made it far during her first season, but her performance during her second season made her a challenging legend. Not only was everyone in the house against her, but she managed to win different elimination challenges and made it to the final in second place and as the only female contestant in the top three. She showed what she is capable of doing and showed she was not willing to back down without a fight. Besides being great during her season, she developed a relationship with new fan-favorite Horacio Gutierrez Jr., which helped her have better allies in her corner.

8 Horacio Gutierrez Jr.

It's been long since The Challenge brought in a rookie as promising as Horacio Gutierrez Jr. Coming from his show Exatlon USA, Horacio established himself as a Challenge legend by having a fantastic rookie season during The Challenge: Ride or Dies. It was clear he was one of the best during the competition because he landed in the elimination challenge many times, since most of the veterans were sending him in because of how good he was. He made history by joining the club with Wes Bergmann and winning the most eliminations in one season. There hasn't been someone to do that in a long time, and for him to join some of the best speaks volumes about what a great competitor he is. Even though he may be great at the competition part, he is not in love with the drama as much, but his persona, the quality of a peacemaker and peacemaker, brings fresh air to the franchise.

7 Laurel Stucky

When audiences met Laurel Stucky during The Challenge: Fresh Meat II, it was clear that she was bound to become a Challenge legend. During her rookie season, she came in full force and showed how good she could be at the game while also having a good political game. After her rookie season, MTV put a lot of trust in her and brought her on for many different seasons. After that, she went on to be the winner of The Challenge: Free Agents. Besides being a good competitor, Laurel is no stranger to being involved with drama in the house and even having different showmances during her appearances. Not only was she great on TV, but her ongoing feud and friendship with Cara Maria Sorbello brought a different perspective to the show by having two of the strongest female competitors at each other every time.

6 Devin Walker

Devin Walker made it into the list of the best Challenge contestants not because he won his first season during Ride or Dies, but because he is excellent at the politics and mind games. When he came into his first season during Rivals II, he was eliminated early but had the opportunity to return mid-season. What made his rookie season shine was that he could get under Challenge veteran Johnny Banana's mind and mess with and go head-to-head with him. It had been long since a rookie decided to go against the best in the game and mess with his head. He is known for having a tremendous political match and being able to get under many of his competition's skin. Being a Challenge legend means being a winner, recognizing your other strengths, and using them to your advantage; in this case, Devin knows he can be more intelligent than everyone else and manipulate his way through the game.

5 Jonna Mannion

Someone who has become a Challenge legend not because of her rookie season but because she came back to the show more muscular and better has been Jonna Mannion. When audiences met her during her rookie season on Rivals, it seemed like she would not be a great player, she did have a great personality, which made her likable, and she had a past relationship with Zach Nichols, which made for great T.V. while they competed in Battle of the Exes. She took time off from the show, but when she was called back to do The Challenge All Stars, she showed what she can do during those shows now. She not only came back more potent, but she showed her skills by being wise and being able to manipulate the game while also staying in the background. This helped her in the long run because she could win back-to-back during The Challenge All-Stars and was a force to be reckoned with during The Challenge World Championship.

4 Johnny Bananas

When thinking of The Challenge, the first person everyone will think of will be Johnny Bananas. He has become one of the best players to have been on the show by not only being the only male player to have won the show seven times, but he is also one of the most innovative players by being able to control the game most of the time by stirring the pot. Bananas created many enemies during his time on the show, and he participated in iconic finals and made history by taking money from his partner in Rivals II. He has taken the role of the franchise's villain and carries that honor with pride because he is mentally sound. Even though it has been some time since he has won a season, he is constantly one of the players that creates fear within the rookies because he is strong.

3 Jordan Wiseley

To be a great player for The Challenge, the competitors must be well-rounded and have strong brains. A player who encompasses it all is Jordan Wiseley. He came in during Rivals and made it to the final. Still, it wasn't an easy route since he created many enemies along the way because of his cockiness, and it was brought into Free Agents when he started to build a rivalry with Johnny Bananas. What makes Jordan a great player is not only the fact that he has a disability, which doesn't define what a great player he is, but he is so quick with his words and can make many rookies tremble even before an actual challenge happens. He is a brilliant player who can identify many of the weaknesses of different players and use them to his advantage during challenges. Jordan has four wins and some of the most iconic elimination challenges.

2 Cara Maria Sorbello

As one of the strongest female competitors to have ever been on The Challenge, Cara Maria Sorbello is one of the strongest because of how great she is at the competition. Her likable personality and quirkiness made her a fan favorite. Audiences met her during Fresh Meat and the rest was history. She went on to be on the show for many seasons after it and has crowned herself twice as a winner. Besides being a great competitor, she has brought in some drama within the group, especially with her frenemy Laurel. Even though she took a break from the show for some time, audiences can't wait to see her back for All-Stars 4 since it'll be a nostalgic moment to see her again after so many years.

1 C.T. Tamburello

Perhaps the most iconic The Challenge player and an iconic reality T.V. star would be C.T. Tamburello. He is one of the O.G. players, having been on for almost twenty seasons, winning five seasons, and being the only player to have won recent seasons back to back. C.T. is a force to be reckoned with, and a player everyone in the cast does not want to see in a final because of how good he is. He has shown the most growth out of his time on the show, from a crazy guy who gets into fights to a more mature version of himself who sometimes tries to be a background player. Still, in reality, he is one of the ones who can control the game the most by constantly stirring the pot with everyone. Most players fear him, but besides that fear, he is one of the players loved the most by the cast.

