When it comes to being a legend in a reality TV competition, the participants have to have the endurance to handle physical challenges and the ability to politic their way to the top. The Challenge is a show on MTV that has showcased the skills that many of its participants have to become a Challenge legend, but no one has been able to create an impact as much as Johnny Bananas has. Johnny came into The Challenge world by being a part of the Real World: Key West, where they would have a group of six people living in a house in Key West, Florida. This concept created many friendships and rivals that would take part in Bananas' Challenge journey. Johnny has always been seen as a person who doesn't care what people think of him and enjoys being messy occasionally for his enjoyment. This may sound unbelievable to non-Challenge viewers, but every season, viewers look forward to the next Banana antics and who will be the next person for him to take under his wing. He has proven to enjoy getting under his competitor's skin, and it would not be a challenging season with at least one person being angry at Bananas.

Besides being a messy person, Johnny is a great competitor, and he has shown his capabilities as he has been on 25 seasons of The Challenge, including the spinoffs. Not only has he participated in many challenges, but he has also won the most Challenges. This is a very big honor, but "with great power comes great responsibility," as he will always be one of the first to be targeted since he is that good at the game. Many of the competitors have tried to go against him, and most of the time, it comes back to them being eliminated, but it goes as a lesson to not mess with the best.

10 Johnny Being Carried as a Backpack By CT

'The Challenge: Cutthroat'

Even though this moment may not showcase Johnny at his best, this moment was when he was at his lowest after his wins in past Challenge seasons. During Cutthroat, Johnny had to rely on his team to ensure they could win challenges and make it to the final without seeing an elimination. As in any typical Challenge season, the vets will always control the game and start by throwing in the rookies for eliminations until it is time for them all to go head-to-head.

While in an elimination before the final, Johnny was chosen to go down because the team, and he assumed he would go against Tyler Duckworth, and it would be an easy win. Well, he was wrong. They didn't expect TJ Lavin to say that mercenaries would be coming in to go against the people going into the elimination. Who was the one for the guys? None other than CT Tamburello. Once CT showed up, everyone became scared and didn't know what could happen, and it gave viewers the iconic moment of CT carrying Bananas like a backpack the two times he tried to beat him.

9 Winning The Island

'The Challenge: The Island'

Johnny's win on The Island meant a lot to him, not only because he could win with some of his closest friends, Kenny Santucci and Derrick Kosinski, but also because it was after he was targeted in the previous season and was the first to be eliminated. His journey on The Island was difficult, and Evelyn Smith did not make it easy. The two were constantly butting heads; she had no filter and always tried to go against Bananay to take him down. Johnny, being Johnny, though, did not give up until he could fulfill his dream of getting a win, and he made sure to get it. This season may have been one in which it wasn't necessary to be the strongest, but the contestants had to be smart and understand the mental side of the game, which Bananas is very good at. Thanks to his skills and brains, he put his differences aside with Evelyn and ensured a win for both.

8 Winning The Ruins

'The Challenge: The Ruins'

Being part of this season of The Ruins was a monumental moment for Johnny because he was not only part of the champions group, but also had the opportunity to win again with his friends Kenny and Derrick. However, one of the moments that made him become the winner was being able to not go down for an elimination challenge throughout the whole season until the last moment when he was sent in against Dunbar Flinn.

It seemed it would be a game of brains against brawns, and with a physical challenge, viewers would think Dunbar would be the easy winner. Still, Bananas demonstrated what he's got and beat Dunbar before the final Challenge, which allowed him to be a part of a team in a final with some of his closest friends on the show.

7 Winning Rivals with Tyler

'The Challenge: Rivals'

As someone who knew Johnny from the start and not as a Challenge star, Tyler Duckworth was the only one who could get under his skin and wronged him during the early days of his Challenge career. Their rivalry started during their days on The Real World, and it continued while the two were on The Duel, which was the place that fueled their rivalry and made Bananas hate Tyler for throwing him to an elimination and beating Bananas, knocking him out of the game. Once this was ignited, it all continued in different seasons because they could not let go of their anger towards each other until they had to.

Once paired on Rivals, it could have been seen as a disappointment at first for Johnny, but Tyler is a smart player who understands people and is more liked by everyone, so his way of navigating the game would go well with Johnny. It seemed all hope would be lost for the two before the final, since they had to go against CT Tamburello and Adam King. Still, to everyone's surprise, they were eliminated by Johnny and Tyler, leading them into the final and winning a Challenge together.

6 Beating CT and Diem in Battle of the Exes with Camila

'The Challenge: Battle of the Exes'

Coming in as last season's champion, Bananas was already going to have a target on his back, regardless of the season's format. What also did not help was that the season format would be exes, so his pick of female challengers who could have been his partner would have been interesting, since he would want a good partner. Enter Camila Nakagawa, who, in her rookie season of Cutthroat, was seen as a strong competitor and also a loose cannon, since she would constantly say what she felt to anyone, no matter what.

During her rookie season, she grew a spark with Bananas since he was someone who would want to take her under his wing, and their fling started. Their relationship did not last long, but they were together, which is why they were partnered. During this season, they were one of the strongest couples, and everyone wanted to try to eliminate them.

Still, they lived through the season without seeing one elimination challenge until the one before the final against Mark Long and Robin Hibbard. The final would not be an easy challenge for them as they would go against CT and Diem, among the strongest pairs in the season. During the final Challenge, it could be seen how Bananas and Camila had a bigger advantage over CT and Diem because, at one point in the final, CT struggled to continue. Ultimately, Johnny and Camila won the season, giving him his third win on the show.

5 Eliminating Jordan Wiseley on Free Agents

'The Challenge: Free Agents'

The Challenge was starting a trend of only having seasons in which it was based on a team, and it hadn't been seen before to see who the strongest competitor was out of everyone. Enter The Challenge: Free Agents in which the competitors would compete in an individual game, and it was time to see who they were. During this season, a rookie from the prior season came in after making such a big splash on Rivals by almost beating CT and West Bergmann. That challenger was Jordan Wiseley.

In this season, he came with a big ego, since he knew how well he had done the season prior, and he hadn't competed against Bananas before, so he needed to see what it would be like to go against them, and he did what he knew best, which is to get under people's skins. Throughout the season, Jordan would constantly call out Johnny, making fun of him and calling him out for not being strong. Sometimes, things could have been physical, but thankfully, the only way to put their differences aside was to go head-to-head in an elimination challenge. Jordan decides to challenge Bananas, thinking he will win easily, but he is shot back into reality because Johnny can beat and eliminate him. Ultimately, Johnny did so well that he won this season.

4 Stirring the Pot in Vendettas

'The Challenge: Vendettas'

This season includes every player who has done each other dirty; nothing could go wrong. The Challenge: Vendettas brought the dirtiest players from the franchise, and Johnny Bananas had to be included in this season. During this season, he had many different enemies he had created throughout his Challenge career go against him. Even his "prodigy" Tony Raines went against him and betrayed him for a spot in the final.

This season brought a lot of chaos for Johnny, but he did not want to be left behind during his time on the show, so he decided to do what he knew best: stir the pot. While on this season, he decided to mess with the female contestants' minds and had his sister write notes for him before leaving for the show, which he would then sneak into the girls' quarters and put on their stuff so they would think they were talking against each other. His little chaos started making the girls paranoid about each other, but they eventually discovered that Johnny had done this prank.

3 Beating Shane and Nelson with Tony in Final Reckoning

'The Challenge: Final Reckoning'

At this point, Bananas had already created many enemies, and one of the biggest enemies he had made throughout the Dirty XXX trilogy era was Shane Landrum. They have known each other from earlier seasons of The Challenge but didn't compete again until the 30th season and did not return as old pals. Shane is not afraid to speak out and is never scared of speaking out against Bananas, so during Final Reckoning, he decides to go against him and constantly tries to eliminate him.

They both attacked each other and their partners, Nelson Thomas, and Tony Raines, had a vendetta against each other, which fueled the teams to go against each other even more. It wasn't until before the final that the two teams went against each other, which ultimately made Johnny and Tony the match winners. Even though they did not win that season, this was still important because it was the whole cast against Johnny and Tony, and they could still come out on top and even fix their broken relationship.

2 Taking the Money from Sara

'The Challenge: Rivals III'

As someone with many rivals, it may be hard to think of people who would have been considered friends of Johnny Bananas. Someone whom he considered a friend of his was Sarah Rice. The two had been together for many seasons and grew a friendship because of how long they had known each other. During one of the seasons, Sarah was paired with Jordan Wiseley and had to decide whether to send Johnny to an elimination or Leroy Garrett. Johnny thought it would be an easy decision and that the person to be sent in would be Leroy, but Sarah chose Bananas, which ultimately started the rivalry between the two because he felt betrayed by her. Sarah did not mean to hurt his feelings but was looking for ways for her to win a season, which she finally did.

After this incident, Bananas and Sarah did not have a relationship or see each other again until they had to partner for The Challenge: Rivals. This was something that Bananas was not looking forward to, but Sarah thought it would be the perfect time for their friendship to come back to what it was. The two of them were a powerhouse and were constantly in positions of power, making them work their way up to the final. Usually, during a Challenge final, the winners will share the winnings and call it a day, but during this season, it was different because TJ Lavin gave Bananas the option to choose if he would share the money or take the money and run. Everyone thought he would do the right thing and share the money, but no one expected him to say, "Well, Teech, I'm going to go ahead and take the money and run," creating one of the most iconic moments in the franchise.

1 Becoming a seven-time champion

Starting with 'The Island'

Having the opportunity to be on a franchise for twenty seasons is a very big accomplishment, but becoming a champion in many of those seasons is an honor. Johnny has now been on many seasons of The Challenge and always has the same goal: win. After his win over Sarah Rice, it seemed he had started a curse around him because of the move he played, and season after season, he was losing and being sent in for eliminations.

It wasn't until his time on The Challenge: Total Madness that it could be seen there was a different aura around him, and this was his chance to make his big comeback. This season was very tough as it was during COVID, and the contestants were locked in a bunker for their safety, adding more to their madness. It had been some time since he had won, and he is now the player with the most Challenge wins. With the 40th season coming up, it might be time for him to get his eighth win.

