As The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is underway, the franchise is ready for some new contenders from Survivor and Big Brother. From Survivor 41's Xander Hastings, Survivor 45's Austin Li Coon and Dee Vallarderes to Big Brother 24's Taylor Hale and Big Brother 25's Matt Klotz, fresh stars of the CBS franchises like these would make perfect competitors and excellent drama for the reality competition series. The possibilities are endless, but these reality stars should expect the unexpected and dig deep!

With the expansion of The Challenge on CBS as The Challenge: USA, the flagship program on MTV is still running strong. Currently, in its 39th season, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, is reinventing itself by ensuring the show will have a new winner. There are only so many times viewers can watch CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas win more cash. With the program showing no signs of stopping, MTV's version of the series can continue to grow by incorporating more CBS stars into the fold. Even if The Challenge: USA continues to bring new seasons and The Challenge: All Stars returns on Paramount+, grooming more CBS contestants from their big series on the MTV program could be the perfect training ground. The air-conditioned house and the Fijian Islands have nothing for the challengers!

The New Era of 'Survivor' Has a Strong Pool of Castaways Ripe for 'The Challenge'

When it comes to strength and the ability to face a tough battle, not many do it better than Survivors! It's become clear, that every season host TJ Lavin's final challenge gets increasingly harder and harder. From eating exotic and unfortunate foods to standing out in the cold overnight, all on top of a miles-long trek through whatever tundra TJ has dropped them in, The Challenge has been known to break challengers physically. Through playing a game like Survivor, many of these players are physically prepared to face TJ and the other challengers. While keeping The Challenge: USA in its own universe, MTV's version of The Challenge has seen a plethora of Survivors on The Challenge including Jay Starrett of Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, Michele Fitzgerald, winner of Survivor: Koah Rong, Natalie Anderson, winner of Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, and Tommy Sheehan, winner of Survivor: Island of the Islands. While there have been others from the international franchises of Survivor who have found a home on The Challenge, it's time to introduce more American Survivor players, specifically from the New Era.

Survivor 41 has plucked a pair of players from this season, but island heartthrob and finalist Xander Hastings deserves a chance to play The Challenge. Not only was he a proven competitor, winning a handful of Immunity Challenges, Xander would be able to battle with the best. On paper, he has a shyer demeanor than some of the louder personalities on the program, but the ladies would love to see him in The Challenge house. Since Survivor, Xander has been traveling the world and hiking along the way, traveling and hiking for money might be the next right move.

From Survivor 42, you would think that the muscle man himself, Jonathan Young, would be the perfect candidate to transfer to The Challenge, but why make things easy? Visibility is important and Hai Giang's presence would be right for The Challenge. As one of the out contestants on Survivor 42, Hai showcased why he was a very important face for the community, especially during his heart-to-heart with fellow castaway Romeo Escobar. Beyond his strong social prowess, Hai also happened to be a very dominating strategic player. Between being a smart and affable person, Hai can either be a chameleon and not have a target on his back or interject himself into an alliance and become the puppet master behind the scenes. Hai has studied these reality competition shows and would know how to conquer The Challenge no matter the make-up of the cast.

The Challenge is always in need of young blood and those kids ready for fun. Sami Layadi of Survivor 43 was the youngest in his Survivor cast despite trying to mask his age and player as a more mature player. Once the facade was revealed, the real Sami Layadi came out and became a really fun time. Sami would be a wildcard on The Challenge in the sense of making questionable decisions. Sami would be able to face the heat and get loud with the rest of them. With the show known for players getting lit as the alcohol flows and partying at night, should he want to partake, this different environment would show a different side of Sami that would create a brand-new character ripe for The Challenge.

One of the early fallen stars of Survivor 44 was Claire Rafson. Part of her downfall was her, and her tribe's, decision to have her sit out of challenges. Claire never got to prove her worth, so when Soka was time to go Tribal Council, Claire was an easy target to vote out. With little game shown on her season of Survivor, having a clean slate would make Claire a secret weapon. Another out contestant, her visibility would be quite welcome on The Challenge.

Fresh from one of the strongest seasons of the New Era of Survivor, The Challenge needs to welcome two castaways from Survivor 45. But they must play in the same season. Part of the allure of Survivor 45 was watching the showmance between winner Dee Valladeres and Austin Li Coon. While their status has not been confirmed post-season, The Challenge would not only force the pair to play together or against one another while creating excellent television. The Challenge is well known for bringing rivals, exes, and scorned to a foreign locale to battle their demons while fighting for money. These two fit the mold! Dee and Austin were extraordinary competitors. They would be able to face any challenge TJ would throw at them. But seeing how they play this game within the same universe is exactly what The Challenge is built on.

'Big Brother' Has Worthy Contenders to Battle On The Challenge

The house guests of the Big Brother house have found themselves plucked for The Challenge already. And some of them have become bigger names due to their participation in The Challenge than on Big Brother. Here's to you Queen Da'Vonne Rogers! While Big Brother players are used to lounging around and focusing on their social and strategic game, there is a reason why there is an ease why the previous representatives have proven to be The Challenge gold. Even with a handful of contestants already in The Challenge family, there are still some worthy contenders who have the competitive edge and spirit ready for The Challenge.

Between The Challenge and The Challenge: USA, Big Brother 23 has already sent six of the sixteen roommates to the franchise. As one of the casualties of The Cookout, one of the greatest alliances in Big Brother history, Britini D'Angelo brought the heart and the determination to succeed on Big Brother. Britini wore her heart on her sleeve, often emotional in confessional. Her Big Brother 23 castmate Kyland Young has made the transfer from The Challenge USA to The Challenge on MTV, so if she gets to play a season with him, she will have a built-in ally at her disposal. Though this could be a chance to get some revenge.

Big Brother 24 brought out some big game players in a season where a strong winner was crowned. Taylor Hale, the winner of the season, proved she is not only a force to be reckoned with, but also has a perfect competitive spirit for The Challenge. Taylor Hale was a strong contender to win the holiday spin off Big Brother Reindeer Games and could transfer that momentum on The Challenge. As mentioned earlier with Austin and Dee, The Challenge needs some history from the Big Brother house. Bringing Joseph Abdin, Taylor's fellow house guest, to The Challenge, they can see how their amicable split works within the pressures of The Challenge. Continuing with Big Brother 24, Michael Bruner was a superfan and a super player. His performance on Big Brother was one of the strongest of the season and became one of the strongest players in franchise history. Michael rivaled Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina's Power of Video legacy. Michael is a strategic mastermind and could implement his skills in The Challenge house and be a dark horse in the physical challenges. Michael would bring visibility as an out player representing Big Brother on The Challenge.

Rounding out potential The Challenge transplants comes a duo of finalists that would be perfect for the show. Winner Jag Bains and runner-up Matt Klotz dominated Big Brother 25. The two played the game in lockstep as The Minutemen. Once Matt used the Power of Invincibility to save Jag from being evicted, the game truly did change. Whether loved by the cast for winning the $750,000 grand prize or nearly winning America's Favorite Player, Jag and Matt respectively, have the skills to take their domination onto The Challenge.

As reality television crossover has kept the genre alive, the CBS powerhouse shows of Survivor and Big Brother have truly assisted the casting department over on The Challenge. Whether these shows are slowly an unofficial audition for The Challenge, fans love to see their favorites continue playing reality television games. Sure, The Challenge could dig deep into the past of both programs. The past few seasons of both shows have had a plethora of contenders to be the new champion.

Episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion can be streamed online at MTV.

