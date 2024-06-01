The Challenge wouldn't be The Challenge if there weren't some fights! Throughout the course of the 39 seasons of the flagship program, fans have seen some major blow-ups in the house that have led to instant dismissals, while others have had lingering effects that lasted for seasons. Remember when Julie Stoffer tried to undo Veronica Portillo's safety harness? How about when Tanya Cooley tossed Beth Stolarcyzk's suitcase in the pool? Or Tina Barta and Beth? Beth and everyone really! Cousins Jenna Compono and Brianna Julig hurled insults at one another for the pettiest fight. Oh, and how many slots are we allowed to give CT Tamburello and his handful of fistfights? These are just some of the most explosive fights in the history of The Challenge.

The Challenge has been a staple on MTV since the late 90s. The flagship series has introduced the world to some of the biggest reality stars that have helped make a mark on the genre. While the show does actually have some challenges the cast members have to participate in, fans are obsessed with the drama in the house. Whether it's political mind games or passionate hook-ups, The Challenge has given fans what they want. But sometimes the heat of the moment can get the best of the competitors. Insert fight here!

15 Julie Stoffer vs Veronica Portillo

Real World/Road Rules: Inferno

Some might call it a fight. Others would call it attempted murder. Julie Stoffer's presence during her time in the early seasons of the show was often marred with drama. When she arrived at Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Sexes, her former The Real World: New Orleans roommate, Melissa Howard, was on the attack, accusing her of stealing money out from under her. Julie was a casualty to the drama as Melissa set the precedent for Julie's reputation with the other girls. Julie was always a competitor, and it was one of her biggest personal flaws.

In a challenge between The Real World and Road Rules on Real World/Road Rules: Inferno, players were attached to a zip line where they had to go from one building to the other. To capture the win in the heat, Julie was attempting to hinder Veronica Portillo, but was pulling at her safety harness instead. Julie was not listening to Veronica or any of her cast mates from the side. The round was finally called to a stop by host Dave Mirra. Julie claimed she didn't hate Veronica, she was just trying to win. Though no punches were thrown, this explosive moment has gone down in Challenge history as one of the scariest moments.

14 Brad Fiorenza vs Marie Roda

The Challenge: Vendettas

Say hello to Pizzagate. The Challenge: Vendettas brought an entire cast together that was filled with individuals who had it out for one another. And yet, they all still managed to create a new series of vendettas. All Brad Fiorenza wanted was pizza. He ordered a bunch of pizza pies for the house.

There was so much pizza in the house that Marie Roda thought she could sly take a box for herself. But when Brad caught her stealing more slices, he called her out for her selfish "gangsta" ways. Rather than fight to win $500,000, Brad and Marie fought over pizza. From Brad's perspective, it was about respect. Marie just wanted attention. And she got it! It was petty, but not the pettiest on this list.

13 Katie Doyle vs Veronica Portillo

Real World/Road Rules: Inferno

Katie Doyle was a little spitfire throughout her time on the show. Not always the strongest physical competitor, Katie's purpose was to stir the pot and speak her mind. Even though Real World/Road Rules: Inferno found the two shows competing against one another, there was a hell of a lot of in-fighting on the Road Rules team. There were a lot of lingering affects following the drama in the previous season, Real World/Road Rules: The Gauntlet. But once again, leave it to Veronica Portillo to find herself at the center of some drama.

With Katie serving as the team's punching bag, she took out all of her anger and frustration on the well-liked Veronica. Between all the bleeps tossed into the scene thanks to Katie's explosive expletives, what was heard were personal insults towards Veronica. Katie revealed in confessional that more than winning, she'd rather hit Veronica and get kicked off. Once again, another situation where Veronica, if she pushed her rival to the brink of physical assault, Katie would be gone. So she pushed her there. Leave it to future WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanan to talk some sense into Katie. Though, he really did it so she would stay, and they'd have a fighting chance of winning the season.

12 Adam Royer vs Ty Ruff

The Challenge: Rivals

The season was called The Challenge: Rivals, where pairs of previous rivals were paired up to squash their beef in order to win together. It was a brilliant concept. But this is The Challenge. Might as well create new rivals in the process! For whatever reason, the show decided to bring in and pair up The Real World: Las Vegas housemates Leroy Garrett and Adam Royer together. Fans of their series were well aware that Adam's time on the show was cut short due to his poor behavior. Did they expect him to change his ways before entering The Challenge house? Wishful thinking. During an evening with booze involved, Ty Ruff was bantering with the women, taking his comments to a level that Adam found disrespectful. Because Adam was a rookie and Ty already had some established relationships, they were all laughing at Ty. Adam didn't care.

He found the situation was going too far and was about to make everyone in the house aware of it. Out of nowhere, a crash can be heard on the balcony and bodies are trying to tear Ty and Adam off of one another. Ty continued to instigate Adam as Leroy tried to get his partner to not let him push his buttons. Well, it was no use. As Leroy knew, Adam was about to do something stupid as he went searching for "that guy." As Leroy attempted to hold Ty back, Adam went on the charge, knocking poor Mandi Moyer to the ground, wailing Ty in the face. Adam was pulled from the game. Luckily for Leroy, he was allowed to stay, as they brought in his friend and ally, Michael Ross, where they ultimately placed third. This marked the last time Adam was ever invited to The Challenge.

11 Jenna Compono vs Brianna Julig

The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines

It's time to award the award for the pettiest fight in The Challenge history. The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines was an exceptional concept that helped expand The Challenge family by literally bringing in family for the Challengers to compete with. With the pairs already having a history with one another, there had to be at least one pair that would bring family drama to the show. Enter Real World: Ex-Plosion's Jenna Compono and her cousin Brianna Julig.

Despite being seen as a weak team, the cousins did end up taking third place. But it was a rocky road to get there. Brianna was miserable. She wanted to go home and placed the blame squarely on Jenna. In the bedroom, the cousins hurled insults and low blows. Nothing will forever be better than Jenna saying, "Congratulations. Your dad owns a bakery." While Brianna never returned to the show, this blow up helps solidify Jenna as a staple. One can only assume they had a fantastic Christmas watching this back as a family! Hope Brianna brought pastries!

10 Camila Nakagawa vs Tony Raines

The Challenge: Rivals III

The Challenge: Rivals III will forever be remembered for Johnny Bananas' notorious and villainous move of taking all the money he and his partner Sarah Rice won. But before that moment happened, it was another pair of rivals that engaged in some disorderly conduct. Tony Raines and Camila Nakagawa were paired together following their heated argument during The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines. During one of the season's many drunken evenings, Bananas and his cousin Vince Gliatta were bullying Camila following some tomfoolery. To truly make matters worse, Bananas instructed Tony to put Camila to bed. Camila would not listen and her insults to her partner got heated. What started a season earlier transferred over to this season.

Tony's frustration led to him kicking a trash can as Camila instigated him, asking him to punch her. He then cornered her against the wall, as she called him a drunk. Camila next tossed a glass at Tony. The men had to physically pick Tony up to remove him away from Camila, who was being escorted out herself. Hurricane Camila was in action, screaming at the woman trying to calm her. This moment would never have escalated had it not been for the childish behavior of Bananas and Vince. In the end, TJ Lavin told the entire cast that behavior would not be tolerated and thus Tony and Camila were removed from the game. Don't worry, Tony will later go on to cheat on his girlfriend during The Challenge: Dirty Thirty.

9 Ayanna Mackins vs Christian Breivik

Real World/Road Rules: Extreme Challenge

It's time to make history and discuss the first removal of a player following an altercation in the show's history. Had it not been for the incident between Ayanna Mackins and Christian Breivik, a precedent for physical violence may never have been set. Real World/Road Rules: Extreme Challenge was the fourth season for the spin-off. It saw a team of six cast members from The Real World and six cast members from Road Rules traveling around on tour buses, competing for a handsome reward at the end of the season. Despite airing over two decades ago, the actions that led to the event were quite extreme.

Christian made a joke to Latterian Wallace that Ayanna considered to be racist because Christian used a derogatory slur. While it did not make it on camera, Ayanna physically attacked Christian. Despite Christian's pleads for her to stay, Ayanna is removed from the game. It was a very unfortunate incident. It became an important teaching moment for Christian. Ayanna has spoken out about the incident being years from it, but it's clear that had this happened today, Christian would have been removed and disqualified as well.

8 Tonya Cooley vs Veronica Portilla

Real World/Road Rules: The Ruins

Real World/Road Rules: The Ruins is one of the top tier seasons of the flagship series despite the awful incidents that happened in the house. The season pit Champions versus Challengers, which amplified the stakes in the house. When it came to Tonya Cooley's time on during her tenure, it was a whirlwind. With a victory under her belt, she was placed on the Champions team, but like almost every season she had been in, no one really liked her. She was often instigated, especially when she was under the influence of alcohol. She was bullied by both the men and women alike. For the longest time, she was the punching bag, but she always returned to the show for the opportunity to compete.

Tonya had enough with one of the OG Mean Girls of the franchise, Veronica Portillo. She got into Veronica's face and went on a tirade, using personal and homophobic attacks. Veronica was such a veteran of the show, she knew the rules. She knew if any physical altercation ensued, her life in the game would be jeopardized. Tonya, on the other hand, did not care. What started with Tonya grabbing Veronica by the neck ended with Veronica getting exactly what she asked for. Tonya hit her. She slapped her directly on her ear and would not let up. Tonya was instantly removed from the game. There will forever be discourse about whether Veronica should have been eliminated for the incident as well. Veronica manipulated the situation to the point where she knew Tonya would snap. Tonya's fragility was used against her. Between the multiple incidents that happened this season, it marked the final time viewers would see Tonya on the show.

7 Laurel Stucky and Camila Nakagawa vs Amanda Garcia

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions

The Challenge house is known for silly pranks. But sometimes, when you prank one of the biggest hotheads in the game, something seemingly silly can turn into a petty explosion. Welcome to the chip incident from The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions. Laurel Stucky was eager to inflict some psychological warfare on Amanda Garcia by putting some chips in her bed. Amanda approached Laurel about the incident, to which Laurel defended herself, calling the prank funny. She claimed she did it because she "loves" Amanda.

Interesting way to express your admiration! Amanda and Laurel continued to keep their heated argument alive only for a hurricane to hit. Camila Nagakawa decided to insert herself into the feud as the Camilantor got up close and very personal with Amanda. Hazing or initiation, call it what you want. It was petty and completely unnecessary. Thankfully, the show's security detail was able to break up the women before anyone had to get thrown out of the house.

6 Turbo Camkiran vs Jordan Wiseley

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2

Since The Challenge began opening up the potential cast members to other franchises around the globe, the show has introduced viewers to a mix of characters. Some served as fodder. Others were top tier competitors. Turbo Camkiran, originally from the Turkish edition of Survivor, was a genuine competitor. His main purpose was to actually compete and not allow the outside forces in the game to complicate his potential. He was not there for the foolishness. So was Turbo the right fit for this show? It's debatable. Regardless, Turbo entered The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 as a Challenge champion, winning the previous edition. And then he met his match: Jordan Wiseley.

They were both tremendous powerhouses in the game, but when Jordan began talking smack, disrespecting his honor, Turbo exploded. With the house engaged in their verbal spat, Team USA was eager to see Turbo and Jordan face off in an elimination. Unfortunately, it never reached that point. A war of words led to the security detail coming in. But when they let the argument continue, it was over. The look in Turbo's eyes was truly predatorial. Jordan mocked Turbo's walk, setting the man off completely. Despite a warning, Turbo got violent with the production team and was removed from the game. You cannot copy Turbo's walk!

5 CT Tamburello vs Davis Mallory

Real World/Road Rules: Inferno III

Only minutes into the first episode of Real World/Road Rules: Inferno III did the first casualty get kicked out of the house. Poor Davis Mallory had no idea what he was in for. The season was set up as Good Guys against Bad Asses. Leave it to bad boy CT Tamburello to ensure he was placed on the right team. As Davis shared, while walking by CT, he was asked if he could take a punch.

He said sure. Surely he didn't think the man would follow through. But CT did and Davis received a sucker punch right to the eye. CT at first drunkenly denied his actions, but his actions forced production to intervene and kick CT out of the house. Don't worry, CT will be back on this list momentarily.

4 Kailah Casillas vs Melissa Reeves

The Challenge: Final Reckoning

The Challenge: Final Reckoning served as the final chapter in a trilogy of seasons on The Challenge. With characters and story lines unraveling through the series, this season paired up the players with an individual they had unfinished business with. Essentially, it was the show's way of not calling it vendettas or rivals, monikers used previously. During the first chapter of the trilogy, The Challenge: Vendettas, Melissa Reeves was the target of some intense bullying at the hands of Kailah Casillas, Jemmye Carroll, and Kam Williams because she hooked up with Johnny Bananas who was already hooking up with their friend.

With Melissa and Kailah reunited on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, their old feud was reignited, and the rest was history. It only took one episode before Melissa and Kailah came to blows. The women got into a heated argument that almost immediately resulted in Kailah shoving Melissa, Melissa shoving back, and production intervening. Both women were disqualified and forced to leave the game.

3 Tina Barta vs Beth Stolarcyzk

Real World/Road Rules: The Duel

Beth Stolarcyzk is one of the most incredible villains the series has ever known. Almost universally disliked by a majority of her cast mates, Beth's presence on the show often served as a spoiler. When she was on, she was a beast in elimination challenge. And she often saw said eliminations because her teammates wanted her gone. But in Real World/Road Rules: The Duel, there may have been alliances, but this game marked the first time the Challengers were playing as individuals.

Following a grueling daily challenge, a war of words ensued between Beth and one of the show's OG Mean Girls, Tina Barta, after Beth was infuriated about how Tina treated her in the challenge. To preface it, this challenge featured one of the most memorable moments in the history of the show because it saw Diem Brown remove her wig in order to participate. But this beautiful moment was overshadowed by pent-up aggression and a smack that cost Tina her place in the game. For Tina, it was well worth it. A historic moment was made in more ways than one.

2 CT Tamburello vs Adam King

Real World/Road Rules: The Duel II

Remember how only a few spots ago we discussed CT Tamburello's sucker punch? Well the sucker punch was back. Only a season after being kicked out of the house for punching Davis Mallory, CT was back to do it again. Before a single challenge even took place, two men were removed from the house. And they just so happened to be former The Real World: Paris roommates CT and Adam King. After questioning his loyalty to Diem Brown, CT managed to push Adam's buttons just enough to get him to argue with him. But when you argue with a beast like CT, expect the worst. Unlike his fight with Davis a season earlier, it didn't end with a single sucker punch. It went to the extreme.

The fight exploded all through the house as the cast and production tried to tear the two apart. Adam was simply no match for CT. He became a human punching bag. Furniture and doors were destroyed were in the process. A battered Adam was taken outside, and yet CT was still able to find him and continue the melee. Many fans believe CT was so off the rails, he could have murdered Adam on the spot. They were both removed from the game. The pair would eventually connect on The Challenge: Rivals where they put aside their past differences and performed decently well.

1 Darrell Taylor vs Brad Fiorenza

Real World/Road Rules: The Ruins

If you said prior to the incident that Brad Fiorenza and Darrell Taylor would engage in one of the biggest brawls on The Challenge, you might laugh. Brad and Darrell had been perennial Challengers, determined to win each time they appeared. Their passion and desire to be the best seemed to reach a boiling point, so fans were shocked at their massive scuffle during Real World/Road Rules: The Ruins. Something was in the air in Phuket, Thailand because this season was violent. Darrell was on the Champions team while Brad was on the Challengers team.

He had still yet to net a victory on the show and his frustration was coming out. Once again, thanks to some unnecessary insults, these friends turned foes and came to blows. Darrell, an experienced boxer, knocked Brad to the ground and just continued to pummel him. Brad was knocked out to the point that some of the men in the house had to lay him down and help shake him back to life. Brad was left with an infamous giant black eye. Even though they were remorseful and apologized, they were forced to leave the game for physically attacking one another.

MTV's The Challenge is available to stream on Paramount+.

