Another reality TV romance has bitten the dust as Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez from The Challenge have announced they are ending their engagement. The couple had been together since 2021, and they met while competing together during The Challenge: Total Madness. Their relationship started as a crush that Nany had on Kaycee, but they could not explore the relationship since Kaycee was in a relationship at the time. The two did not have an easy journey since announcing they were in a relationship, because Kaycee had been accused of cheating with Nany while being in her previous relationship. Still, they managed to make it work and proceeded to get engaged in 2023.

Kaycee recently competed in The Challenge: Battle of the Eras and she had mentioned wanting to win the competition to be able to pay for her and Nany's wedding. It is unclear what happened between that time and now, but they released a statement on Instagram regarding their separation.

Kaycee and Nany Did Not Make it to the Altar

It seems just like yesterday when Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez competed against each other during The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies, for an opportunity to make it to the final. That moment showcased how much love and care they both had for each other and started their relationship. Unfortunately, this fairytale romance did not stand the test of time since, on January 25, they posted on their Instagram stories that they had ended their engagement. Their joint statement stated that they had decided to go their separate ways and continued on by thanking everyone for their support, "Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way — we're both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time. ❤️."

Rumors had started floating around about their separation since mid-January because Nany had deleted everything from her Instagram that showed Kaycee, but it wasn't until the 25th that it was confirmed. The couple met while filming the show and grew very close quickly but did not start their relationship until 2021 because Kaycee was in a relationship. Nany has had different showmances on the show, including Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann, but her relationship with Kaycee seemed different from the rest. With them now being exes, it'll be interesting to see how the franchise will navigate the breakup as to who will continue being more involved with the show.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Challenge Release Date April 20, 1998 Writers Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray Franchise(s) Road Rules Cast David Rainey

David Edwards

Gladys Sanabria Creator(s) Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray

The Challenge is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Watch it Now